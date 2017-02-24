Go Columbia

February 24, 2017 12:41 PM

Date, details set for free Darius Rucker concert at USC

Posted by Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

Darius Rucker will perform Wednesday, April 5 at the Colonial Life Arena, South Carolina President Harris Pastides announced via Twitter on Friday.

The concert is free.

Tickets will first be made available to current USC Columbia students. If you are eligible for Gamecock Athletic student tickets, you can request a free concert ticket online from March 13-20 using the Student Account Manager. Any unclaimed seats will be made available to the general public in advance of the concert.

The concert, which will also feature opener Patrick Davis, hatched on Twitter in August after superstar alumnus Darius Rucker tweeted that he’d play a free concert if the Gamecocks won six football games during the 2016-17 season. Within 24 hours, President Harris Pastides was on board and the Gamecock football team closed the deal with a win over Western Carolina on Nov. 19.

