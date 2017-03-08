Music in the Midlands: Amos Lee, R. Kelly, River Whyless

Amos Lee
Soulful singer-songwriter Amos Lee is touring in support of his sixth album, “Spirit.”
The singer behind the acoustic gems “Sweet Pea” and “Arms Of A Woman” is a Philly native and University of South Carolina grad. “Spirit” is his first self-produced effort.
8 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at Township Auditorium, 1703 Taylor St. $30-$70. www.thetownship.org
OTHER CONCERTS AROUND TOWN
R Kelly: The controversial R&B singer will perform in Columbia for the fourth time in six years.
8 p.m. Friday, March 10 at Colonial Life Arena, 801 Lincoln St. $53-$115. www.coloniallifearena.com
River Whyless: Folk-pop with roots rock and world music influences define this rising North Carolina quartet. With Tall Heights, The Harsh Truth and Cole Collins.
7:30 p.m. Friday, March 10 at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $12 in advance, $15 day of show. www.newbrooklandtavern.com
DJ Shakim: The DJ will be turning tables for this fundraiser for the Love, Peace & Hip Hop festival. The event is also a party celebrating local rap icon FatRat Da Czar’s birthday (he’s turning 40).
8 p.m. Friday, March 10 at Music Farm, 1022 Senate St. $10-$15. www.musicfarm.com
Big Thunder and the Rumblefish: Funky rock. With Rohvi, Say When and The Prevalent
8 p.m.-midnight Sautrday, March 11 at Art Bar, 1211 Park St. www.artbarsc.com
