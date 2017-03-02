Run Hard Marathon showcases runners – and Columbia

On Saturday, March 4 racers from Columbia and 30 different states will be in the capital city for the fourth annual Run Hard Marathon. But if the idea of running 26.219 miles makes you cringe, there are other, shorter races available that day: a half marathon, marathon relay and 5K.
The Run Hard Columbia Marathon is an opportunity for Columbia to show off for the out-of-town runners who come for the race.
“Columbia is unique and has a lot of things to offer,” said Jesse Harmon, CEO of Run Hard Running Teams. “For those who come to town with kids, there’s (Riverbanks) Zoo, EdVenture … for younger visitors there is the Vista. Soda City will be on Main Street on Saturday.
“There is an opportunity for anybody to find something to do.”
Harmon encourages Columbia residents to welcome runners by cheering them along the route or congratulating them when the finish.
All races will start downtown, near the State House. Marathoners will run through Five Points, Shandon, down Kilbourne Road, through Lake Katherine, and down Trenholm Road back to Columbia. It’s a double-loop course.
The other races will be downtown.
Proceeds from the races will go to fund scholarships for Run Hard Running teams, a school program founded by Harmon that teaches boys and girls how to lead and live an active, healthy and wholesome lifestyle. It’s an eight-week running club for elementary and middle-schoolers that equips students to run a 5K.
If you go
Run Hard races
WHEN: 7:30 a.m., marathon, half-marathon and marathon relay; 8 a.m., 5K. Registration is available noon-8 p.m. Friday, March 3 at the race’s Health & Fitness Expo at Fleet Feet, 945 Lake Murray Blvd., Irmo. Vendors and exhibitors will offer free samples, showcasing the latest in running gear, sports apparel, health and nutritional information.
WHERE: Near the S.C. State House, 1100 Gervais St.
