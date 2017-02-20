Disney on Ice ‘Dare to Dream’ coming to Columbia

Disney On Ice will bring its “Dare to Dream” show, featuring Disney’s princess stories, to Columbia this spring.
The ice show – set for April 27-30 – will feature scenes from “Tangled,” “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” “Cinderella,” and “The Princess and the Frog.”
Hosts Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will share stories of four favorite Disney princesses. Laugh along with Disney’s hair-raising escapade, “Tangled,” as Rapunzel, Flynn and Maximus embark on an uproarious expedition that soars to new heights. Travel to the enchanted forest with Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs as she escapes from the Evil Queen. Watch as Cinderella’s dreams come true with a little help from her animal friends and the Fairy Godmother. Boogie to the beat of the bayou with Princess Tiana and Prince Naveen from Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog,” in a magical, musical journey.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28 for the six performances at Colonial Life Arena. Go to ticketmaster.com, the box office at Colonial Life Arena and or call 800-745-3000. Ticket prices were not immediately available Monday on the Colonial Life event page.
Comments