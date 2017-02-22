Clemson student makes rap album for dissertation

1:52 Penn State football team shows off dance choreography Pause

1:04 Winthrop's Pat Kelsey named in sexiest college basketball coaches list

1:36 White House says "everyone is agreed" upon conclusions regarding transgender bathrooms

3:27 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina's newest law

3:54 NC Gov. Pat McCrory: "I have listened to the people of North Carolina"

3:29 Robert Hester Jr. and the FBI: A timeline

3:38 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to death penalty

2:19 Rock Hill mom said legalizing marijuana would give her 'hope'

1:18 Aloft boutique hotel brings big-city style to Columbia's booming Vista