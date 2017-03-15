Soda City Suds Week: Tastings, cycling and a corn hole tourney

For a city that was once a craft beer wasteland, Columbia has come a long way.
Not only can you buy and drink a remarkable variety of brews, but a creative community of grain whisperers is producing flavor-packed ciders and saisons, one-of-a-kind ales and historic brews right here in Soda City.
We even have our own independent craft beer celebration, Soda City Suds Week, which kicks off Saturday, March 18 and continues through Sunday, March 26.
Most craft beer drinkers have a favorite way to sip their suds, and it’s safe to say that none of them involve waiting in line for a 2-ounce taste in a sticky cup – which is why organizers of Soda City Suds Week ask participating pubs, breweries, restaurants and other businesses to get creative with their tasting events.
“This is not a stand-around-and-taste-beer celebration,” said organizer April Blake. “We asked participants to come up with fun experiences that would appeal to the huge variety of craft beer drinkers in the area, and they really came through. More than 25 different events will be held at various venues all week long. We’re really excited!”
To get you started, we’ve selected an event to check out daily; for a complete list, visit www.sodacitysudsweek.com.
Saturday, March 18
Crafts & Crafts Music Festival, 2-9 p.m. at Random Tap, 10509 Two Notch Road, Elgin
It’s worth a trip to Elgin for this indie fest that will include crafters and artisans, live music, food vendors – and no leftover green beer.
Sunday, March 19
Colonial Brew To-Do, 2-5 p.m. at Historic Camden, 222 Broad St., Camden
Quaff an 18th century-style brew created by Conquest Brewery from a historic recipe, then learn how pubs were an integral part of the American Revolution.
Monday, March 20
Mystery Science Theater Monday, 6-9 p.m. at Art Bar, 1211 Park St.
Get ready for the April launch of MST3K’s 11th season with a beer and Cromer’s popcorn-fueled viewing party of past episodes from this nerd-com series. Snarky comments welcome.
Tuesday, March 21
Beer and Barbecue, 5-9 p.m. at The Kraken Gastropub, 2910 Rosewood Drive, Suite 1
This classic pairing gets even better with barbecue from the Southern Smoke food truck and, in addition to The Kraken’s 30-brew lineup, a special keg of Brooklyn Brewing Company’s Black Chocolate Stout.
Wednesday, March 22
Beer Tasting Dinner, 7-9 p.m. at Old Mill Brewpub, 711 E. Main St., Lexington
Head to Lexington’s Old Mill Brewpub for a four-course dinner with beer pairings that will include a special Soda City Suds Week IPA.
Thursday, March 23
Sour Carolina, 5 p.m.-midnight at The Whig, 1200 Main St.
Pucker up at the Whig with a special tasting of food-friendly Berliner Weisse, gose and wild ales. This one will surprise you.
Friday, March 24
Cycle Pint, 6-8 p.m. at Harbison State Forest, 5600 Broad River Road
Join the team from James Island’s Tradesman Brewing Company for a post-work mountain bike ride through Harbison State Forest followed by – what else? – cold beer.
Saturday, March 25
Cream of the Crop Beer Fest, noon-5 p.m. at City Roots, 1005 Airport Blvd.
Arrive early for this extravaganza of craft brews from the Carolinas, Georgia and Tennessee. And, you’ll get a first look at Kevin Varner’s new Hunter Gatherer brewery in the historic Curtiss-Wright Hangar at Owens Field. Tours start at 11 a.m.
Sunday, March 26
Corn Hole Tournament, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at The Casual Pint, 807 Gervais St.
Brunch + beer + corn hole = no Sunday scaries. Just sayin’.
