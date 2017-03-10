Find an adventure for your kids with our list of Columbia summer camps

Wondering what to do with your kids this summer?
Whether your children want to explore their creative side, their athletic side or their brainy side, there are camps that fit the bill for every interest.
To get you started, we’ve picked a sampling of some of our favorite day camps being offered this summer in and around Columbia. Descriptions from the camp providers are included here.
Plus, we’ve got a list of camps on our web site, searchable by interest, at summerfun.thestate.com. And keep checking back with the site throughout summer, as we’ll be adding new offerings.
Now let’s get ready for an awesome summer.
MOD DESIGN FULL-DAY CAMP: In this Hammond School camp from Youth Digital, kids learn real Java programming as they design and code their own Minecraft mod from start to finish. Kids can use all their craziest ideas to create their own blocks, items, mobs and more.
June 26-30. For rising second through eighth graders (camp will be split into two dividing campers by rising grade level). $400. www.hammondschool.org
PROJECT FUNWAY: From drafting to crafting, campers at this Columbia Museum of Art session will learn all about fashion design as they create and update their own wearable art inspired by art in the museum, including psychedelic art from the 1970s. The week culminates with a fashion show in the galleries.
July 17-21. For ages 8-12. $175 ($140 for Dual/Family Members and above). www.columbiamuseum.org
GIRLS ROCK COLUMBIA: This music and mentoring program empowers girls and trans and gender non-conforming youth through music education and activities that foster self-respect, leadership skills, creativity, critical thinking and collaboration.
July 17-21 (showcase July 22) at Columbia College. For ages 8-17. $350, with a sliding scale available. http://girlsrockcolumbia.org/
HAND-DRAWN 2D ANIMATION: Do you want to be the next great 2D animator of the most beloved films of all time? Learn about the 12 Principles of Animation, such as squash and stretch, anticipation, weight and timing at this Heathwood Hall camp. Through the use of hand-drawn 2D animation, students will learn the fundamentals of animation in a production environment to make their own short animations. Artist and film producer Jason Porter of jasonthewebsite.com will lead this course.
June 19-23 at Heathwood Hall Episcopal School. For sixth through eighth grades. $260. www.heathwood.org
HIGH SCHOOL FILM CAMP: NARRATIVE STORYTELLING: Local creators will provide students an introduction to the basics of filmmaking at this Nickelodeon camp, teaching them to collaborate and tell their stories visually. Through the stages of writing, shooting and editing, students will work together to create a collection of narrative shorts. The two-week camp will culminate in a screening at the Nickelodeon of the students’ final work.
July 10-19, July 17-21 (film screening July 22) at Nickelodeon Theatre. For ages 13-17. $500. www.nickelodeon.org
ADVENTURES IN FORENSIC SCIENCE: You have seen criminal investigation shows, now try your hand at sleuthing the elements of a crime scene by working with real-life crime scene investigators and law enforcement officers to help restore justice. Through hands-on opportunities and demonstrations, you will learn about latent fingerprints, bloodstain interpretation, footwear impressions, crime scene diagrams and the collection of trace and DNA evidence. End your adventure by working on a team to investigate a mock crime scene and create your own crime scene diagram.
June 4-9 (rising sixth through ninth graders), June 11-16 (rising ninth through 12th graders). Starts at $575. https://www.sc.edu/about/offices_and_divisions/continuing_education/youth_and_teen_pre-university_programs/carolina_master_scholars_adventure_series/summer_2017_camps/
EDVENTURE EDDIE’S EYES ON THE SKY: In anticipation of this summer’s total eclipse of the sun, campers will learn more about this space phenomenon through hands-on projects. The camp will turn its focus from space to flight, as campers learn how airplanes stay in the sky, forces of flight and its effects on objects in flight.
Multiple dates, at EdVenture Children’s Museum. For ages 4-5. Signature camps start at $195 per week/per camper (nonmembers); 15 percent discount for EdVenture members. www.edventure.org
USC SPORTS CAMPS: We love the opportunity to learn the kinds of things University of South Carolina coaches teach their players – and summer camp is the way to do it. From the Dawn Staley Basketball Academy to Frank Martin Basketball and others, these camps are sure to ramp up your games.
Multiple dates and ages, at the University of South Carolina facilities. Prices vary by camp offerings. www.dawnstaleybasketballcamp.com, www.frankmartinbasketballcamps.com
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE MUSEUM ROBOCAMP: Come find out what makes a robot tick. Campers will be introduced to some of our favorite robot friends and learn to program little Ozobots, teach Dash robots to launch projectiles, and create their very own cyber friend with LEGO WeDos! Our mini-engineers will work together to teach their robots how to talk, move, and race through a mega-maze!
June 26-30 or Aug. 7-11 at State Museum. For ages 6-8. $200 ($160 for museum members). www.scmuseum.org
ULTIMATE DRONE GAMES CAMP: Heathwood Hall and Hammond are among organizations offering drone-related summer camps. In this session, at Heathwood Hall, teams transition from the simulator to the remote control and enjoy a multitude of challenges on and off the ground. Get ready for a week of friendly competition as you and your team take to the sky and try to win the badge of the Ultimate Drone Games champion. Participants will use newer technologies, including drones equipped with mini nerf cannons and mini grabbers.
June 19-23 at Heathwood Hall Episcopal School. For fourth through seventh grades. $400. www.heathwood.org
SAILING CAMP: Summer is about being on the water, and Columbia Sailing Club and Lake Murray Sailing Club can get you moving with a youth sailing camp. This annual camp is a popular way to learn sailing skills.
June 5-16 at Columbia Sailing Club. For ages 7-18. Email sailcamp2017@gmail.com; http://www.columbiasailingclub.org/ Various dates at Lake Murray Sailing Club. For ages 10-18. http://lmsc.org/lmsa/summer-camp
