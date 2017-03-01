Best of the rest: Events for March 1 and beyond

1:00 Bees found to have buzzworthy brain power Pause

2:00 Frank Martin expected tough game vs. Mississippi State

4:55 A neighborhood in North Augusta, home to the Irish travelers

3:18 South Carolina honors basketball seniors

1:22 Rep. Joe Neal and his most memorable moments

1:57 Midlands' hoops players give 'dream teammate' for a game of 2-on-2

1:18 South Carolina celebrates SEC championship

1:08 USC running backs 'complement each other well'

2:05 Beth Drake, U.S. Attorney for South Carolina, discusses Billie East Side Bloods gang