Colonial Life ranks among top university arenas

Columbia’s Colonial Life Arena ranked fourth in the nation’s highest-grossing university arenas for 2016, according to a national magazine.
Colonial Life attracted 208,107 patrons for 46 shows, grossing $7,706,754 in the period from Dec. 1, 2015 to Nov. 30, 2016, according to Venues Today, a nationally distributed magazine focusing on the sports and entertainment industry. Its fourth in the nation ranking is based on concert and event grosses for arenas with a capacity of 15,000 or more.
“It’s a great honor to be ranked so high nationally once again,” Sid Kenyon, Colonial Life Arena’s general manager, said in a statement.
In addition to some of the major concert events over the survey period – including Maroon 5, Carrie Underwood and Pearl Jam – the arena is home to teh University of South Carolina men’s and women’s basketball teams.
