A look at Five Points, beyond the St. Pat’s party

This is one in an occasional series highlighting entertainment and retail areas in Columbia neighborhoods.
Sure, Five Points is known for the concentration of great bars and restaurants for every taste – from the refined offerings of Goat’s, Saluda’s, Mr. Friendly’s and Gourmet Shop to the let’s-grab-a-cold-one vibes at Group Therapy, Jake’s, Pizza Man and more.
And let’s not forget those places to pick up some cool threads to fill out your wardrobe – Sid ’n Nancy, Good for the Sole, Two Gs and Vestique.
While it’s impossible to name every great spot in Five Points, there are some places, in addition to those listed above, that should be on everyone’s list. If they’re not open during this weekend’s St. Pat’s celebration, make a point to visit another time.
Blue Cactus: Food is cooked to order, and you should just take a seat and wait for it – “arrogantly slow” is their motto. No joke, Lloyd Reese serves up some of the best Korean- and Cuban-influenced food in the area. 2002 Greene St. www.facebook.com/BlueCactusCafeSC
Insomnia Cookies: It’s 3 a.m. and you want – no, need – something sweet. Who you gonna call? Insomnia, that’s who. Better still? They deliver to USC and surrounding areas. 2013 Devine St. www.insomniacookies.com
Rise Gourmet Goods and Bake Shop: It’s been just over a year since Columbia native and chef Sarah Simmons returned from New York City and opened this breakfast, lunch and take-out dinner spot on Harden. Food Network personality Alton Brown posted on social media that Rise’s bacon, egg and cheese biscuit was the best breakfast sandwich that he’s ever eaten. Check it out. 926 Harden St. www.risebakeshop.com
Cellar on Greene: Can you say nightly drink specials and a three-course dinner menu for $29? Tuesdays offer champagne and bubbly drinks at a discount, and Thursday is flight night. Oh, and don’t forget there’s the daytime wine shop. 2001 Devine St. www.cellarongreene.com
El Burrito: It doesn’t get much better than sitting outside on the patio while enjoying some of the healthiest, tastiest food in Five Points. Go vegan, or have some beef or chicken; there’s not a bad choice on the menu. 934 Harden St. www.facebook.com/El-Burrito
Harambe: Expand your horizons and sample authentic Ethiopian cuisine at Harambe. Staff at the restaurant, which specializes in vegetarian dishes, with beef and chicken entrees as well, can guide you through the menu. 2006 Senate St. www.harambesc.com
Palmetto Seafood: Just up the hill on Gervais, this spot sells fresh seafood to go or will fry up your selection for lunch or dinner to go. Look for everything from oysters, scallops, calamari and shrimp, to whole fish, frog legs and catfish. 2200 Gervais St. www.palmettoseafoodsc.com
City Yoga: Stacey Millner-Collins has been getting people to bend, stretch and release since 2003. The yoga studio has classes for all levels and hosts workshops and yoga events throughout the year. 2121 College St. www.cityyogasc.com
Hip Wa Zee: The cool vintage shop on Harden offers clothing, wigs and costumes for rent. They have enough green available to outfit your inner leprechaun. 940 Harden St. www.hipwazee.com
Papa Jazz: This jewel has 30-plus years supplying the soundtrack to your life in pure, crackling vinyl LPs and 45s, and on CD and DVD. Flipping through the stacks is a great way to spend an afternoon. 2014 Greene St. www.papajazz.com
Drip: If you want a great cup of coffee, slip into Drip. Check out the back room with vinyl records for sale. 729 Saluda Ave. www.facebook.com/dripcoffeecolumbia
Here’s something fun: Wander around Five Points and see how many “hidden” works of art are on diplay. Find mini-galleries along the walls of alleyways (next to El Burrito) and spread over the sides of buildings.
