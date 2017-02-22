Music in the Midlands: Luke Bryan, Young the Giant, Winter Jam

Luke Bryan
After canceling his October Farm Tour stop in Gaston due to the Hurricane Matthew evacuation orders, we’re glad country star Luke Bryan will return to the area to perform.
The “Crash My Party” singer is a two-time Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year winner. You might have seen him singing the National Anthem recently at a little event called the Super Bowl.
He’s bringing his Kill the Lights Tour to Columbia with Brett Eldredge and Brett Young.
7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 at Colonial Life Arena, 801 Lincoln St. $50-$325. www.coloniallifearena.com
OTHER MUSIC AROUND TOWN
76 & Sunny: The college-rock band is the obvious choice to play USC night at Music Farm.
8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 at 1022 Senate St. Students get in free with a Carolina Card. www.musicfarm.com
Mark Rapp: The jazz trumpeter will play every Thursday night at Pearlz Upstairs. His quartet offers a variety of jazz including originals, swing, bossa nova, groove, classic and modern.
9 p.m.-midnight at 936 Gervais St. Free. colajazz.com
Winter Jam: This year, the annual Christian music extravaganza will feature singer-songwriter Crowder, “American Idol” finalist Colton Dixon, hip-hop artist Andy Mineo, Britt Nicole, Tenth Avenue North, NewSong and Thousand Foot Krutch.
7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 at Colonial Life Arena, 801 Lincoln St. $10. www.coloniallifearena.com
Young the Giant: The indie rock quintet behind the current radio hit “Something to Believe In” returns to Music Farm with experimental pop duo Lewis Del Mar.
9 p.m. Wednesday, March 1 at Music Farm, 1022 Senate St. $28-$30. www.musicfarm.com
