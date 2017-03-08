Where to find chili, oysters and ‘lost’ Southern foods

Here are some upcoming food events in and around Columbia:
LOWCOUNTRY BOIL & CRAFT BEER JAMBOREE (LOCO JAM): This new festival will feature local cuisine and brews along with two stages of live music with Atlas Road Crew, Devon Allman, Jordan Igoe, Ashes of Old Ways, Darby Wilcox, Prettier Than Matt, and Don’t Mess with the Tiger. There also will be arts, crafts and a kiddie area with amusement rides.
11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at City Roots Farm, 1005 Airport Blvd. $5 in advance, $10 day of event, free for ages 12 and under; purchase at Rockaway’s, Dano’s Pizza, City Roots Farm and Rosewood Market or at eventbrite. www.lococraftbeerjam.com
WINGS & ALE CHILI COOK-OFF AND MUSIC FESTIVAL: Put your chili recipe up against the best in the area. No entry fee for cook-off teams; email Keith Sikes at wings.ale@gmail.com for information about participating. Cash prizes for first-, second- and third-place finishers, as well as fan favorite picks. Proceeds benefit the Christopher Conner Foundation.
Noon-8 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at Wings & Ale, 125-C Outlet Pointe Blvd. www.wingsandalesc.com.
LAKE CAROLINA OYSTER ROAST: Get ready for roasted oysters, pulled pork barbecue, chili bar, and smoked chicken and rice gumbo. Pack a cooler and bring your own wine. Proceeds benefit Children’s Charities of the Midlands.
4-7 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at the Lake House at Lake Carolina, 1090 Ballard Drive. $35 for adults, $5 for youth 12 and under; available at www.eventbrite.com.
PAALS UN-GALA: Dress in your best steampunk-themed gear and chow down on sliders from Grill Marks. Enjoy an open bar, live and silent auctions, and more.
7-11 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at S.C. State Museum, 301 Gervais St. $85; call (803) 788-70063 or email events@paals.org.
Coming up
REDISCOVERING “LOST” SOUTHERN FOODS: University of South Carolina professor David Shields is considered an authority on the history and culture of Southern foods. He will discuss the revival of lost Southern foods like Carolina gold rice, benne, purple ribbon sugarcane, purple straw wheat, seashore black rye, sea island white flint corn, the rice pea and the Carolina African runner peanut.
6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 16 at USC’s Alumni Center, 900 Senate St. $15; includes hors d’oeuvres, heirloom food samples and a beverage. Reserve a spot at www.MyCarolina.org/Southern
