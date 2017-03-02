Try the Horry County Trailer Trash Plate at Chickadees

At Chickadees Diner, you can load up on a hearty breakfast, lunch or dinner any time of day.
This is not your typical bacon-and-eggs or burger-and-fries diner, even though those menu items are available.
The owner has come up with interesting combinations and menu names: the “all-American biker stack” is three slices of French toast stuffed with fried eggs, bacon and cheese; the “Horry County trailer trash plate” is bacon, ham, sausage, chili, and a fried egg over potato hash and cheese, served with toast and slaw.
Customers can get good Southern food such as a “not so famous” fried chicken bowl with chicken, mashed potatoes, sweet corn, and brown pepper gravy and cheese, as well as classic chick burgers, which are substantial and served with fries – or onion rings for a slight upcharge. The not-so-healthy salads are loaded with meat – for the most part. There is even a cheeseburger salad, which is a big burger and the lettuce, tomatoes, etc., “without the carbs,” according to the menu.
Favorites are the Jerries: battered and fried French toast bites. They come with just maple butter and powdered sugar or are served with white chocolate and raspberry or Boston caramel and sea salt toppings. There are also breakfast sandwiches, regular sandwiches and blue plate specials. The classic Reuben is served as an omelet.
How did Chickadees Diner get its start?
Jeff Diehl, a career restaurateur in Charleston and Columbia, opened Chickadees Diner in December 2013 in the Irmo area. He moved to a location near Palmetto Health Richland in October to better serve those working in the hospital or surrounding medical offices.
He wanted to honor those serving – including first responders, military personnel and soldiers – by offering discounts. “I had had enough of the fine dining, executive chef, dramatic nonsense,” Diehl said. “I didn’t want anything too complicated or complex. Some restaurants have lost the simplicity of good, affordable, fast. Wanted this to be fun … friendly.”
He also noted that Chickadee’s doesn’t serve alcohol – and the reason is on the menu. It says, in part: “People ask us, ‘Why don’t you serve alcohol anymore?’ Mostly because we lost one of our girls in an accident last year and it made us examine the real costs of serving alcohol.”
What does the place look like?
Chickadees does not have a ’50s theme, but a “timeless” theme, Diehl said. There is old- to new-blues funk or 1950s- to 1970s-era music playing, but the black and white photographs on the wall are everything from older actors to locals.
There is a counter with bar stools, tables, booths and a black, white and red color scheme. Seating is for 72.
Who eats here?
Many people in a uniform or scrubs, given the diner’s proximity to the hospital. And because Chickadees serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner all day, those working graveyard shifts often come in to eat dinner in the morning as they are just getting off from work.
The wait staff often sees familiar faces as some are making Chickadees their regular hangout.
Deena C. Bouknight, Special to Go Columbia
Chickadees Diner
WHERE: 1729 Marshall St., Columbia
WHEN: 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday; 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
COST: $5.99 to $14.99 (for the 12-ounce chopped steak)
INFO: (803) 779-5401; www.chickadeesdiner.com; Facebook
