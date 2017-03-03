Midlands rakes in highest honors in the state for arts

Three Midlands residents and one Midlands organization will receive the highest honor the state presents in the arts.
This week, the South Carolina Arts Commission announced winners for the 2017 Elizabeth O’Neill Verner Governor’s Award for the Arts, which annually recognizes outstanding achievement and contributions to the arts in South Carolina.
Artists Laura Spong of Columbia and Leo Twiggs of Orangeburg will receive Lifetime Achievement awards. Dance educator Brenda McCutchen of Columbia is the Arts in Education honoree and Columbia-based organization South Carolina Humanities is being honored in the Organization category.
The full list of recipients:
Lifetime Achievement: Laura Spong, Columbia, and Leo Twiggs, Orangeburg
Artist: Quentin Baxter, Charleston
Individual: Betsy Teter, Spartanburg
Arts in Education: Brenda P. McCutchen, Columbia
Business/Foundation: The Stringer & Rainey Foundations, Anderson
Government: The City of Beaufort/USC Beaufort Center for the Arts
Organization: South Carolina Humanities, Columbia
The awards will be presented at a public ceremony May 2 in Columbia. After the ceremony, the S.C. Arts Foundation will honor the recipients and the arts community at the South Carolina Arts Awards Luncheon.
