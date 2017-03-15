Go Columbia

March 15, 2017 4:37 PM

Music in the Midlands: Chicago, Shwayze, Dear Blanca

By Erin Shaw

eshaw@thestate.com

Chicago

The legendary rock and roll band with horns marks its 50th anniversary this year.

The group behind “If You Leave Me Now,” “Look Away” and “You’re My Inspiration” was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year. It’s also No. 15 on Billboard’s Greatest of All Time list. To sum up Chicago in one word: classic.

Americana band JD & The Straight Shot will open their Columbia show.

7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18 at Township Auditorium, 1703 Taylor St. $50-$90. www.thetownship.org

OTHER CONCERTS AROUND TOWN

Shwayze: Remember his mellow-vibed hits “Buzzin’” and “Corona and Lime” from 2008? Shwayze is still making music and has added some high-energy tracks to his otherwise laid-back repertoire. Jordan Miller opens the night, and DJ Apollo hosts the after-party.

9 p.m. Thursday, March 16 at Tin Roof Columbia, 1022 Senate St. Free. 21 and up. www.tinroofcolumbia.com

Dear Blanca: The Columbia trio put both of its 2016 EPs (“To Tell A Half-Truth” and “I Don’t Mean to Dwell”) on one 12-inch vinyl record and is having a release party at New Brookland Tavern.

8:30 p.m. Friday, March 17 at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $6 over 21, $10 under 21. www.newbrooklandtavern.com

Jackaroe: A roots-rock band that likes to jam, and a live music option that will be much less crowded than St. Pat’s in Five Points.

8 p.m. Saturday, March 18 at Foxfield Bar and Grille, 406 Howard St. Free. facebook.com/foxfieldbar

Got band news? Share it with Erin at eshaw@thestate.com or tweet to @ErinGoCo.

Related content

Go Columbia

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Ballet "Love is the Answer" derived from healing and racial harmony which came out of the tragedy at the Emanuel, AME Church

View more video

Entertainment Videos