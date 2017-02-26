Best of the rest: Events for Feb. 26 and beyond

SUNDAY, FEB. 26
FANTASY FOR YOUNG ADULTS: 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday at Richland Library, 2nd floor theatre. Alex Flinn is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of twelve novels including “Beastly”, which has been made into a motion picture. She has six other fairy tale-based novels, including “A Kiss in Time”, “Cloaked”, “Bewitching”, “Towering”, and “Mirrored”, a modern retelling of Snow White. Her first novel, “Breathing Underwater”, was named an ALA Top 10 Best Book for Young Adults and is the only novel included in Liz Clairborne’s “Love is Not Abuse” dating violence prevention curriculum for schools. Books will be available for signing after her talk. 1431 Assembly St. http://deckleedgesc.org/schedule/#/02-26-2017
CAROLINA BALLET’S JUNIOR COMPANY PRESENTS “AESOP’S FABLES”: 3 p.m. Sunday at the CMFA ArtSpace. “Aesop’s Fables” tells the traditional stories of the “Ant and the Grasshopper”; the “Tourtoise and the Hare” and many others, all depicted in lively dance. Each of the fables has moral and a distinct educational outreach component. This production, under the artistic direction of Mimi Worrell with Amy Shuler and Nicole Czekalski, is specially designed for children from pre-K through Middle School. It is a production by the youngest dancers in Carolina Ballet’s Center for Dance Education pre-professional program. A reception to meet the performers immediately after the performance is included in the ticket price. $10.50. 914 Pulaski St. (803) 771-6303
HERITAGE TEA: 3 p.m. Sunday at the Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County (FAC). For more than 20 years, the Fine Arts Center’s Multi-Cultural Committee has hosted an annual Heritage Tea to celebrate diversity and showcase the myriad talents of local residents and county youth. In addition to performances on stage, prizes and awards will also be presented to students whose art projects are on display in the Douglas-Reed House. Following the Heritage Tea program, a reception will be held at the Douglas-Reed House where the student artwork is displayed. Free and open to the public. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden (803) 425-7676, http://fineartscenter.org/
MONDAY, FEB. 27
GARDENING FOR THE BIRDS: 6 p.m. Monday at Lexington Library. Attract a variety of birds to your yard by providing food and shelter in your garden. Learn what plants provide seeds, fruit, and protein sources. Beautify your garden with plants and birds! Presented by David Brown, Lexington Master Gardener. 5440 Augusta Rd., Lexington
TUESDAY, FEB. 28
MODJESKA SIMKINS AND THE FIGHT FOR EDUCATIONAL EQUALITY: Noon-1 p.m Tuesday at Mann-Simons Site. Bring your lunch as we munch our way into the past. Historic Columbia’s Lunch & Learn series returns for a three-part installment that will honor Black History Month and will explore important African American people, places and moments in history. At this luncheon, learn how Modjeska Simkins, South Carolina’s matriarch of human rights, worked with NAACP leaders, teachers and ordinary people to ensure equal pay for black teachers and better education opportunities for black children. Presented by Candace Cunningham, Ph.D. Candidate, USC. HC members and college students: $25 (3 part series), $10 (individual session). Non-members: $30 (3 part series), $12 (individual session). 1403 Richland St. (803) 252-1770 x 23, reservations@historiccolumbia.org. www.historiccolumbia.org
TASTE ON THE RIVER: 6-9 p.m. Tuesday at Stone River. The best restaurants from the River District, West Columbia, and Columbia are coming together for a fun evening to showcase their cuisine to help beautify West Columbia. $50 per person; includes two drink tickets, restaurant samples and a silent auction. 121 Alexander Rd., West Columbia. (803) 791-1880 x 608, https://tasteontheriver.eventbrite.com
ANNIE: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Koger Center for the Arts. Leapin’ Lizards! The world’s best-loved musical returns in time-honored form. Directed by original lyricist and director Martin Charnin and choreographed by Liza Gennaro, this production will be a brand new incarnation of the iconic original. Featuring book and score by Tony Award®-winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin, “Annie” includes such unforgettable songs as “It’s the Hard Knock Life,” “Easy Street,” “I Don’t Need Anything But You,” plus the eternal anthem of optimism, “Tomorrow.” $49-$59. 1051 Greene St. (803) 777-7500, www.kogercenterforthearts.com
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1
THURSDAY, MARCH 2
FIRST THURSDAY ON MAIN: 6-10 p.m. Thursday on Main Street. Businesses and galleries keep their doors open late, offering a mix of specials, events, entertainment and more. Participants include: The Whig, Persona Pizzeria, Uptown, Cantina 76, Columbia Marriott, Columbia Museum of Art, Anastasia & Friends Gallery, Random Records, Drake’s Duck-In, Mast General Store, The Nick, Michael’s Cafe & Catering, Grapes & Gallery, Tapp’s Arts Center, Villa Tronco and Gallery at City Hall. Free and open to the public. www.facebook.com/firstthursdayonmain
COMPLEXIONS CONTEMPORARY BALLET: 7 p.m. Thursday at the Koger Center for the Arts. Complexions was founded by two former Alvin Ailey members in 1994, its groundbreaking mix of methods, styles, cultures creating an entirely new and exciting vision of human movement. Scheduled for the evening’s performance are two pieces set to popular rock music, Star Dust (set to music by the iconic David Bowie) and Strum ( music from the heavy metal band Metallica). Also scheduled is Ballad Unto... a neoclassical ballet set to the music of Bach, and excerpts from Complexions favorites Gone, Lament, American Pie, and Ave Maria. $40 for orchestra seating, $35 for the grand tier, and $20 for the balcony. 1051 Greene St. (803) 777-5112, www.kogercenterforthearts.com
“FUNNIEST MAN IN AMERICA” JAMES GREGORY RETURNS: 7 p.m. Thursday at the Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County. Gregory’s clean humor, takes on the Southern way of talking about life, the people around you, and pokes fun at some of today’s extremist views. You will definitely see “someone you know” during his routine. $30. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676, www.fineartscenter.org
FRIDAY, MARCH 3
STATE STREET FIRST FRIDAY ART CRAWL: 5-8 p.m. Friday on State street. The State Street Friday Art Crawl is an established venture put together by the locally owned shop and restaurant owners on State Street and features a revolving lineup of art, music, food, and drink. Enjoy a jewelry pop up show with Mary + Lou Ann. Mary and Lou Ann create elegant, modern jewelry. Their current body of work speaks to their love of nature and architecture. The North Carolina artists will be on hand to talk about their work and assist with buying decisions! Gallery West, 134 State St. (803) 207-9265, www.gallerywestcolumbia.com
ST. PAT’S KICKS OFF WITH DYE AND DANCING: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday at the Five Points fountain. The Fountain Division of W.P. Law’s Official Kick-Off to St. Pat’s will precede the 35th annual St. Pat’s in Five Points. The event will welcome the green and Gaelic season with: the tradition of dyeing the fountain green, entertainment from the nationally award winning Rince N’ah Eireann Irish step dancers; bagpipers in traditional Irish garb; Emerald’s Artistry face painting; musical stylings of DJ Blake Arambula and Kudzu Queens. Free event for people of all ages. At the intersection of Harden and Greene Streets. http://fivepointscolumbia.com/events/St-Pats
THE MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET: 8 p.m. Friday at the Town Theatre Stage. The Tony® Award Winning musical brings December 4, 1956 to life with an irresistible tale of broken promises, secrets, betrayal and celebrations. Four legends, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley gathered at the Sun Record recording studio in Memphis, Tennessee, where they’d launched their careers. Word soon leaked out of an impromptu jam session. A newspaper man who was there wrote, ‘This quartet could sell a million.’ Soon, they were dubbed the Million Dollar Quartet. This was their only performance, a cultural flash point that caught rock ‘n’ roll at the moment of creation. “Goodness gracious! Great Balls of Fire,” you don’t want to miss this rock-n-roll show that will have you dancing in the aisles! Adults, $25; Seniors (65+)/active military/college, $20; Youth (17 and younger), $15. 1012 Sumter St. (803) 799-2510 (noon to 5 p.m. weekdays), www.towntheatre.com
SATURDAY, MARCH 4
JONATHAN BRENT BUTLER & LAURA SPONG: THE WORLD BEGINS GALLERY TALK, POETRY READING & PRESENTATION: 2 p.m. Saturday at if ART Gallery. if ART Gallery opened a collaborative poetry and painting exhibition by Columbia poet Jonathan Brent Butler and veteran Columbia painter Laura Spong. The exhibition presents paintings by Spong responding to Butler’s poetry and poems by Butler created in response to Spong’s paintings. A collection of poems and paintings by Butler and Spong, published by if ART, will be presented. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com
AUTHOR MEET & GREET: 2-5 p.m. Saturday at Irmo Branch Library. Meet local authors in a casual, relaxed setting. Ask questions and find out what’s next on their lists. Books available for purchase at event. 6251 St Andrews Rd. (803) 798-7880, www.lex.lib.sc.us
MADAMA BUTTERFLY: 7 p.m. Saturday at the Koger Center for the Arts. Based on the short story “Madame Butterfly” (1898) by John Luther Long, which was based on stories told to Long by his sister Jennie Correll and on the semi-autobiographical 1887 French novel “Madame Chrysanthème” by Pierre Loti. In this retelling, Lt. B. F. Pinkerton, on leave in Japan, finds himself lusting after the beautiful Cho-Cho San, whom he lays eyes on at a local watering hole. While he pursues a marriage to her, Pinkerton actually has no intention of bringing her back home to America. Rather, he sleeps with her, then leaves her behind, expecting that she will marry another man. But Cho-Cho San, unaware of the subterfuge, patiently awaits her husband’s return. $45. 1051 Greene St. (803) 777-7500, www.kogercenterforthearts.com
ONGOING EVENTS
WADE SELLERS — 25 ARTISTS: Exhibit, Wednesday-Sunday at 701 CCA. Through Feb. 26. Members, free; non-members, $5 suggested donation. 701 Whaley St., second floor. www.701cca.org
OUTLAW SONG: Select days through Feb. 26 at the Lab Theatre. $5, with tickets available only at the door. 1400 Wheat St., on the first floor of the Booker T. Washington building. Kevin Bush, (803) 777-9353, bushk@mailbox.sc.edu
“LATER THE SAME EVENING”: Select days through Feb. 26 at the Drayton Hall stage. Adults, $25; seniors, USC faculty and staff, military, $20; students with ID, $7. Online and phone sales end at 3 p.m. opening day. After that you may purchase at the door one hour before show. 1214 College St. (803) 777-5369, www.sc.edu/music/opera
WOMEN...THE REAL HEROES: Exhibit, Monday-Friday at The Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County. Through March 3. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676 extension 300, www.fineartscenter.org
JONATHAN BRENT BUTLER & LAURA SPONG: THE WORLD BEGINS: Exhibit, Weekdays and Saturdays at if ART Gallery. Through March 11. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com
62ND ANNUAL JURIED STUDENT EXHIBITION OPENING RECEPTION: Exhibit, Weekdays at McMaster Gallery. Through March 16. 1615 Senate St. (803) 777-5752, www.artsandsciences.sc.edu/art/mcmaster_gallery
THE MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET: Musical at the Town Theatre Stage. Select dates through March 19. Adults, $25; Seniors (65+)/active military/college, $20; Youth (17 and younger), $15. 1012 Sumter St. (803) 799-2510 (noon to 5 p.m. weekdays), www.towntheatre.com
HOLOCAUST REMEMBERED: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday at McKissick Museum, second floor lobby. Through April 8. Free. 816 Bull St. http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/mckissickmuseum/holocaust-remembered
BLACK MEDICINE/WHITE BODIES: AN INVESTIGATION OF CHARLESTON’S YELLOW FEVER EPIDEMICS 1854-1871: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday at McKissick Museum, second floor, north gallery. Through May 6. Free. 816 Bull St. (803) 777-7251, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/mckissickmuseum/mckissick-museum
‘SAVAGE ANCIENT SEAS’ AND ‘SEA MONSTERS: A PREHISTORIC ADVENTURE’: Exhibit, Monday-Sunday at The South Carolina State Museum. Guests can see both the exhibit and film for a complete underwater prehistoric experience for only $16.95 for adults, $15.95 for seniors (62 and older), $14.95 for children (ages 3-12) and $7 for museum members. Regular blockbuster admission, including museum general admission is $13.95 for adults, $12.95 for seniors, $11.95 for children and $4 for museum members. Runs through Sept. 5. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays at Cayce United Methodist Church. For singles age 55-plus. Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home. 1600 12th St., Cayce. Mary Beth Lamey, (803) 996-1023, (803) 995-0068. www.thompsonsfuneral.com
SECOND SHIFT TWOSDAYS: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays at the S.C. State Museum. 2 for $10 or $5 per person. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
PICKLEBALL: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Trenholm Park, indoors. Free. 3900 Covenant Rd. (803) 787-0216, richlandcountyrecreation.com/centers/trenholm-park/
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Free. 3200 Trenholm Rd. Palmetto Scottish Country Dance Society, (803) 345-0158, billmac85@yahoo.com
CITY ROOTS FARMERS MARKET: 4-7 p.m. Thursdays at City Roots Farmers Market. 1005 Airport Blvd. (803) 254-2302, erin@cityroots.org. www.cityroots.org/city-roots-farmers-market
OPEN STAGE & BLUEGRASS/ACOUSTIC JAM SESSION: 6 p.m. Fridays at Bill’s Music Shop. Open stage and bluegrass/acoustic jam session every Friday night. 710 Meeting St. (803) 796-6477, www.billsmusicshop.com
SODA CITY MARKET: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays on the 1500 block of Main Street. Runs year-round, rain or shine. http://sodacitysc.com/
FREE SUNDAYS AT COLUMBIA MUSEUM OF ART: Noon-5 p.m. Sundays at the Columbia Museum of Art. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org/visit
SQUARE DANCE LESSONS: 1:30 p.m. Sundays at The Barn. $5 per lesson. First lesson is free. 680 Cherokee Ln., West Columbia. (803) 772-0546, www.thebarnsc.biz
UPCOMING EVENTS
DIXIELAND JAZZ CONCERT: 2:30-5 p.m. March 5 at the Lourie Center. Enjoy jazz, ragtime and swing with Dick Goodwin, trumpet; Doug Graham, clarinet; Bruce Clark, trombone; Jim Hall, drums; Aletha Jacobs, piano. $10 Adults, $10; free for students 18 and younger. 1650 Park Circle, Maxcy Gregg Park. Red Smith, (803) 432-1504, www.carolinajazzsociety.com
COMEDIAN TYLER CRAIG: 7 p.m. March 5 at the Comedy House. Craig has made this his second home since appearing on HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” in 1997. He’s appeared on BET’s “Comic View,” Jamie Foxx’s “LAFFAPALOOZA!,” “That Comedy Show” and Martin Lawrence’s “First Amendment.” Originally from Atlanta, Craig has become a hometown favorite comedian known for his signature line, “And the moral of the story is” followed by a funny, but meaningful one liner. $15. 2768 Decker Blvd. (803)798-9898, www.comedyhouse.us
THE TERENCE YOUNG JAZZ EXPERIENCE: 6-8 p.m. March 7 at the Market at 701 Whaley. This kickoff performance will feature popular guitarist, Terence Young playing jazz. The Terence Young Jazz Experience will consist of four talented musicians and four background vocalists. $15 per person. Cash at the Door. 701 Whaley St. (803) 771-0101, http://colajazz.com/venue/701-whaley/
CINDERELLA: 7:30 p.m. March 7 at the Koger Center for the Arts. Rodgers & Hammerstein’s play is the Tony Award® – winning Broadway musical from the creators of The Sound of Music and South Pacific that’s delighting audiences with its contemporary take on the classic tale. This lush production features an incredible orchestra, jaw-dropping transformations and all the moments you love—the pumpkin, the glass slipper, the masked ball and more—plus some surprising new twists! $20. 1051 Greene St. (803) 777-7500, www.kogercenterforthearts.com
CINDERELLA: 7:30 p.m. March 8 at the Koger Center for the Arts. Rodgers & Hammerstein’s play is the Tony Award® – winning Broadway musical from the creators of The Sound of Music and South Pacific that’s delighting audiences with its contemporary take on the classic tale. This lush production features an incredible orchestra, jaw-dropping transformations and all the moments you love—the pumpkin, the glass slipper, the masked ball and more—plus some surprising new twists! $20. 1051 Greene St. (803) 777-7500, www.kogercenterforthearts.com
WEDNESDAY NIGHT COLAJAZZ ARTISTS SERIES: 8-11 p.m. March 8 at the Main Street Public House. Mark Rapp brings young Ben Eidson to the bandstand to present the classic, exciting jazz quintet sound of two horns. Mark Rapp on trumpet, Ben Eidson on alto sax, Amos Hoffman on guitar, Dustin Retzlaff on bass and Chris Church on drums. There is no cover and no minimum. 1556 Main St. (803) 834-3409, www.colajazz.com
Comments