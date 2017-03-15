Music in the Midlands: Chicago, Shwayze, Dear Blanca

Chicago
The legendary rock and roll band with horns marks its 50th anniversary this year.
The group behind “If You Leave Me Now,” “Look Away” and “You’re My Inspiration” was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year. It’s also No. 15 on Billboard’s Greatest of All Time list. To sum up Chicago in one word: classic.
Americana band JD & The Straight Shot will open their Columbia show.
7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18 at Township Auditorium, 1703 Taylor St. $50-$90. www.thetownship.org
OTHER CONCERTS AROUND TOWN
Shwayze: Remember his mellow-vibed hits “Buzzin’” and “Corona and Lime” from 2008? Shwayze is still making music and has added some high-energy tracks to his otherwise laid-back repertoire. Jordan Miller opens the night, and DJ Apollo hosts the after-party.
9 p.m. Thursday, March 16 at Tin Roof Columbia, 1022 Senate St. Free. 21 and up. www.tinroofcolumbia.com
Dear Blanca: The Columbia trio put both of its 2016 EPs (“To Tell A Half-Truth” and “I Don’t Mean to Dwell”) on one 12-inch vinyl record and is having a release party at New Brookland Tavern.
8:30 p.m. Friday, March 17 at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $6 over 21, $10 under 21. www.newbrooklandtavern.com
Jackaroe: A roots-rock band that likes to jam, and a live music option that will be much less crowded than St. Pat’s in Five Points.
8 p.m. Saturday, March 18 at Foxfield Bar and Grille, 406 Howard St. Free. facebook.com/foxfieldbar
