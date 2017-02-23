Best of the rest: Events for Feb. 23 and beyond

THURSDAY, FEB. 23
THE NEWCOMERS’ CLUB OF GREATER COLUMBIA LUNCHEON: 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Lexington Country Club. The Newcomers’ Club is a nonprofit organization formed to assist new residents in beginning a social life in a new community and to promote interest in great Columbia’s civic and cultural affairs. The program will feature Dr. Will Moreau Goins who will speak on indigenous cultures of South Carolina. He has been an activist in Native American issues and is an educator on SC Cherokee culture. 1066 Barr Rd., Lexington. For luncheon reservations or more information about the club, (803) 750-6695, www.newcomersofgreatercolumbia.com.
62ND ANNUAL JURIED STUDENT EXHIBITION OPENING RECEPTION: 5-7 p.m. Thursday at McMaster Gallery. The annual juried student exhibition will include original artworks of a variety of mediums by current undergraduate and graduate students of the University of South Carolina’s School of Visual Art and Design. Awards ceremony at 6 p.m. in the McMaster Gallery. This year’s juror will be Catherine Walworth, Ph.D., the new Curator at the Columbia Museum of Art. The presentation of awards will include: 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place undergraduate winners, 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place graduate winners, and one Best of Show winner. 1615 Senate St. (803) 777-5752, www.artsandsciences.sc.edu/art/mcmaster_gallery
“IMPROVE YOUR SMILE, TRANSFORM YOUR LIFE” LAUNCH PARTY AND SIGNING: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at Pitner Downtown Orthodontics. For those who are exploring orthodontic options for their family or finally fixing their teeth as an adult, Dr. Pitner covers it all. In her new book Dr. Pitner explains the science behind our smiles and the various treatment options for transforming them. She draws on her unique background in art and positive psychology to provide a unique guide to orthodontic treatment and the power of a great smile covering everything from common myths to the latest advances in technology. Open to the public. 1201 Main St., Suite 900. www.drpitner.com
AN EVENING WITH LEONARD PITTS, JR: 7 p.m. Thursday at 701 Whaley. This evening’s event is the culminating event to One Book, One Community, an initiative where we encouraged everyone to read this year’s selection, “Grant Park”, throughout February. The emotionally-charged novel takes a provocative look at black and white relations in contemporary America, blending the absurd and the poignant in a powerfully well-crafted narrative. Local residents have an opportunity to engage in a discussion with the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and get their books signed. Free and open to the public. 701 Whaley St. Emily Stoll, (803) 587-3637, estoll@richlandlibrary.com
“ROSENWALD” FILM: 7 p.m. Thursday at Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College. Richland County Council Chair Joyce Dickerson, District 2, invites the public to attend a free showing of “Rosenwald,” a documentary that follows the remarkable relationship between Jewish businessman Julius Rosenwald and historic educator Booker T. Washington and their success in building schools for African American children throughout the Southeast, some of which existed in Richland County. Richland County Government, Richland County Conservation Commission and the Jewish Federation of Columbia are sponsors of the event. 7300 College St., Irmo
OUTLAW SONG: 8 p.m. Thursday at the Lab Theatre. The story follows U.S. marshal Roberta Weiss as she tracks the antics of outlaw Billie Baxter through a serene western town. Driven largely by female actors, the play explores power relationships and exploits typical hero-villain tropes. The production is underscored by another unexpected element: Mexican wrestling. Wrestler “El Soso” adds yet another layer to the chaos inflicted on the Old Western town. $5, with tickets available only at the door. 1400 Wheat St., on the first floor of the Booker T. Washington building. Kevin Bush, (803) 777-9353, bushk@mailbox.sc.edu
FRIDAY, FEB. 24
“HOOP IT UP” BLOOD DRIVE: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. The city of Columbia and Mayor Steve Benjamin are once again teaming up with the American Red Cross in hopes of saving thousands of lives. The community is invited to join a lifesaving team at the blood drive. 1101 Lincoln St.
HISTORY OF THE 8TH AIR FORCE WITH LT. GEN. BUCK SHULER, JR.: Noon-1 p.m. Friday at the SC Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum. Shuler commanded the Strategic Air Command of the 8th Air Force from 1988 to 1991 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. A graduate of the Citadel (cl. 1959), he earned his pilot wings in 1960 and steadily rose in rank with several distinguished stations over his long career. He flew 107 combat missions over North Vietnam, Laos, and the Republic of Vietnam between 1968 and 1969. Among his many awards Shuler earned the Air Force Distinguished Service Medal and the Distinguished Flying Cross. Retired in 1991, he led the campaign to build the Mighty 8th Air Force Museum in Savannah, Georgia. Free and open to the public. 301 Gervais St. (803) 737-8095, www.crr.sc.gov
A CONVERSATION WITH COKIE ROBERTS: 4 p.m. Friday at Richland Library, Main Branch. Part of this year’s Deckle Edge Literary Festival, a weekend-long initiative that offers programs and activities geared toward readers and writers. The author of more than eight books, primarily focusing on women’s roles in political history, Roberts plans to share her most recent work, the stunning picture book, “Ladies of Liberty: The Women Who Shaped Our Nation”. Roberts, who has more than 40 years of broadcast experience and is the winner of three Emmys, is taking part in a book signing as well. Free and open to the public. 1431 Assembly St. Emily Stoll, (803) 587-3637, estoll@richlandlibrary.com
A CHARGE TO KEEP: THE LEGACY OF CIVIL RIGHTS ACTIVISM: 4 p.m. Friday in USC’s Capstone House. USC’s Center for Civil Rights History and Research will open its new digitized University Libraries’ civil rights collections with a public talk by retired A.M.E. Bishop John Hurst Adams. A native of Columbia, Adam’s work as a pastor, bishop, civil rights activist, educator, college president and lifelong advocate for racial justice has impacted campuses, congregations and communities nationwide. Free and open to the public. 902 Barnwell St. (803) 777-2220, sccivilrights@sc.edu
SCOTT KIRBY CELEBRATES AMERICANA IN MULTIMEDIA PERFORMANCE: doors open at 6:30 p.m.; performance starts at 7 p.m. Friday at Columbia Museum of Art. Pianist, composer, and visual artist Scott Kirby brings to life the music of the American heartland in this multimedia performance. Exploring the history and vision of small-town American life, Kirby deftly weaves together live piano music and spoken narrative, both accompanied throughout by a video presentation consisting of his original artwork, video footage, photography, and archival materials. The highly original performance features 150 years of music from such celebrated artists as Scott Joplin, Stephen Foster, and John Philip Sousa as well as Kirby’s own composition. $12; $10 for members. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org
“LATER THE SAME EVENING”: 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Drayton Hall stage. Inspired by five of Edward Hopper’s classic American paintings, “Later the Same Evening” was written in 2007 by composer John Musto and librettist Mark Campbell. The story reveals the hope, longing and love of characters in five Hopper paintings as they step out of their frames and come to life. Adults, $25; seniors, USC faculty and staff, military, $20; students with ID, $7. Online and phone sales end at 3 p.m. opening day. After that you may purchase at the door one hour before show. 1214 College St. (803) 777-5369, www.sc.edu/music/opera
SATURDAY, FEB. 25
AMERICAN LEGION RIDERS OF CHAPIN POST 193 BREAKFAST: 7:30-11 a.m. Saturday at Zorba’s in Chapin. This is a major fundraiser for the Chapin American Legion Riders and all funds raised will be used to assist veterans in the local community, Veteran Organizations and or used to fund community projects. Come on out have a great breakfast and spend time with frinds and veterans. $10. 1260 Chapin Rd, Chapin. www.americanlegionpost193.com
7TH ANNUAL MARDI GRAS COLUMBIA PARADE & MUSIC FESTIVAL: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday at City Roots Farm. First launched in 2011 as a family-friendly, homegrown shindig, Mardi Gras Columbia has grown into a full-fledged community festival that celebrates creativity and diversity in the Midlands with a 5k race, a parade through the Rosewood neighborhood, and an all-ages festival with four stages of bands from across the Southeast and tasty food and drink for sale, including beers from Abita Brewing in Louisiana and Columbia’s own River Rat Brewery. 1005 Airport Blvd. www.mardigrascolumbia.com
CAROLINA BALLET’S JUNIOR COMPANY PRESENTS “AESOP’S FABLES”: 3 p.m. Saturday at the CMFA ArtSpace. “Aesop’s Fables” tells the traditional stories of the “Ant and the Grasshopper”; the “Tourtoise and the Hare” and many others, all depicted in lively dance. Each of the fables has moral and a distinct educational outreach component. This production, under the artistic direction of Mimi Worrell with Amy Shuler and Nicole Czekalski, is specially designed for children from pre-K through Middle School. It is a production by the youngest dancers in Carolina Ballet’s Center for Dance Education pre-professional program. A reception to meet the performers immediately after the performance is included in the ticket price. $10.50. 914 Pulaski St. (803) 771-6303
GOSPEL FEST: 6 p.m. Saturday at the Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County (FAC). In its 12th year, The Gospel Fest will celebrate “community unity” with the singing of several local gospel choirs. The emcee for the Gospel Fest will be Chandra Richardson, a multi-cultural committee member, and teacher at Leslie M. Stover Middle School. The invocation will be given by Elder Sam Dennis from Abundant Life Fellowship Church and the choirs will sing various genres of gospel music representing many styles. At the end of the evening, the audience will be encouraged to participate in the singing of “We Shall Overcome” along with the choirs. $5. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden (803) 425-7676, http://fineartscenter.org/
4TH ANNUAL WISH BALL: 6-10 p.m. Saturday at USC’s Alumni Center. The gala celebrates the Make-A-Wish mission by raising funds to grant the wishes of South Carolina children with life-threatening medical conditions. This year, Make-A-Wish is excited to take attendees on an incredible journey through the transformative experience a wish provides to all involved donors, volunteers and wish families. Throughout the program, guests will discover the deeply moving and impactful way lives are powerfully altered by following the wish experience of Wish Kid, Rob, through virtual and live presentations. Rob himself will be a guest speaker along with his parents and wish kid, Amaya, as she shares her transition from wish kid to donor and advocate for Make-A-Wish. There will be, in a truly magical moment, a live reveal of a wish at the gala. Individual, $100; Patron’s package (two general admission tickets plus wine service), $300. 900 Senate St. (864) 250-0702, http://scwishball.org
GROUNDED: 8 p.m. Saturday at Trustus Theatre’s Cohn Side Door Theatre. Winner of a 2016 Lucille Lortel Award and the 2012 Smith Prize for Political Theatre, George Brant’s one-woman play tells the story of an ace fighter pilot whose sky-high career is ended early due to an unexpected pregnancy. She finds herself reassigned to a team of drone pilots, hunting overseas terrorists by day from a drab Las Vegas bunker and returning to her new family each night. This new reality begins to take a heavy psychological toll as she struggles to reconcile motherhood with the pressures of waging a war half a world away. Contains intense adult themes and strong language, and is not suitable for children. $25; student tickets, $15. Tickets available only at the door. 520 Lady St. (803) 254-9732, www.trustus.org
SATURDAY NIGHT LOVE: 8 p.m.-midnight. Saturday at If Art Gallery. Join The PeekABoo PrettyGirl Foundation as we celebrate women and the female form. The event will feature live painters, musical artists, and spoken word performers from the Midlands. Each performance will focus on, and celebrate, love and the female form. $10–$50. 1223 Lincoln St. www.eventbrite.com/e/saturday-night-love-tickets-30907857233
SUNDAY, FEB. 26
FANTASY FOR YOUNG ADULTS: 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday at Richland Library, 2nd floor theatre. Alex Flinn is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of twelve novels including “Beastly”, which has been made into a motion picture. She has six other fairy tale-based novels, including “A Kiss in Time”, “Cloaked”, “Bewitching”, “Towering”, and “Mirrored”, a modern retelling of Snow White. Her first novel, “Breathing Underwater”, was named an ALA Top 10 Best Book for Young Adults and is the only novel included in Liz Clairborne’s “Love is Not Abuse” dating violence prevention curriculum for schools. Books will be available for signing after her talk. 1431 Assembly St. http://deckleedgesc.org/schedule/#/02-26-2017
CAROLINA BALLET’S JUNIOR COMPANY PRESENTS “AESOP’S FABLES”: 3 p.m. Sunday at the CMFA ArtSpace. “Aesop’s Fables” tells the traditional stories of the “Ant and the Grasshopper”; the “Tourtoise and the Hare” and many others, all depicted in lively dance. Each of the fables has moral and a distinct educational outreach component. This production, under the artistic direction of Mimi Worrell with Amy Shuler and Nicole Czekalski, is specially designed for children from pre-K through Middle School. It is a production by the youngest dancers in Carolina Ballet’s Center for Dance Education pre-professional program. A reception to meet the performers immediately after the performance is included in the ticket price. $10.50. 914 Pulaski St. (803) 771-6303
HERITAGE TEA: 3 p.m. Sunday at the Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County (FAC). For more than 20 years, the Fine Arts Center’s Multi-Cultural Committee has hosted an annual Heritage Tea to celebrate diversity and showcase the myriad talents of local residents and county youth. In addition to performances on stage, prizes and awards will also be presented to students whose art projects are on display in the Douglas-Reed House. Following the Heritage Tea program, a reception will be held at the Douglas-Reed House where the student artwork is displayed. Free and open to the public. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden (803) 425-7676, http://fineartscenter.org/
MONDAY, FEB. 27
GARDENING FOR THE BIRDS: 6 p.m. Monday at Lexington Library. Attract a variety of birds to your yard by providing food and shelter in your garden. Learn what plants provide seeds, fruit, and protein sources. Beautify your garden with plants and birds! Presented by David Brown, Lexington Master Gardener. 5440 Augusta Rd., Lexington
TUESDAY, FEB. 28
MODJESKA SIMKINS AND THE FIGHT FOR EDUCATIONAL EQUALITY: Noon-1 p.m Tuesday at Mann-Simons Site. Bring your lunch as we munch our way into the past. Historic Columbia’s Lunch & Learn series returns for a three-part installment that will honor Black History Month and will explore important African American people, places and moments in history. At this luncheon, learn how Modjeska Simkins, South Carolina’s matriarch of human rights, worked with NAACP leaders, teachers and ordinary people to ensure equal pay for black teachers and better education opportunities for black children. Presented by Candace Cunningham, Ph.D. Candidate, USC. HC members and college students: $25 (3 part series), $10 (individual session). Non-members: $30 (3 part series), $12 (individual session). 1403 Richland St. (803) 252-1770 x 23, reservations@historiccolumbia.org. www.historiccolumbia.org
TASTE ON THE RIVER: 6-9 p.m. Tuesday at Stone River. The best restaurants from the River District, West Columbia, and Columbia are coming together for a fun evening to showcase their cuisine to help beautify West Columbia. $50 per person; includes two drink tickets, restaurant samples and a silent auction. 121 Alexander Rd., West Columbia. (803) 791-1880 x 608, https://tasteontheriver.eventbrite.com
ANNIE: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Koger Center for the Arts. Leapin’ Lizards! The world’s best-loved musical returns in time-honored form. Directed by original lyricist and director Martin Charnin and choreographed by Liza Gennaro, this production will be a brand new incarnation of the iconic original. Featuring book and score by Tony Award®-winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin, “Annie” includes such unforgettable songs as “It’s the Hard Knock Life,” “Easy Street,” “I Don’t Need Anything But You,” plus the eternal anthem of optimism, “Tomorrow.” $49-$59. 1051 Greene St. (803) 777-7500, www.kogercenterforthearts.com
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1
ONGOING EVENTS
MR. BURNS: Select days through Feb. 25 at at Longstreet Theatre. $12 for students, $16 for USC faculty/staff, military personnel and seniors (60+) and $18 for the general public. Show times are 8 p.m., Wednesdays through Saturdays, with additional 3 p.m. matinees on Sunday, February 19 and Saturday, February 25. 1214 College St., across from USC’s historic Horseshoe. (803) 777-2551, www.dance.sc.edu
BALANCE: Select days through Feb. 25 at the Center for Performance Experiment. Admission is free, with limited seating available on a first-come, first-served basis. 718 Devine St., between Huger and Gadsden Streets, near the Colonial Life Arena. Kevin Bush, (803) 777-9353, bushk@mailbox.sc.edu
COLLECT-ED: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday in the main gallery at City Art. Through Feb. 25. Free. 1224 Lincoln St. (803)252-3613, www.cityartonline.com
WADE SELLERS — 25 ARTISTS: Exhibit, Wednesday-Sunday at 701 CCA. Through Feb. 26. Members, free; non-members, $5 suggested donation. 701 Whaley St., second floor. www.701cca.org
OUTLAW SONG: Select days through Feb. 26 at the Lab Theatre. $5, with tickets available only at the door. 1400 Wheat St., on the first floor of the Booker T. Washington building. Kevin Bush, (803) 777-9353, bushk@mailbox.sc.edu
“LATER THE SAME EVENING”: Select days through Feb. 26 at the Drayton Hall stage. Adults, $25; seniors, USC faculty and staff, military, $20; students with ID, $7. Online and phone sales end at 3 p.m. opening day. After that you may purchase at the door one hour before show. 1214 College St. (803) 777-5369, www.sc.edu/music/opera
WOMEN...THE REAL HEROES: Exhibit, Monday-Friday at The Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County. Through March 3. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676 extension 300, www.fineartscenter.org
JONATHAN BRENT BUTLER & LAURA SPONG: THE WORLD BEGINS: Exhibit, Weekdays and Saturdays at if ART Gallery. Through March 11. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com
62ND ANNUAL JURIED STUDENT EXHIBITION OPENING RECEPTION: Exhibit, Weekdays at McMaster Gallery. Through March 16. 1615 Senate St. (803) 777-5752, www.artsandsciences.sc.edu/art/mcmaster_gallery
HOLOCAUST REMEMBERED: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday at McKissick Museum, second floor lobby. Through April 8. Free. 816 Bull St. http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/mckissickmuseum/holocaust-remembered
BLACK MEDICINE/WHITE BODIES: AN INVESTIGATION OF CHARLESTON’S YELLOW FEVER EPIDEMICS 1854-1871: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday at McKissick Museum, second floor, north gallery. Through May 6. Free. 816 Bull St. (803) 777-7251, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/mckissickmuseum/mckissick-museum
‘SAVAGE ANCIENT SEAS’ AND ‘SEA MONSTERS: A PREHISTORIC ADVENTURE’: Exhibit, Monday-Sunday at The South Carolina State Museum. Guests can see both the exhibit and film for a complete underwater prehistoric experience for only $16.95 for adults, $15.95 for seniors (62 and older), $14.95 for children (ages 3-12) and $7 for museum members. Regular blockbuster admission, including museum general admission is $13.95 for adults, $12.95 for seniors, $11.95 for children and $4 for museum members. Runs through Sept. 5. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays at Cayce United Methodist Church. For singles age 55-plus. Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home. 1600 12th St., Cayce. Mary Beth Lamey, (803) 996-1023, (803) 995-0068. www.thompsonsfuneral.com
SECOND SHIFT TWOSDAYS: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays at the S.C. State Museum. 2 for $10 or $5 per person. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
PICKLEBALL: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Trenholm Park, indoors. Free. 3900 Covenant Rd. (803) 787-0216, richlandcountyrecreation.com/centers/trenholm-park/
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Free. 3200 Trenholm Rd. Palmetto Scottish Country Dance Society, (803) 345-0158, billmac85@yahoo.com
CITY ROOTS FARMERS MARKET: 4-7 p.m. Thursdays at City Roots Farmers Market. 1005 Airport Blvd. (803) 254-2302, erin@cityroots.org. www.cityroots.org/city-roots-farmers-market
OPEN STAGE & BLUEGRASS/ACOUSTIC JAM SESSION: 6 p.m. Fridays at Bill’s Music Shop. Open stage and bluegrass/acoustic jam session every Friday night. 710 Meeting St. (803) 796-6477, www.billsmusicshop.com
SODA CITY MARKET: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays on the 1500 block of Main Street. Runs year-round, rain or shine. http://sodacitysc.com/
FREE SUNDAYS AT COLUMBIA MUSEUM OF ART: Noon-5 p.m. Sundays at the Columbia Museum of Art. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org/visit
SQUARE DANCE LESSONS: 1:30 p.m. Sundays at The Barn. $5 per lesson. First lesson is free. 680 Cherokee Ln., West Columbia. (803) 772-0546, www.thebarnsc.biz
UPCOMING EVENTS
JONATHAN BRENT BUTLER & LAURA SPONG: THE WORLD BEGINS GALLERY TALK, POETRY READING & PRESENTATION: 2 p.m. March 4 at if ART Gallery. if ART Gallery opened a collaborative poetry and painting exhibition by Columbia poet Jonathan Brent Butler and veteran Columbia painter Laura Spong. The exhibition presents paintings by Spong responding to Butler’s poetry and poems by Butler created in response to Spong’s paintings. A collection of poems and paintings by Butler and Spong, published by if ART, will be presented. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com
Comments