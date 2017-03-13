Go Columbia
Ballet "Love is the Answer" derived from healing and racial harmony which came out of the tragedy at the Emanuel, AME Church
Columbia City Ballet Director William Starrett describes the multi-media production of Love is the Answer, derived from healing and racial harmony which came out of the tragedy at the Emanuel, AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina as a work of transcendence, hope, harmony, love, forgiveness and reconciliation. The production will premiere in Columbia on April 7th and 8th at Koger Center For The Arts.Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com