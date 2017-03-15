3 things to do on USC’s Horseshoe this spring

As spring officially arrives this month, University of South Carolina alumni nostalgically think of the Horseshoe, picturing the azaleas and camellias blooming among the majestic oaks that have stood sentry on campus for generations.
The regal buildings whisper two centuries worth of history as Gamecocks and visitors stroll down the criss-crossing brick pathways.
“Springtime on the Horseshoe is new life on an historic landscape,” says Elizabeth Cassidy West, a university archivist at USC and co-author of “On the Horseshoe: A guide to the historic campus of the University Carolina.” “When you walk across the old brick sidewalks and feel a warm sun and a cool breeze, you can’t help but slow down and appreciate its beauty, and perhaps sit for a while in the lovely gardens tucked behind the historic buildings.”
USC’s original campus building, Rutledge, has stood near the top of the Horseshoe since 1805. Across the way is DeSaussure, built in 1809, near what is now the President’s House, built in 1810.
“There is something very special about being at this historic place,” says Denise Wellman, director of the USC Visitor Center. “You’re nestled in your own world. It’s like the trees are hugging you.”
The oaks, elms, maples and dogwoods shade the green space that comes to life in the spring, accented by splashes of colorful flowers that can cheer up the most exam-stressed students.
Even as it bustles with activity, the Horseshoe manages to maintain a certain peacefulness.
“The university wants the Horseshoe to be an outdoor space for personal enjoyment,” USC spokesperson Peggy Binette says. “On any given day, visitors will see students lunching, studying, sunning, playing Frisbee, football or spike ball and perhaps be serenaded by a student playing guitar, bagpipes or the violin. That is part of its charm.”
Walking down the Horseshoe, or sitting on one of its benches, is a nice way to spend a few hours in the spring. While you’re there, here are a few activities you might want to take in:
Horseshoe tours
My Carolina Alumni Association’s Club of Richland and Lexington Counties will host a tour of the Horseshoe, led by archivist West.
The tour will include a reception featuring appetizers, wine, beer and soft drinks.
5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9 on the Horseshoe. $15, My Carolina life members; $20, annual and three-year members; $25, non-members. Pre-registration required at My Carolina website. (803) 777-4111
Nature of Spring
USC’s naturalist-in-residence Rudy Mancke offers a lecture series on the changes that take place locally in nature each season. “The Nature of Spring with Rudy Mancke” will take place on the Horseshoe right in front of McKissick. Bring lunch and a blanket, and enjoy a spring day on the Horseshoe while you listen to Mancke’s whimsical discussion of all things nature and spring. Feel free to bring items of interest for Rudy to examine (but no live animals).
Noon-1 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 in front of McKissick Museum on the Horseshoe. Free.
Exhibits at McKissick Museum
“Black Medicine/White Bodies: An Investigation of Yellow Fever Epidemics in Charleston 1854-1871”
The exhibit focuses on the role of traditional African folk healers in the South Carolina Lowcountry, examining their lasting contributions to South Carolina’s history by illustrating the contrasting approaches to health care and treatment of disease by African folk healers and mainstream Western medical practitioners during the yellow fever epidemics that plagued Charleston during the mid-19th century. Through Saturday, May 6.
“Holocaust Remembered”
“Holocaust Remembered” follows the history of the Nazis and their collaborators throughout Europe and clarifies the aim of their “Final Solution,” the extermination of all the Jews of Europe. The exhibit also highlights the Jewish Holocaust survivor families that immigrated to South Carolina. In the second-floor lobby through Saturday, April 8.
“Costa Rica Connections: USC Study Abroad International Perspectives on Higher Education”
“Costa Rica Connections” was created based on experiences by faculty and staff from different academic departments who participated in the USC Study Abroad’s IPHE trip to San Jose, Costa Rica, in 2016. Through Saturday, May 27.
“A Compass to Guide: South Carolina Cabinetmakers Today”
South Carolina has a long history of local cabinetmakers who worked primarily to supply their surrounding communities with the furniture and implements needed in everyday life. While the Industrial Revolution saw the transition of much of this work to large, commercial operations, individuals continued to craft furniture distinct to their particular region. This exhibit focuses on contemporary cabinetmakers, their regional differences and similarities, and explores the roots of their respective traditions. Through Saturday, July 15.
“Natural Curiosity”
This exhibition explores questions about why we collect natural specimens and artifacts, how we display them, and what they tell us about our relationship with the natural world. Through an examination of approaches to building and maintaining the natural science collections at USC, this exhibition also offers a glimpse of the impressive array of specimens collected and displayed over the past 200 years for the purposes of education, research and entertainment. Ongoing
