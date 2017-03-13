Best of the rest: Events for March 13 and beyond

MONDAY, MARCH 13
TUESDAY, MARCH 14
EMERGING COLUMBIA: WE’RE BOOMING, NOW WHAT?: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Columbia Opportunity Resource, a Midlands nonprofit connecting talented professionals in the Greater Columbia area, created this event to facilitate an open discussion surrounding the changes happening in our community through educating and connecting those who wish to have an impact on the future of the Midlands. For this year’s first installment of the the series, Emerging Columbia will focus on the recent announcements regarding the Richland County Industrial Park, the expansion of the Bull Street developments and their implications for the rest of the region, including workforce development, education and continued positioning of Columbia as a competitive hot spot for growth. $5-$15. 1101 Lincoln St., Lexington Room A. https://emergingcolumbia314.eventbrite.com, www.ourcor.org
SUNSET RANGER WALK: 6 -7 p.m. Tuesday at Riverfront Park South parking. Admire the sunset overlooking the river and nature on this ranger-guided walk at Riverfront Park. Meet at the Red Schoolhouse. 312 Laurel St. (803) 545-3100, www.facebook.com/Columbias-Riverfront-Park-126744217336492/
THE GREAT STAGNATION: HOW IT CREATED PRESIDENT TRUMP: 7 p.m. Tuesday in USC’s School of Journalism and Mass Communications auditorium. New York Times economics columnist David Leonhardt will deliver the University of South Carolina’s annual Baldwin Business and Financial Journalism Lecture. The lecture, titled “The Great Stagnation: How It Created President Trump,” will examine the role that economic conditions played in the 2016 presidential election and how they are impacting President Trump’s presidency. Free and open to the public. 800 Sumter St. Rebekah Friedman, (803) 777-6791, rebekahb@mailbox.sc.edu. http://sc.edu/cic
NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE! PRESENTS “JOEL SARTORE: BUILDING THE PHOTO ARK”: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College. National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore is on a mission to capture portraits of the world’s species before they disappear. With ingenuity, wit, and a serious Midwestern work ethic, Sartore has created the Photo Ark project, the largest archive of its kind with nearly 5,000 images and counting. Hear about his comical mishaps, endearing encounters, and personal stories while documenting a world worth saving. $17. 7300 College St., Irmo (803) 407-5011, www.harbisontheatre.org/tickets-productions/joel-sartore-building-photo-ark
AFTER-DINNER JAZZ AND DANCING: 8-10:30 p.m. Tuesday at Blue Moon Ballroom. Celebrate the Ides of March, St. Patrick’s Day, and the coming of spring at Columbia’s new, true listening room and dance space. This month, musicians will be Dustin Retzlaff, Gregg Patterson, and Chris Church, with Amanda Mayo at the mic. Settle back for the great music or get out on the dance floor. The ballroom features a nightclub atmosphere, superior acoustics, and plenty of free onsite parking. $15 cover ($10 for students and military with ID) includes wine and light hors d’oeuvres. BYOB? But of course! 554 Meeting St., two blocks from the Gervais Street Bridge in the River District. (803) 908-3948, www.colajazz.com/venue/blue-moon-ballroom
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15
IKEBANA INTERNATIONAL EXHIBITION: Noon-4 p.m. Wednesday at the Columbia Garden Club Council Building. This year the theme is “Girls Day” or “Hinamatsuri”. Mrs. Hideko Rainey, an award-winning first grade teacher of the Sogetsu School of Ikebana, from Augusta, Ga will be demonstrating “How to Create an Ikebana Arrangement” from 1-2 p.m. In addition to many ikebana arrangements and Japanese dolls on display, Tea will be served with home made treats to include some traditional Asian delicacies. Admission is free. 1605 Park Circle, which is next to the Lourie Center and Maxcy Gregg Park.
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: Noon-6 p.m. Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church. Free parking. 1420 Lady Street, 4th floor. For questions or to make an appointment, please call (803) 799-9062, Ext. 261
WEDNESDAY NIGHT COLAJAZZ ARTISTS SERIES: 8-11 p.m. Wednesday at the Main Street Public House. Mark Rapp brings vocalist Catherine Galan to the bandstand. Galan brings her unique blend of jazz, singer-songwriter and blues stylings. Not only is she a phenomenal vocalist, she is equally proficient and quite incredible on the violin. She also plays the piano and is very involved in the local music scene. There is no cover and no minimum. 1556 Main St. (803) 834-3409, www.colajazz.com
THURSDAY, MARCH 16
GOLDILOCKS AND THE THREE B’S: 9:30 and 11:15 a.m. Thursday at The Koger Center for the Arts. We invite you to bring your classroom to the Theatre! Treat your students to a unique learning opportunity that transforms our ballet stage into your vibrant classroom. This is a can’t-miss opportunity to learn about various dance forms, history and stagecraft. This is not only a wonderful learning experience but also comes at a great value. Performances last approximately an hour and include Q&A. Productions are narrated so each student has a clear understanding of the story and can fully appreciate the professional dancers of the Columbia City Ballet and its award-winning production standards. $5 per seat. 1051 Greene St. (803) 251-2222, www.kogercenterforthearts.com
CMA CHAMBER MUSIC ON MAIN: Happy hour and galleries open at 6 p.m.; concert begins at7 p.m. at the Columbia Museum of Art. Pianist Jeewon Park, violinist Tessa Lark, and violist Dimitri Murrath join Edward Arron, esteemed cellist and CMA Chamber Music on Main artistic director, to perform the following works: Mozart: String Trio in One Movement in G Major, K. 562e, Anh. 66; Arvo Pärt: Mozart-Adagio for Piano Trio (1992/1997); Mozart: Piano Quartet in G minor, K. 478; Alfred Schnittke: Moz-Art à la Haydn for Violin and Viola (1977) and Mozart: Piano Quartet in E-flat Major, K. 493. Individual seats: $35. Members, $28; students, $5. Cash bar. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org
THE STRONG BLACK WOMAN: MYTH OR MAGIC?: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday at Richland Library Main. From the quiet resilience of civil rights icon Rosa Parks to the fierce, triple-threat talent of Beyoncé, images of the “strong black woman” can be seen throughout history to the present day. But is the stereotype a myth, or does it embody the uncommon toughness of African American women? The panel discussion will feature a local elected official, business leaders and community advocates. Free and open to the public. 1431 Assembly St. Emily Stoll, (803) 587-3637, estoll@richlandlibrary.com. www.richlandlibrary.com
REVIVAL OF LOST SOUTHERN FOODS: 6-8 p.m. Thursday in USC’s Alumni Center. University of South Carolina professor David Shields is an authority on the history and culture of southern foods. He is chairman of the Carolina Gold Rice Foundation and has been instrumental in the recovery and restoration of many key ingredients to Southern cooking, including Carolina gold rice, benne, purple ribbon sugarcane, purple straw wheat, seashore black rye, sea island white flint corn, the rice pea and the Carolina African runner peanut. His latest book, titled “Southern Provisions: The Creation and Revival of a Cuisine,” was published in 2015 and details the rich history of Southern foods past and present. Shields’ talk is part of a My Carolina Alumni Association speaker series. The event also will feature hors d’oeuvres, heirloom food samples and a beverage. $15 per person. 900 Senate St. (803) 777-4111, www.MyCarolina.org/Southern
8TH ANNUAL OYSTER ROAST & ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARTY: 6-10 p.m. Thursday at Icehouse Amphitheater. Beer. Wine. Food. Oh yeah, oysters too! The 8th Annual Oyster Roast & St. Patrick’s Day Party is one of the Greater Lexington Chamber and Visitors Center’s signature spring events you don’t want to miss. While you eat and drink, Tokyo Joe will be on the Icehouse Amphitheater stage all night. Current vendors include Travinia Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar, Lexington, Tin Lizzy’s Columbia, The Wolf Pizza Co, Belly’s Southern Pride BBQ & Catering, JB’s PROOF and Topper’s Rhum. $50 advance; $60 day of event. Ticket price includes all food, oysters and drinks available. 107 E. Main St., Lexington. Sondra Gettys, (803)359-6113 ext. 104, sondra@lexingtonsc.org. www.facebook.com/events/716184865196934
BLYTHEWOOD GARDEN CLUB’S COMMUNITY EVENT: 7 p.m. Thursday in the Blythewood High School Library/Cyber Center. Rudy Mancke, well known naturalist, will be the speaker at the Blythewood Garden Club’s community event. Mancke has taught generations of South Carolinians about the wonders of nature. He co-hosted South Carolina ETV’s Nature Scene and currently hosts Nature Notes on both SCETV and S.C. Public Radio. 10901 Wilson Blvd (Hwy. 21), Blythewood. (803) 786-2049
THE JUNGLE BOOK KIDS: 7 p.m. Thursday at the Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County (FAC). This “jazzy” musical performed by children was adapted from the classic Disney animated film, and Rudyard Kipling’s classic tale, “The Jungle Book”. This musical features a host of colorful characters, along with the best loved songs from the movie and all of your favorite Jungle Book characters. $10 for adults, $8 for students, seniors and military. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676, www.fineartscenter.org
JEFF SUMEREL: THE SUBJECTIVE GRATITUDE OF TIME ARTIST’S RECEPTION: 7-9 p.m. Thursday at 701 CCA. For “The Subjective Gratitude of Time”, Sumerel will present a series of short, often hilarious film vignettes, running simultaneously and continuously. Some of the films will be incorporated in site-specific installations, including in cardboard boxes. The exhibition also includes the Columbia premiere of his film “incidental: a brief dissection of personal awareness,” a non-conventional, humorous documentation of impromptu scenarios. Members, free; non-members, $5 suggested donation. 701 Whaley St., second floor. Wim Roefs, (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. www.701cca.org
SOUTH CAROLINA BLUE HEALTHY COOKING CLASS: 6:15-7:15 p.m. Thursday at SC Blue Retail Center. Healthy cooking with chef Lawrence Wright. 1260 Bower Pkwy. www.SCBlueRetailCenters.com/Events
FREE TALK ABOUT BEES: 7 p.m. Thursday at LEIPLAW. Climate change, habitat modification, pesticides, parasites and disease and other contaminants affect all pollinators. All these and disease have contributed to declines in the populations of honey bees and other polinators. Tom Ballou, past president of the Mid-State Beekeepers Association, will share his knowledge of beekeeping and methods for both beekeepers and others. 1314 Lincoln St.
FRIDAY, MARCH 17
ST. PATRICK’S DAY ADOPTION SPECIAL: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday at Columbia Animal Services. Columbia Animal Services will be holding a St. Patrick’s Day pet adoption special. All dogs and cats will be $17, in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. All adoptions will include spay/neuter, micro-chip, feline leukemia/heartworm test, initial vaccines and deworming. 127 Humane Lane. (803) 776-7387, www.columbiasc.net/animal-services
GOLDILOCKS AND THE THREE B’S: 9:30 and 11:15 a.m. Friday at The Koger Center for the Arts. We invite you to bring your classroom to the Theatre! Treat your students to a unique learning opportunity that transforms our ballet stage into your vibrant classroom. This is a can’t-miss opportunity to learn about various dance forms, history and stagecraft. This is not only a wonderful learning experience but also comes at a great value. Performances last approximately an hour and include Q&A. Productions are narrated so each student has a clear understanding of the story and can fully appreciate the professional dancers of the Columbia City Ballet and its award-winning production standards. $5 per seat. 1051 Greene St. (803) 251-2222, www.kogercenterforthearts.com
VIRGINIA COLLEGE SPRING FLING: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at Virginia College in Columbia. The event is free and open to the public with food, giveaways and spring-themed activities for all ages, including games, music and a treasure hunt. Attendees are also invited to enjoy program-related activities and campus tours. Cosmetology students will offer free face painting and nail decorating, while healthcare-related programs will offer free health screenings. 7201 Two Notch Rd. (803) 509-7100, https://vc.edu/columbia
LEPRECHAUNS & LIBATIONS: 5:30-7 p.m. Friday at the Robert Mills House & Gardens. Wear green, bring a friend and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, at this Irish-themed happy hour that will explore early Irish communities in Columbia. Learn how Irish immigrants had the skilled labor used to build much of downtown Columbia and how modern-day Columbia’s churches, state government and infrastructure have connections to Columbia’s 19th century Irish community. The happy hour will feature a beer-themed “Pot of Gold” scavenger hunt with a variety of prizes, including tickets to St. Pat’s in Five Points, craft beer samples, tour passes and other festive prizes. $15 for members; $20 for non-members — includes beer, wine and light refreshments. 1616 Blanding St. (803) 252-1770 x 23, reservations@historiccolumbia.org. www.historiccolumbia.org
THE JUNGLE BOOK KIDS: 7 p.m. Friday at the Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County (FAC). This “jazzy” musical performed by children was adapted from the classic Disney animated film, and Rudyard Kipling’s classic tale, “The Jungle Book”. This musical features a host of colorful characters, along with the best loved songs from the movie and all of your favorite Jungle Book characters. $10 for adults, $8 for students, seniors and military. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676, www.fineartscenter.org
FRIDAY NIGHT LASER LIGHTS: 7, 8 and 9 p.m. Friday at The South Carolina State Museum. Guests will enjoy a stunning display of lasers choreographed to a number of hits. There will be three different shows all featuring different genres of music: 7 p.m. – REM (run time: 49 mins), 8 p.m. – Pearl Jam (run time: 50 mins) and 9 p.m. – Pink Floyd: Echoes (run time: 54 mins). Doors open at 6 p.m. The Boeing Observatory will also be open during the event for guests to do some night sky viewing while waiting on their shows. The event will also feature special laser enhancing glasses, local food trucks and a planetarium bar for guests to purchase beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages sponsored by K&W Beverage. $10 per show for general public; $8 per show for museum members. $15 for two shows general public, $12 for members. Please note: Laser shows contain bright, flashing lights that may cause discomfort to those with light sensitivity or other pre-existing conditions. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
“GUYS AND DOLLS”: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Village Square Theater. Set in Damon Runyon’s mythical New York City, “Guys and Dolls” is an oddball romantic comedy. Gambler Nathan Detroit tries to find the cash to set up the biggest craps game in town while the authorities breathe down his neck; meanwhile, his girlfriend, nightclub performer Adelaide, laments that they’ve been engaged for fourteen years. Nathan turns to fellow gambler Sky Masterson for the dough, but Sky ends up chasing the straight-laced missionary Sarah Brown. “Guys and Dolls” takes us from the heart of Times Square to the cafes of Havana, Cuba, and even into the sewers of New York City, but eventually everyone ends up right where they belong. Adults, $19; $17 for senior or military; $15 for students. 105 Caughman Rd., behind Firestone Auto Care. (803) 359-1436, www.villagesquaretheatre.com
SATURDAY, MARCH 18
ST. PATRICK’S DAY ADOPTION SPECIAL: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Columbia Animal Services. Columbia Animal Services will be holding a St. Patrick’s Day pet adoption special. All dogs and cats will be $17, in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. All adoptions will include spay/neuter, micro-chip, feline leukemia/heartworm test, initial vaccines and deworming. 127 Humane Lane. (803) 776-7387, www.columbiasc.net/animal-services
35TH ANNUAL ST. PAT’S IN FIVE POINTS: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday in Five Points. The Midlands’ largest annual street festival and one of the largest celebrations of St. Patrick’s Day in the southeast. Scheduled events include: Get to the Green 15K / 10K / 5K / 1-Mile Family-Fun Run, St. Pat’s Parade, Pot O’ Gold Playland, Silent Disco and musical entertainment with five official stages and 25 artists. Presale, $15 and day-of at the gate, $20. At the intersection of Greene and Harden streets. www.StPatsColumbia.com
SEASONAL TREES & PLANTS: 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday at Riverfront Park. Join us for a guided walk as we observe the changing forest and prepare to meet spring! We’ll identify and learn about the plant species that make up the park’s riparian forest. Meet in the Riverfront North parking lot. 4122 River Dr.
BEAUTY & THE BEAST: 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Koger Center for the Arts. Columbia City Ballet is extremely excited for our long-awaited production of “Beauty & The Beast”, for one day only. This story is perfect for the whole family! $20-$45. 1051 Greene St. (803) 251-2222, www.kogercenterforthearts.com/event.php?id=382
BEA KUHLKE ART EXHIBIT PUBLIC RECEPTION: 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Columbia. Fifteen paintings by the late artist Bea Kuhlke (1941–2014) are on display. Kuhlke was a full-time professional artist her entire adult life. In the 1960s she studied art in Florence, Italy under Hans Joachim Staude, and with Marjorie Dean Andruk in Augusta. Kuhlke’s style is best characterized as impressionist, and she is well known for her brilliant and surprising pallet. As Kuhlke told many of her students, “I don’t just paint subject matter; I look for and paint the beauty of form, light, and color that I see in my subject matter.” 2701 Heyward St. (803) 799-0845, www.uucolumbia.dreamhosters.com
BEER TASTING: 5-7 p.m. Saturday at The Vino Garage. The wacky guys from Full Spectrum out of Rock Hill will be here doling out some of their beers. One of the more exciting breweries in South Carolina, they have done some off the wall stuff (some involving Ghost Peppers). Lets see what they have to offer us this night. 2327 Main St. (803) 834-3392, www.facebook.com/thevinogarage
SHOWDOWN AT THE VALLEY: doors open at 6 p.m. Saturday at Spring Valley. Our largest show yet! Headlined by IMPACT Superstar “The Monster” Abyss. Other notable names: “The New Age Enforcer” James Drake, “The Deadly Sinn” Se7en, “The Lone Wolf” James Johnson, “The Party Manimal” Zane Riley, “The Alabama Ambassador” Ja’Coby Boykins and many other PCW Superstars! Half of the proceeds are to benefit the SV Athletic Department. Front row, $20; floor seating, $15 and bleacher seating, $10. Card subject to change. 120 Sparkleberry Ln.
THE JUNGLE BOOK KIDS: 7 p.m. Saturday at the Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County (FAC). This “jazzy” musical performed by children was adapted from the classic Disney animated film, and Rudyard Kipling’s classic tale, “The Jungle Book”. This musical features a host of colorful characters, along with the best loved songs from the movie and all of your favorite Jungle Book characters. $10 for adults, $8 for students, seniors and military. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676, www.fineartscenter.org
SUNDAY, MARCH 19
THE JUNGLE BOOK KIDS: 3 p.m. Sunday at the Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County (FAC). This “jazzy” musical performed by children was adapted from the classic Disney animated film, and Rudyard Kipling’s classic tale, “The Jungle Book”. This musical features a host of colorful characters, along with the best loved songs from the movie and all of your favorite Jungle Book characters. $10 for adults, $8 for students, seniors and military. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676, www.fineartscenter.org
ONGOING EVENTS
62ND ANNUAL JURIED STUDENT EXHIBITION OPENING RECEPTION: Exhibit, Weekdays at McMaster Gallery. Through March 16. 1615 Senate St. (803) 777-5752, www.artsandsciences.sc.edu/art/mcmaster_gallery
THE MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET: Musical at the Town Theatre. Select dates through March 19. Adults, $25; Seniors (65+)/active military/college, $20; Youth (17 and younger), $15. 1012 Sumter St. (803) 799-2510 (noon to 5 p.m. weekdays), www.towntheatre.com
GREY GARDENS, THE MUSICAL: Musical at Trustus Theatre. Select dates through April 1. Weekends: $35; $25 students. Weekdays and Matinees: $30; $25 students. 520 Lady St. (803) 254-9732 ext. 1, www.trustus.org
“GUYS AND DOLLS”: Musical at Village Square Theater. Select dates through April 2. Adults, $19; $17 for senior or military; $15 for students. 105 Caughman Rd., behind Firestone Auto Care. (803) 359-1436, www.villagesquaretheatre.com
HOLOCAUST REMEMBERED: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday at McKissick Museum, second floor lobby. Through April 8. Free. 816 Bull St. http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/mckissickmuseum/holocaust-remembered
BEA KUHLKE ART EXHIBIT PUBLIC RECEPTION: Exhibit, Monday-Friday at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Columbia. Through April 15. 2701 Heyward St. (803) 799-0845, www.uucolumbia.dreamhosters.com
JEFF SUMEREL: THE SUBJECTIVE GRATITUDE OF TIME: Exhibit, Wednesday-Sunday at 701 CCA. Through April 30. 701 Whaley St., second floor. Wim Roefs, (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. www.701cca.org
BLACK MEDICINE/WHITE BODIES: AN INVESTIGATION OF CHARLESTON’S YELLOW FEVER EPIDEMICS 1854-1871: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday at McKissick Museum, second floor, north gallery. Through May 6. Free. 816 Bull St. (803) 777-7251, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/mckissickmuseum/mckissick-museum
XANTHUS SMITH AND CIVIL WAR MARITIME ART: Exhibit, Tues.-Sat. at the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Museum. Through Aug. 26. Adults 18-61, $6; seniors 62 and over, $5; military (active duty and veterans), $5; youth 10-17, $3; children 9 and under, free. First Sunday of the Month, $1 for ages 10 and over. Members, free. 301 Gervais St. (803) 737-8287, www.crr.sc.gov
‘SAVAGE ANCIENT SEAS’ AND ‘SEA MONSTERS: A PREHISTORIC ADVENTURE’: Exhibit, Monday-Sunday at The South Carolina State Museum. Through Sept. 5. Guests can see both the exhibit and film for a complete underwater prehistoric experience for only $16.95 for adults, $15.95 for seniors (62 and older), $14.95 for children (ages 3-12) and $7 for museum members. Regular blockbuster admission, including museum general admission is $13.95 for adults, $12.95 for seniors, $11.95 for children and $4 for museum members. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays at Cayce United Methodist Church. For singles age 55-plus. Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home. 1600 12th St., Cayce. Mary Beth Lamey, (803) 996-1023, (803) 995-0068. www.thompsonsfuneral.com
SECOND SHIFT TWOSDAYS: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays at the S.C. State Museum. 2 for $10 or $5 per person. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
PICKLEBALL: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Trenholm Park, indoors. Free. 3900 Covenant Rd. (803) 787-0216, richlandcountyrecreation.com/centers/trenholm-park/
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Free. 3200 Trenholm Rd. Palmetto Scottish Country Dance Society, (803) 345-0158, billmac85@yahoo.com
CITY ROOTS FARMERS MARKET: 4-7 p.m. Thursdays at City Roots Farmers Market. 1005 Airport Blvd. (803) 254-2302, erin@cityroots.org. www.cityroots.org/city-roots-farmers-market
KARAOKE: 8 p.m.-midnight Thursdays at Vista Keys Dueling Piano Bar. Join us for a night of karaoke! 700 Gervais St., suite B-2. (803) 317-3676, info@vistakeys.com. www.vistakeys.com
OPEN STAGE & BLUEGRASS/ACOUSTIC JAM SESSION: 6 p.m. Fridays at Bill’s Music Shop. Open stage and bluegrass/acoustic jam session every Friday night. 710 Meeting St. (803) 796-6477, www.billsmusicshop.com
SODA CITY MARKET: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays on the 1500 block of Main Street. Runs year-round, rain or shine. http://sodacitysc.com/
FREE SUNDAYS AT COLUMBIA MUSEUM OF ART: Noon-5 p.m. Sundays at the Columbia Museum of Art. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org/visit
SQUARE DANCE LESSONS: 1:30 p.m. Sundays at The Barn. $5 per lesson. First lesson is free. 680 Cherokee Ln., West Columbia. (803) 772-0546, www.thebarnsc.biz
