The CinnaMonster isn’t the only ginormous food in Columbia

It’s been the big talk this week.
“Ginormous Food,” the Food Network’s series dedicated to finding the biggest and tastiest foods in America, is heading to Columbia this weekend for brunch.
While the show will be focusing on three dishes in Columbia – Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli’s CinnaMonster, Henry’s Hungry Bennett and Bourbon’s Biscuit of Champions – it got us to thinking that there are plenty more plentiful platters out there.
Here are a few suggestions to host Josh Denny – and anyone else who likes food of ginormous proportions:
▪ No Name Deli’s small Greek salad can feed two people for $3.99. And that means you can probably feed a family of four with a large one. 2042 Marion St., www.nonamedelisc.com
▪ Order any of the schnitzel plates at Julia’s German Stammtisch. They include fresh salad, rolls and a choice of sides. The large, pounded out center-cut pork loin fills the plate. 4341 Ft. Jackson Blvd., www.juliasgermanstammtisch.com
▪ An order of hangover hash browns – hash, sharp cheddar, onions, banana peppers, tomato, with or without eggs and sour cream – is a definite from Cafe Strudel. 300 State St., www.cafestrudel.com
▪ Still in brunch mode, DiPrato’s Eggs Charleston offers two English muffins, crab cakes, two poached eggs, topped with hollandaise sauce. Talk about starting your day out right. 342 Pickens St., www.dipratos.com
▪ Finish the day with the $24.95 Bodacious Beef Platter from Mr. Bunky’s. This meal features a cut-to-order 32-ounce sirloin steak (yes, you read that right) from Bunky’s meat market, a trip to the salad bar and choice of baked potato, sweet potato or fries. 10441 Garners Ferry Road, www.facebook.com/Mr-Bunkys-Market-Inc
Want to attend the “Ginormous Food”’ tapings?
The public is welcome to attend.
Saturday, March 4, Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli: Denny will try to slay the CinnaMonster, a 12-pound cinnamon roll cake baked fresh by owners Jody and Richard Kreush. As added incentive to the public, the first 100 customers will receive a free large cinnamon roll. 2617 Devine St.
Sunday, March 5, Henry’s: The Hungry Bennett is a cheesy hashbrown casserole covered with chicken fried steak, two slices of applewood smoked bacon, two spicy ‘n’ sweet sausage patties, two eggs over easy, American cheese, and topped with homemade sausage gravy. 2865 Devine St.
Monday, March 6, Bourbon: The Biscuit of Champions features an oversized, fresh housemade buttermilk biscuit, andouille sausage, crispy chicken breast, bourbon smoked bacon and andouille sausage gravy. 1214 Main St.
“Ginormous Food” airs at 8 p.m. Fridays on Food Network (TWC channels 40 and 162). Dates for the Columbia segments have not been set.
Comments