Nickelodeon joins indie theaters nationwide screening ‘1984’ to protest government

The Nickelodeon is among nearly 90 art house movie theaters nationwide screening “1984” to protest the government.
The movie is based George Orwell’s dystopian novel, which saw a surge in sales after Kellyanne Conway, an adviser to President Donald Trump, referred to the administration’s use of “alternative facts” in an interview.
“Orwell’s portrait of a government that manufactures their own facts, demands total obedience, and demonizes foreign enemies has never been timelier” reads a joint statement on behalf of participating theaters.
The screenings are planned for April 4, the date “1984” protagonist Winston Smith begins rebelling against the government by keeping a forbidden diary.
“The endeavor encourages theaters to take a stand for our most basic values: freedom of speech, respect for our fellow human beings, and the simple truth that there are no such things as ‘alternative facts,’” the statement says.
The Nickelodeon decided to participate because the theater is “all about setting up moments of dialogue with the community,” program coordinator Amada Tourruella said. “For us, the main purpose is to show a film to talk about the current state of the world.”
The movie screening idea was sparked by Trump reportedly wanting to cut cultural programs that receive federal funding and to eliminate the National Endowment for the Arts and National Endowment for the Humanities.
“These theaters owners also strongly believe in supporting the National Endowment for the Arts and see any attempt to scuttle that program as an attack on free speech and creative expression through entertainment. This event provides a chance for communities around the country to show their unity and have their voices heard,” the statement says.
6 p.m. April 4 at The Nickelodeon. $10. www.nickelodeon.org
