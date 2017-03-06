Best of the rest: Events for March 6 and beyond

MONDAY, MARCH 6
TUESDAY, MARCH 7
ARTBREAK: A DISCUSSION OF WEATHER AND LANDSCAPE PAINTING WITH WIS METEOROLOGIST VON GASKIN: Pop-up café begins at 10:30 a.m.; program begins at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Columbia Museum of Art. WIS meteorologist Von Gaskin discusses weather and art, specifically within several of the CMA’s landscape paintings. Born and raised in South Carolina, Gaskin holds a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from the University of South Carolina and a master’s degree in geosciences and broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. She joined the WIS news team in 2010 and specializes in hurricane and severe weather forecasting. Free with membership or admission. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org
THE TERENCE YOUNG JAZZ EXPERIENCE: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Market at 701 Whaley. This kickoff performance will feature popular guitarist, Terence Young playing jazz. The Terence Young Jazz Experience will consist of four talented musicians and four background vocalists. $15 per person. Cash at the Door. 701 Whaley St. (803) 771-0101, http://colajazz.com/venue/701-whaley/
CINDERELLA: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Koger Center for the Arts. Rodgers & Hammerstein’s play is the Tony Award® – winning Broadway musical from the creators of The Sound of Music and South Pacific that’s delighting audiences with its contemporary take on the classic tale. This lush production features an incredible orchestra, jaw-dropping transformations and all the moments you love—the pumpkin, the glass slipper, the masked ball and more—plus some surprising new twists! $20. 1051 Greene St. (803) 777-7500, www.kogercenterforthearts.com
LEXINGTON COMMUNITY BAND RECRUITMENT EVENT: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday at River Bluff High School. The Lexington Community Band was formed 3 years ago. They are looking to reach adults of any age who want to play concert band music. They don’t have auditions, so this is really a low-stress group! They do ask that members be able to play grade 4 or above music; most current members played in high school and/or college. 320 Corley Mill Rd, Lexington. Louisa Tobias, (803) 799-0688, www.lexingtoncommunityband.org/lexingtoncommunityband/Welcome.html
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8
MAYOR BENJAMIN HOST’S FREE FILM SCREENING OF “GIRL RISING”: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday at the Columbia Museum of Art. “Girl Rising” is a film (rated PG-13) by Academy Award-nominated director Richard E. Robbins that highlights the journeys of nine unforgettable girls living in the developing world. Through their journeys, viewers witness the strength of the human spirit and the power of education to change the world. ““Girl Rising” is one of those films that you simply must see,” said Mayor Benjamin. “As a father to two brilliant daughters, it’s so important to educate our city, adults and children, on issues related to challenges women and girls face worldwide.” Free to attend, donations accepted. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org
CINDERELLA: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Koger Center fFor the Arts. Rodgers & Hammerstein’s play is the Tony Award® – winning Broadway musical from the creators of The Sound of Music and South Pacific that’s delighting audiences with its contemporary take on the classic tale. This lush production features an incredible orchestra, jaw-dropping transformations and all the moments you love—the pumpkin, the glass slipper, the masked ball and more—plus some surprising new twists! $20. 1051 Greene St. (803) 777-7500, www.kogercenterforthearts.com
WEDNESDAY NIGHT COLAJAZZ ARTISTS SERIES: 8-11 p.m. Wednesday at the Main Street Public House. Mark Rapp brings young Ben Eidson to the bandstand to present the classic, exciting jazz quintet sound of two horns. Mark Rapp on trumpet, Ben Eidson on alto sax, Amos Hoffman on guitar, Dustin Retzlaff on bass and Chris Church on drums. There is no cover and no minimum. 1556 Main St. (803) 834-3409, www.colajazz.com
THURSDAY, MARCH 9
CITYLIGHT CATALYST PRAYER BREAKFAST: 7-8:30 a.m. Thursday at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Esther Women of Influence has made a commitment to saving the next generation through education, housing, clothing and medical assistance. Assuring them they are not forgotten. Esther Women are making a difference in hurt people’s lives in the Name of Our Lord Jesus Christ. Rev. Redfern will give the group a plan for saving the next generation and will share the work Esther Women of Influence has already been doing around the globe. 1101 Lincoln St., Carolina Rm. A. Gwen Byrd, (803) 602-6369, office@citylight.org. http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=qfnaqvbab&oeidk=a07eds8rnnb241d82a0
THE DEVELOPMENT PIPELINE: NEWS FOR JOB SEEKERS AND EMPLOYERS: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday at 300 Senate at Senate’s End. The average development officer stays only 14 months at any nonprofit. That is not good for the individual or the organization. Why does this happen? What can be done about it? Veteran fundraiser and consultant Linda McNay with “Our Fundraising Search” in Atlanta, is an expert at helping organizations find and keep good development officers. We will discuss hiring expectations and considerations from before posting the job description all the way through to onboarding the final candidate. No topic is more worthy of our time than appropriate staffing as we all seek to raise more funds efficiently. $20 for AFP & SCANPO members; $25 for non-members. Lunch included. 300 Senate St. http://afpcsc.net/event-2455690
TOUR THE UOFSC HORSESHOE: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday. The university’s archivist Elizabeth West will give group tours of the Horseshoe, the university’s original campus that comprises 11 buildings, 10 of which are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. West will draw from her book, “On the Horseshoe: A guide to the historic campus of the University Carolina,” which she co-wrote with Katharine Thompson Allen and was published by USC Press in late 2015. The tour will include a reception featuring appetizers, wine, beer and soft drinks. $15 for My Carolina life members; $20 for annual and three-year members; $25 for non-members. Pre-registration is required. 902 Sumter St. (803) 777-4111, www.mycarolina.org
JAZZ AFTER 5: 6-8 p.m. Thursday at The Hampton Room Inside Agape Conference Center. Unwind after work with live music by Dante Lewis. There will be a scrumptious buffet for the event so come hungry. Dress code: casual dressy, admission is free to the public and so is parking. Entrance to the parking garage is on Taylor street. Entrance to The Hampton Room is the walkway between Michael’s Cafe & Catering & The Goodlife Cafe. 1624 Main St. (803) 563-8375, info@chayealexander.com. www.chayealexander.com/events
FIRST THURSDAY ON MAIN: 6-10 p.m. Thursday on Main Street. Businesses and galleries keep their doors open late, offering a mix of specials, events, entertainment and more. Participants include: The Whig, Persona Pizzeria, Uptown, Cantina 76, Columbia Marriott, Columbia Museum of Art, Anastasia & Friends Gallery, Random Records, Drake’s Duck-In, Mast General Store, The Nick, Michael’s Cafe & Catering, Grapes & Gallery, Tapp’s Arts Center, Villa Tronco and Gallery at City Hall. Free and open to the public. www.facebook.com/firstthursdayonmain
COMPLEXIONS CONTEMPORARY BALLET: 7 p.m. Thursday at the Koger Center for the Arts. Complexions was founded by two former Alvin Ailey members in 1994, its groundbreaking mix of methods, styles, cultures creating an entirely new and exciting vision of human movement. Scheduled for the evening’s performance are two pieces set to popular rock music, Star Dust (set to music by the iconic David Bowie) and Strum ( music from the heavy metal band Metallica). Also scheduled is Ballad Unto... a neoclassical ballet set to the music of Bach, and excerpts from Complexions favorites Gone, Lament, American Pie, and Ave Maria. $40 for orchestra seating, $35 for the grand tier, and $20 for the balcony. 1051 Greene St. (803) 777-5112, www.kogercenterforthearts.com
RICHLAND LIBRARY CREATIVE WRITERS’ GUILD: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday at Richland Library Main, Meeting Space 200. Talk writing and works-in-progress with writers from all over Richland County. All skill levels and genres are welcome.
CORKS AND CANVAS: 7-9 p.m. Thursday at Still Hopes. Still Hopes cordially invites you to an evening celebrating art, cuisine, wine, and music. Guests will be able to sample gourmet offerings prepared by the Still Hopes Culinary Team and browse or buy art presented by local artists. Guests will also get to preview WellPointe, Still Hopes’ wellness-inspired expansion which is now under development. Guests are encouraged to bring nonperishable items to this event, which will go to support the Harvest Hope Food Bank. One Still Hopes Dr. West Columbia. (803)739-5040, www.stilhopes.org
BODY & MOVEMENT EXPLORED: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the CMFA Art Space. This program is a distinctive performance showcasing the works of Columbia City Ballet dancers and other local choreographers who have created a mixed repertoire of works never seen before by any audience. The showcase features more than eight pieces by local choreographers including a mix of professional company members and community favorites such as Miranda Bailey and technical artist Ryan Stender. Other guest choreographers include Racheal Leonard, co-founder and Artistic Director of Surfscape Contemporary Dance Theatre. The end of the performance will feature an open mic discussion where the audience is invited to explore and discuss their experience directly with the choreographers. $25 in advance; $30 at the door. Students, $20 with valid student I.D. 914 Pulaski St. (803) 799-7605, www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2881364
FRIDAY, MARCH 10
NARFE MONTHLY MEETING: 11:30 a.m. Friday at Seawell’s Restaurant. The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association holds their monthly meeting. The speaker will be from Allstate Insurance Company. A buffet lunch is available for $14. 1125 Rosewood Dr. (803) 796-3106
THE 51ST ANNUAL CAROLINA CLASSIC HOME & GARDEN SHOW: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday at the SC State Fairgrounds. The Carolina Classic Home & Garden Show is the largest home and garden exhibition in the Midlands. Over 200 construction, home improvement, and outdoor product and service exhibits fill the Cantey, Goodman and Ellison buildings plus outdoor areas. In addition to the many tried-and-true products and services many exhibitors will display items that are completely new to the industry and our area. And if that’s not enough, exhibitors will be giving away over $20,000 in prizes and discounts throughout the show. The show also features free educational seminars offered by exhibitors on a variety of topics. $5 per person; Kids 14 and under enter free. Ages 62 and older enter free. Parking is through Gate 6 off of George Rogers Blvd. and is $5 per vehicle. 1200 Rosewood Dr. (803) 256-6238, www.biaofcentralsc.com
SPARK TOURS: 2 p.m. Friday at Columbia Museum of Art. The CMA is offering quick, 30-minute Spark Tours of “Enduring Spirit: The Art of Tyrone Geter”. These fun tours spark the imagination of busy people with limited time to visit the museum or those interested in a brief overview of the show before exploring more on their own. Free with membership or admission. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org
KEMOPALOOZA: 6-10 p.m. Friday at City Roots. Purpose. Promise. Palooza! Enjoy food by Blue Marlin Signature Catering, craft beer, music by 20 Ride, a Zac Brown Band Tribute Band, and an opening set by The Hobart Trotter Project. Silent and live auctions will feature signed guitars, experience packages, jewelry and sports memorabilia, including a National Championship football signed by Dabo Swinney. Tickets are $50 per person or $90 per couple. Grab a party pack of six tickets for $250. Proceeds will benefit CAMP KEMO Programs of Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital. 1005 Airport Blvd. www.KEMOPALOOZA.org
TWILIGHT TREK: SPRING FLING: 6-10:30 p.m. Friday at Riverbanks Zoo & Garden. Spring is all about new beginnings and baby animals! Come celebrate this exciting time of the year with us as we learn about animal life cycles and how zoo keepers chip in to help care for newborns. Dinner and snack are included. $30 per person. 500 Wildlife Pkwy, (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
MUSIC & POETRY: 7-9 p.m. Friday at Speakeasy. Hear the poetry of John M. Starino during his “Dedication to Bartenders.” Opening the night will be The “Luckyman” Beall & Doug Allen Duo who will be singing your favorites from Frank Sinatra to Willie Nelson. Hear vocals of “Luckyman” while on upright bass with Doug Allen on jazz guitar. And, John is no stranger to the stage for he will be performing and reading from his three books of poetry. Bonus: During this event, John will dedicate a new poem to the bartenders at Speakeasy! What is the poem about you ask, well “Beer of course!”. Free. 711 Saluda Ave. (803) 255-0869, http://fivepointscolumbia.com/restaurants/speakeasy
A 21 YEAR SALUTE: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Saxe Gotha Presbyterian Church. This memorable concert of “Americana” will feature special guest artists, “The Three Baritones,” along with the mighty sounds of the Lexington County Choral Society. Tickets will be available one hour prior to the concert event or may be purchased in advance at Scott’s Furniture or Unisex Styles of Lexington. Adults, $20; seniors 65+/military, $15; students, $5. 5503 Sunset Blvd. Lexington, SC. www.LexCoChoralSoc.org
R. KELLY: 8 p.m. Friday at the Colonial Life Arena. Known as one of the most successful R&B artists of all time, R. Kelly has certainly earned the title of “The King of R&B.” R. Kelly’s signature soulfulness continues to capture the hearts of fans through his display of energy and passion as an entertainer. $53-$115. 801 Lincoln St. (803) 576-9053, www.ticketmaster.com/Colonial-Life-Arena-tickets-Columbia/venue/115599
GREY GARDENS, THE MUSICAL: 8 p.m. Friday at Trustus Theatre. “Grey Gardens, The Musical” is the hilarious and heartbreaking story of Big Edie and Little Edie Bouvier Beale, the eccentric aunt and cousin of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. Set at Grey Gardens, the Bouviers’ mansion in East Hampton, New York, the musical tracks the progression of the two women’s lives from their original status as rich and socially polished aristocrats to their eventual largely isolated existence in a home overrun by cats and cited for repeated health code violations. Based on the hit documentary of the same name from 1975, this musical untangles the complicated dynamics of the Bouviers’ dysfunctional mother/daughter relationship. $30; students, $25. 520 Lady St. (803) 254-9732 ext. 1, www.trustus.org
SATURDAY, MARCH 11
SPRING MARKET/GARAGE SALE: 7-11 a.m. Saturday at Seven Oaks Park. Join us for this unique shopping opportunity as we combine our annual spring craft show and garage sale. Shop ‘til you drop to find the perfect one-of-a-kind craft and snag great deals on second hand items. All Ages free admission. 200 Leisure Lane
CHILDREN’S BIRDING PROGRAM: 9 a.m. Saturday at Sesquicentennial State Park. Join us and learn the basics of birding. From field guides to binoculars, we’ll learn what we need to get started. Children will learn tips on how to identify birds and we’ll practice these skills during a short walk. Each child will make a pine cone bird feeder to take home. This program is designed for ages 8 to 12. Adults must accompany children 15 and under. Note: this program includes the use of peanut butter. Participants should meet at the park office and are encouraged to dress appropriately for being outdoors. A limited supply of binoculars and field guides will be available for use. Participants may also bring binoculars, a field guide and water. $5 per child; includes park admission. Pre-registration is required three days prior to program. Space is limited. 9564 Two Notch Rd. (803) 788-2706, sesqui@scprt.com
LEXINGTON COUNTY ELECTRONIC RECYCLING, TIRE COLLECTION & PAPER SHREDDING EVENT: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday in Leesville. Lexington County residents will have the opportunity to recycle electronics, drop off used tires, and shred paper documents. The following electronics will be accepted for recycling from Lexington County residents only: computers (laptops, monitors, CPU’s, keyboards), TV’s, printers/copiers/scanners, VCR and DVD players, fax machines, cell phones/telephone systems and household electronics including stereo’s, radio’s, PDA’s and electronic game systems. Paper shredding will be performed on site. Residents will be limited to five boxes or bags. 438 W Railroad Ave. (Southern Tool Works – was old Piggly Wiggly), Leesville. (803) 785-3340, www.lex-co.sc.gov/solidwaste
IRMO CHAPIN RECREATION COMMISSION’S GRAND OPENING AND FIRST PITCH CEREMONY: 10 a.m. Saturday at 370 A Epting Camp Road, Chapin, SC. To commemorate the opening, ICRC will host a VIP “first pitch” ceremony at 10 a.m. followed by refreshments, tours of the new fields and facilities and spring sports opening day scrimmages and activities.
ADULT GARDEN WORKSHOPS: URBAN GARDENING: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at Riverbanks Zoo & Garden. Not having a lot of yard doesn’t mean you have to give up on gardening! Learn some techniques and tricks for gardening in small spaces including vertical growing, hay bale gardening and more. $15 per person per class. 500 Wildlife Pkwy, (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
THE 51ST ANNUAL CAROLINA CLASSIC HOME & GARDEN SHOW: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday at the SC State Fairgrounds. The Carolina Classic Home & Garden Show is the largest home and garden exhibition in the Midlands. Over 200 construction, home improvement, and outdoor product and service exhibits fill the Cantey, Goodman and Ellison buildings plus outdoor areas. In addition to the many tried-and-true products and services many exhibitors will display items that are completely new to the industry and our area. And if that’s not enough, exhibitors will be giving away over $20,000 in prizes and discounts throughout the show. The show also features free educational seminars offered by exhibitors on a variety of topics. $5 per person; Kids 14 and under enter free. Present your Military ID at the ticket booth for free admission. Parking is through Gate 6 off of George Rogers Blvd. and is $5 per vehicle. 1200 Rosewood Dr. (803) 256-6238, www.biaofcentralsc.com
RIVER RAT 3 YEAR ANNIVERSARY PARTY: Noon-8 p.m. Saturday at River Rat Brewery. Come celebrate our three year anniversary party with us! We will have live music set up during the party. There will be 30 beers on tap, we will be bringing back some popular Hit It and Quit It Specialty Beers, some collabs, flag ships, seasonals, and some others! Chef Taylor is also going to have an amazing food menu to purchase from as well. Come get you some and cheers to 3 years! 1231 Shop Rd. (803) 724-5712, www.riverratbrewery.com
COLUMBIA CLASSIC CHEVY CLUB CARSHOW: 3-7 p.m. Saturday at at Fuddrucker’s. Open to all makes and models. Dash Plaques and goodie bags to the first 75 entered. Door Prizes, 50/25/25 raffle. Trophies awarded to the Top 25, manager’s choice and ladies choice. $15 registration fee. Space is limited. All proceeds will be donated to Children’s Garden and Camp Kemo. 1801 Bush River Rd. Mike, (803) 957-9737
“BEETHOVEN AND BLUE JEANS” CONCERT: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Koger Center for the Arts. The South Carolina Philharmonic’s annual celebration of Beethoven features his towering masterpiece the Eroica Symphony. Music Director Morihiko Nakahara presents the popular pre-concert lecture series “classical conversations” at 6:30 p.m. in the Koger Center auditorium, offering unique insight into the evening’s program free to all ticket-holders. Concert tickets start at $17. Student and military discounts are available. Southern Valet provides valet parking for $10. 1051 Greene St. (803) 251-2222, www.kogercenterforthearts.com
A 21 YEAR SALUTE: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Saxe Gotha Presbyterian Church. This memorable concert of “Americana” will feature special guest artists, “The Three Baritones,” along with the mighty sounds of the Lexington County Choral Society. Tickets will be available one hour prior to the concert event or may be purchased in advance at Scott’s Furniture or Unisex Styles of Lexington. Adults, $20; seniors 65+/military, $15; students, $5. 5503 Sunset Blvd. Lexington, SC. www.LexCoChoralSoc.org.
COTTON BRANCH FARM ANIMAL SANCTUARY’S ST. PATRICK’S DAY CELEBRATION: 8-11:30 p.m. Saturday at Point Break. Cotton Branch Farm Animal Sanctuary (Leesville, SC) provides a safe haven for abandoned, abused, neglected, and elderly farm animals. Please come celebrate an early St. Pats with us and help us raise funds for the care of the farm animals that call Cotton Branch home! Ticket purchase includes an Irish inspired vegan meal (individual Shepherd’s pies, Irish nachos, Dublin coddle and more!), free pool and a karaoke contest. Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase (obviously green beer, Irish coffee, and Irish whiskey, among other more regular drink choices). $19. 1219 C Ave, West Columbia. Joshua Carpenter Costner, (704) 605-5986, josh@cottonbranch.org. www.cottonbranch.org/st_patrick_day
SUNDAY, MARCH 12
FIRST CITIZENS FIRST SUNDAY: Noon-5 p.m. Sunday at the South Carolina State Museum. General admission to the museum is only $1 for guests. Guests can explore the museum’s four floors of South Carolina art, cultural history, natural history and science/technology, including the Boeing Observatory. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4978, www.scmuseum.org
THE 51ST ANNUAL CAROLINA CLASSIC HOME & GARDEN SHOW: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday at the SC State Fairgrounds. The Carolina Classic Home & Garden Show is the largest home and garden exhibition in the Midlands. Over 200 construction, home improvement, and outdoor product and service exhibits fill the Cantey, Goodman and Ellison buildings plus outdoor areas. In addition to the many tried-and-true products and services many exhibitors will display items that are completely new to the industry and our area. And if that’s not enough, exhibitors will be giving away over $20,000 in prizes and discounts throughout the show. The show also features free educational seminars offered by exhibitors on a variety of topics. $5 per person; Kids 14 and under enter free. Parking is through Gate 6 off of George Rogers Blvd. and is $5 per vehicle. 1200 Rosewood Dr. (803) 256-6238, www.biaofcentralsc.com
CAROLINA’S CARNIVAL SHOWCASE: 1-5:30 p.m. Sunday on the 1200 block of Main street. Family event with live entertainment and display of Caribbean culture with a chance to win big! Free and open to the public. Lisa Small, (803) 795-5270, info.sccarnival1@gmail.com
COMEDIAN STEVE W BROWN: 7 p.m. Sunday at the Comedy House. High pitched...high energy....big laughs! Steve W Brown will have the Comedy House “turn’d up!” Brown amazes his audience with his witty remarks, extremely original jokes, and his high-energy physical antics. $15. 2768 Decker Blvd. (803)798-9898, www.comedyhouse.us
ONGOING EVENTS
JONATHAN BRENT BUTLER & LAURA SPONG: THE WORLD BEGINS: Exhibit, Weekdays and Saturdays at if ART Gallery. Through March 11. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com
62ND ANNUAL JURIED STUDENT EXHIBITION OPENING RECEPTION: Exhibit, Weekdays at McMaster Gallery. Through March 16. 1615 Senate St. (803) 777-5752, www.artsandsciences.sc.edu/art/mcmaster_gallery
THE MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET: Musical at the Town Theatre. Select dates through March 19. Adults, $25; Seniors (65+)/active military/college, $20; Youth (17 and younger), $15. 1012 Sumter St. (803) 799-2510 (noon to 5 p.m. weekdays), www.towntheatre.com
GREY GARDENS, THE MUSICAL: Musical at Trustus Theatre. Select dates through April 1. Weekends: $35; $25 students. Weekdays and Matinees: $30; $25 students. 520 Lady St. (803) 254-9732 ext. 1, www.trustus.org
HOLOCAUST REMEMBERED: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday at McKissick Museum, second floor lobby. Through April 8. Free. 816 Bull St. http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/mckissickmuseum/holocaust-remembered
BLACK MEDICINE/WHITE BODIES: AN INVESTIGATION OF CHARLESTON’S YELLOW FEVER EPIDEMICS 1854-1871: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday at McKissick Museum, second floor, north gallery. Through May 6. Free. 816 Bull St. (803) 777-7251, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/mckissickmuseum/mckissick-museum
XANTHUS SMITH AND CIVIL WAR MARITIME ART: Exhibit, Tues.-Sat. at the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Museum. Through Aug. 26. Adults 18-61, $6; seniors 62 and over, $5; military (active duty and veterans), $5; youth 10-17, $3; children 9 and under, free. First Sunday of the Month, $1 for ages 10 and over. Members, free. 301 Gervais St. (803) 737-8287, www.crr.sc.gov
‘SAVAGE ANCIENT SEAS’ AND ‘SEA MONSTERS: A PREHISTORIC ADVENTURE’: Exhibit, Monday-Sunday at The South Carolina State Museum. Through Sept. 5. Guests can see both the exhibit and film for a complete underwater prehistoric experience for only $16.95 for adults, $15.95 for seniors (62 and older), $14.95 for children (ages 3-12) and $7 for museum members. Regular blockbuster admission, including museum general admission is $13.95 for adults, $12.95 for seniors, $11.95 for children and $4 for museum members. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays at Cayce United Methodist Church. For singles age 55-plus. Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home. 1600 12th St., Cayce. Mary Beth Lamey, (803) 996-1023, (803) 995-0068. www.thompsonsfuneral.com
SECOND SHIFT TWOSDAYS: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays at the S.C. State Museum. 2 for $10 or $5 per person. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
PICKLEBALL: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Trenholm Park, indoors. Free. 3900 Covenant Rd. (803) 787-0216, richlandcountyrecreation.com/centers/trenholm-park/
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Free. 3200 Trenholm Rd. Palmetto Scottish Country Dance Society, (803) 345-0158, billmac85@yahoo.com
CITY ROOTS FARMERS MARKET: 4-7 p.m. Thursdays at City Roots Farmers Market. 1005 Airport Blvd. (803) 254-2302, erin@cityroots.org. www.cityroots.org/city-roots-farmers-market
KARAOKE: 8 p.m.-midnight Thursdays at Vista Keys Dueling Piano Bar. Join us for a night of karaoke! 700 Gervais St., suite B-2. (803) 317-3676, info@vistakeys.com. www.vistakeys.com
OPEN STAGE & BLUEGRASS/ACOUSTIC JAM SESSION: 6 p.m. Fridays at Bill’s Music Shop. Open stage and bluegrass/acoustic jam session every Friday night. 710 Meeting St. (803) 796-6477, www.billsmusicshop.com
SODA CITY MARKET: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays on the 1500 block of Main Street. Runs year-round, rain or shine. http://sodacitysc.com/
FREE SUNDAYS AT COLUMBIA MUSEUM OF ART: Noon-5 p.m. Sundays at the Columbia Museum of Art. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org/visit
SQUARE DANCE LESSONS: 1:30 p.m. Sundays at The Barn. $5 per lesson. First lesson is free. 680 Cherokee Ln., West Columbia. (803) 772-0546, www.thebarnsc.biz
UPCOMING EVENTS
AFTER-DINNER JAZZ AND DANCING: 8-10:30 p.m. March 14 at Blue Moon Ballroom. Celebrate the Ides of March, St. Patrick’s Day, and the coming of spring at Columbia’s new, true listening room and dance space. This month, musicians will be Dustin Retzlaff, Gregg Patterson, and Chris Church, with Amanda Mayo at the mic. Settle back for the great music or get out on the dance floor. The ballroom features a nightclub atmosphere, superior acoustics, and plenty of free onsite parking. $15 cover ($10 for students and military with ID) includes wine and light hors d’oeuvres. BYOB? But of course! 554 Meeting St., two blocks from the Gervais Street Bridge in the River District. (803) 908-3948, www.colajazz.com/venue/blue-moon-ballroom
WEDNESDAY NIGHT COLAJAZZ ARTISTS SERIES: 8-11 p.m. March 15 at the Main Street Public House. Mark Rapp brings vocalist Catherine Galan to the bandstand. Galan brings her unique blend of jazz, singer-songwriter and blues stylings. Not only is she a phenomenal vocalist, she is equally proficient and quite incredible on the violin. She also plays the piano and is very involved in the local music scene. There is no cover and no minimum. 1556 Main St. (803) 834-3409, www.colajazz.com
Comments