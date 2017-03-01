Music in the Midlands: Ryan Adams, St. Pat’s Practice Party

Ryan Adams
The singer-songwriter and producer is fresh off the release of “Prisoner,” an album full of heartbreak songs that he recorded during his divorce from actress and singer Mandy Moore. In an interview with Lil Bub (because cats interviewing famous musicians exists on the internet), Adams said, “I was reflecting on the different states of desire, and what it means to be a prisoner of your own desire.”
8 p.m. Wednesday, March 8 at Township Auditorium, 1703 Taylor St. $34-$64. www.thetownship.org
OTHER MUSIC AROUND THE MIDLANDS
The Post-Timey String Band: The folk-ragtime band will play Infinite Room’s First Thursday after-party with gypsy prog group Wasted Wine and acoustic singer George Fetner.
8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2 at Tapp’s Arts Center, 1644 Main St. $6. www.infiniteroom.org
Glass Mansions: The electro-pop-rock group’s spring tour includes a stop in Columbia and appearances at SXSW. With Victory Dance, Happy and Husband.
8 p.m. Friday, March 3 at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $8 in advance, $10 day of show. www.newbrooklandtavern.com
Kelly Cheats: Rock-reggae band Kelly Cheats is one of six bands playing the annual St. Pat’s Practice Day at Tin Roof. Come out for live music from Ropeswing Marathon, Fish Out Of Water, Seventy Six and Sunny, PaperWork and Glow Co.
Noon to close Saturday, March 4 at Tin Roof, 1022 Senate St. Free. www.tinroofcolumbia.com
Rick Monroe: The country singer has opened for Lee Brice, Eric Church and Dierks Bentley. Expect an interactive acoustic show.
8-11 p.m. Saturday, March 4 at Frayed Knot Bar and Grill, 1701 Dreher Island Road, Chapin. Free.
