Salvador Dali’s whimsical prints on view at ‘Fantastical Fairy Tales’

Surrealist master Salvador Dali made art that was ambiguous and strange, but also groundbreaking.
He is famous for melted watches draped over desert dreamscapes, his winged mustache and his flamboyant personality.
While most people know his name, they might not know he was also a prolific illustrator and provided art for books by Lewis Carroll, Miguel de Cervantes and Hans Christian Andersen.
Beginning Saturday, March 11, the Columbia Museum of Art will showcase 36 colorful prints in an exhibit titled “Salvador Dalí’s Fantastical Fairy Tales.”
The prints, on loan from The Dalí Museum in Florida, are the Spanish artist’s takes on Carroll’s “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” Cervantes’ “Don Quixote” and Andersen’s children’s stories.
“I think what makes them stand out is the marriage of the right illustrator and the right text,” CMA curator Will South said.
As a proponent of surrealism, a movement that sought to channel the subconscious mind into art, Dalí’s work is imaginative and odd, often combining realistic style with unlike imagery. This was a perfect fit for a story about a girl who attends mad tea parties or a delusional knight who fights windmills.
Dalí used outsize images of caterpillars and white rabbits to capture the topsy-turvy world of Wonderland. He drew a swan reflected in water as an elephant to represent Andersen’s “The Ugly Duckling.” And for “Don Quixote,” he employed bizarre printmaking methods that embodied the book’s not-all-there title character.
Using a 15th-century musket, he fired bullets of color at printmaking stones. He dipped snails in ink and let them crawl, leaving trails of color. He even stuffed rhinoceros horns with ink and crushed them.
Why?
Why not?
Dalí once said, “The difference between myself and a madman is that I am not mad.”
He was purposefully eccentric in his work and personal life in order to get attention, a facet of the artist that is not altogether present in the CMA show.
He relished in shocking people, “and he did it with real success,” South said.
Once, Dalí filled a Rolls Royce with cauliflower and drove it from Spain to France. In 1936, he wore a diving suit to an exhibit lecture and nearly suffocated. (He said he was attempting to dive into the depths of the human subconscious.)
And let’s not forget the pet ocelot he brought into restaurants, or the anteater he was spotted taking for a walk. All these antics added to his fame.
The downside to the exhibitionism was that it cost Dalí friendships and professional relationships.
His former mentor Pablo Picasso stopped talking to him, and the surrealist artists group to which he belonged kicked him out in 1934.
But at that point it didn’t matter. He was already one of the most famous artists of the 20th century. He was too far down the rabbit hole to care.
If you go
“Salvador Dalí’s Fantastic Fairy Tales”
WHEN: Saturday, March 11-Sunday, May 21
WHERE: Columbia Museum of Art, 1515 Main St.
INFO: www.columbiamuseum.org
CMA gala
On Saturday, April 1, the Columbia Museum of Art will host a black-tie gala called “A Night in Wonderland,” filled with food, décor, and entertainment. $150.
