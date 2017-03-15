Tsunami offers fresh approach to Japanese favorites

Tsunami chefs present modern Asian fare beautifully.
There’s diced tuna, avocado, and scallions in the tuna tartar, while the shrimp shumai is a dish of perfectly proportioned dumplings arranged on a plate with a tasty cabbage garnish and served with a creamy ponzu sauce.
The appetizer list includes baked mussels, tempura and more. There are soups and salads, as well as a vast selection of sushi roll selections. From the hibachi is steak, chicken, and shrimp paired with vegetables and steamed or fried rice.
Udon noodles are stir fried with vegetables and a choice of a protein, and udon noodle soups offer the same options. In addition, there is a traditional pad thai: flat rice noodles with egg bean sprouts, onions, special seasonings, ground peanuts, basil, lime and a choice of a protein.
Tsunami offers nightly specials, as well as happy hour.
And be sure to save room for one of the interesting desserts: cheesecake wrapped in tortillas and then deep fried and dipped in cinnamon sugar, or deep-fried vanilla ice cream wrapped in pound cake and served with whipped cream. There is also a lava cake and a dessert of the month, a seasonal creation.
What is unique about Tsunami?
It was created as a sophisticated approach to fresh and flavorful Japanese cuisine. Sushi experts present edible works of art at a lengthy, open sushi bar. The goal is to give customers an experience that is both pleasing to the eye and to the palate.
Another location is at 1290 Bower Parkway in Harbison.
What does the place look like?
Grand and expansive, with exposed ceilings, contemporary lighting, massive art displays and an open bar with lighted shelves displaying various drink selections. There are many different seating options to accommodate up to 120: bar, booth, chair, and booth-chair combinations.
The restaurant is in the heart of the Vista, just down from the site of the historic Adluh Flour mill.
Who eats here?
Every night of the week, the restaurant is packed with college students and young adults. However, everyone from couples to families to friends and colleagues find Tsunami appealing.
Tsunami
WHERE: 700 Gervais St. (second Columbia location, 1290 Bower Parkway)
WHEN: 4 p.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Sunday
COST: Moderate price point, with most entrees under $20.
INFO: (803) 312-9911; www.tsunamicompany.com; Facebook
Comments