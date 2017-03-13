SC’s Congaree National Park sets a record

1:01 Bentley on McIlwain transfer: 'I didn't see it coming' Pause

33:21 Analysis: NCAA Tournament brackets revealed

0:37 Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg talks goats

1:13 What McIlwain's departure means for USC's QB depth chart

1:14 Frank Martin: 'This is a brand new season'

1:14 For USC players, Selection Sunday a day of suspense and relief

2:01 "She just made a mistake," brother and friend say about Clarise Payano

2:14 Quinndom could face threat of corruption investigation

0:45 It's snowing in Columbia