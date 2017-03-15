Your guide to a perfect St. Pat’s day in Five Points

St. Pat’s in Five Points is more than a neighborhood celebration. It’s one of the biggest such celebrations in the Southeast.
Saturday, March 18, the street festival will celebrate its 35th anniversary with tens of thousands of people green with Irish pride. This year’s schedule is packed with 16 bands, road races, a parade, a new craft beer tasting room and, where it all goes down quietly, the silent disco. Gates open at 9 a.m.
To help navigate said schedule, Go Columbia took on the task of planning out what we consider the perfect celebratory day – and trust, it was not easy. So let it be said that how we plan to “go” about our day should in no way inhibit how you spend yours. No matter how you do it, as long as you do it responsibly, then consider St. Patrick (and your mother) proud.
7:30 a.m.: A running start
Saturday mornings are usually spent sleeping waaay in, but it’s worth getting up early to be a spectator – or better yet, a runner – at the Get to the Green road race. In honor of its 15th anniversary, a 15K has been added to the 5K and 10K events.
10 a.m.: A ‘musical mile’
Find a good spot for the St. Pat’s Parade. This year’s parade includes a “musical mile,” which definitely sounds like something you’d want to check out. And then there’s the bonus of free swag in the form of candy, beads and anything shaped like a shamrock that could be flung at you (safely, of course) from a moving vehicle. All in all, #winning.
11 a.m.: Take some down time
Now is a good time to check out the arts and crafts vendors, along with food offerings. A few local fare highlights include Pawleys Front Porch, Southern Belly BBQ and White Duck Taco – the perfect way to fill the hour before the music kicks off. This is also a good time to sign the #StPatsinFivePoints Wall on the 800 block of Harden Street and enter a selfie into the #StPatsSelfie2017, #StPatsinFivePoints contests.
Noon: So many choices
This is where it gets tricky. There are five official stages – new this year is the bluegrass stage on Santee Avenue – with bands starting at similar, if not the same, times. So in our best imitation of Oprah: You get a band! And you get a band! And you … get the point. They’re all great in different ways, so this is where you be the judge on which stage you start with. Also of note: If you need to check in on your March madness bracket, the Bud Light porta-bar on Harden Street has you covered.
1 p.m.: Tasting time
If you’re of legal age, then it’s about time to check out the new craft beer tasting room. With the promise of 40 beers from 20 breweries, there’s more than enough sampling to go around. Located in the Yesterdays parking lot, you buy a sample cup ($2) and pay for your samples ($2 each). Among local brewers, Swamp Cabbage will have a Sabal Palm and its Red IPA, and Conquest will have Artemis Blonde and “Old Nap” Scotch Ale.
3 p.m.: Silence!
It’s imperative to check out the silent disco at some point during the day, and this is ours. At the 800 block of Harden Street (by the College Street stage), you will find headset-clad partyers jamming to local DJs – Bois Obscur, Dylan Deekay, Guy L, Jade Frost and LUCiD. One word: epic.
5 p.m.: In the home stretch
Back to the festival for the last two hours of can’t-miss live music. We can’t outright say which band we’re super excited to see, but if you want to find us, just look around: We’ll be wearing green.
7 p.m.: And, that’s a wrap
That’s a wrap folks – at least officially. The party will continue on throughout Five Points, as well as spread downtown and throughout the Midlands. And as always, no drinking and driving. In fact, along with your entry to the festival comes a $10 voucher for Checker Yellow Cab toward your fare home or to a hotel. Consider it a little luck of the Irish.
If you go
St. Pat’s in Five Points
WHEN: Saturday, March 18. Gates open at 9 a.m.
COST: $15 in advance online; $20 day of event
DETAILED SCHEDULE AND INFO: (803) 748-7373, info@fivepointscolumbia.com, www.StPatsColumbia.com
Stage schedule
GREENE STREET: Los Colognes (12:15 p.m.), the Social Animals (1:30 p.m.), Villanova (2:40 p.m.), Superchunk (4:10 p.m.), St. Paul & the Broken Bones (5:40 p.m.)
BLOSSOM AND HARDEN STREET: Lauren Hall (1 p.m.), See Water (2:10 p.m.), Moose Kick (3:40 p.m.), Michael Ray (5:30 p.m.)
SALUDA AND BLOSSOM STREET: Marytree (12:45 p.m.), The High Divers (1:45 p.m.), All Get Out (3:30 p.m.), Drivin’ N’ Cryin’ (5 p.m.)
COLLEGE STREET: Little Bird (1 p.m.), The Travelin’ Kine (2:10 p.m.), Tuatha Dea (3:30 p.m.), The MoBros (5 p.m.)
SANTEE AVENUE: The Dirty Gone Dolas (noon), Cosmic Possums (1:15 p.m.), The Post-Timey String Band (2:30 p.m.), The Boomtown Waifs (3:45 p.m.)
SILENT DISCO (COLLEGE STREET): Bois Obscur, Dylan Deekay, Guy L, Jade Frost, LUCiD
Beyond Five Points: More ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day
DEVIL’S PLAYGROUND: The Infinite Room staples will play a St. Patrick’s Day show with a snake theme, based on the legend that St. Patrick rid Ireland of snakes in the fifth century A.D. With experimental rock group Nut, Gasp, Ahomari and Shnoz. 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 17 at Tapp’s Arts Center, 1644 Main St. $6. www.tappsartscenter.com
LEPRECHAUNS & LIBATIONS: Wear green, bring a friend and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, at this Irish-themed happy hour that will explore early Irish communities in Columbia. Learn how Irish immigrants had the skilled labor used to build much of downtown Columbia and how modern-day Columbia’s churches, state government and infrastructure have connections to Columbia’s 19th century Irish community. Part of Historic Columbia’s happy hour event series. 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 17 at Robert Mills House & Gardens, 1616 Blanding St. $15-$20. Reserve at reservations@historiccolumbia.org.
MUSIC FARM: Celebrate the day with Irish drink specials and other activities. 8 p.m. Friday, March 17 at Music Farm, 1022 Senate St. $2 general admission. For ages 18 and older. www.musicfarm.com
FLYING SAUCER: Come dressed in your favorite Irish-themed costume and enjoy an Irish beer flight, a Leprechaun hunt, hidden gold coins for prizes and more. 11 a.m. Saturday, March 17 at Flying Saucer, 931 Senate St. Free admission. www.beerknurd.com/locations/columbia-flying-saucer
