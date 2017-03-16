How I Go St. Patrick’s Day in Columbia: Chef Frank Bradley

Frank Bradley grew up on a second-generation family farm in Columbia, where the culture of food played an important part in family life. Besides growing produce, the farm served as a hunting retreat where his family held regular fish fries, oyster roasts and pig roasts.
That upbringing had a lot to do with Bradley’s decision to become a chef. He started in Columbia’s culinary scene in the back of the house at Garibaldi’s, dishwashing and doing prep. From there, he headed to Le Cordon Bleu in Atlanta, where he graduated with honors while working for the Iberian Pig under chef Chad Crete and James Beard nominee chef Landon Thompson. Bradley then went to Charleston and worked under chef Don Drake and Kelly Franz at Magnolias before moving back to Columbia, where he joined the team as sous chef at Kristian Niemi’s Bourbon.
Today, Bradley is executive chef at Bourbon, and he recently completed several events at the Charleston Wine + Food Festival. He is currently preparing for the James Beard Foundation dinner at City Roots.
Here, Bradley shares how he likes to Go St. Patrick’s Day in the capital city.
EAT
In my former years, I actually worked St. Paddy’s Day bartending, and now, as chef, I usually am in the kitchen. If I am off or get done early for a St. Paddy’s Day snack, I would love to go to a newfound place, Moriarty’s, for a Reuben (excellent). In the past, I would try to hit up Andy’s Deli for an Andy’s Special during the festival or Village Idiot for a slice. This year, I’ll be snacking on some beer-battered fish and chips at Bourbon.
DRINK
On St. Patrick’s Day, I do love a good Harp or Smithwick’s – I know it is kind of old-school, but it’s still good to me. If you back it with a Jameson shot, I won’t say no; and it does not even have to be St. Paddy’s Day for that. Nothing beats a good beer on draft, and my favorite spots to find good local or seasonal beers are The Whig, Hunter-Gatherer, Bar None and Keg Cowboy in Lexington. If I am not in Bourbon with our excellent bar staff, having a Sazerac and Fernet after work, I like to visit Henry at The War Mouth, Jordan at The Oak Table and Opie at Goat’s for excellent craft cocktails. Those bartenders are very talented. Tim at Lula Drake has been a great neighbor up the street as well, and a great spot to find a nice glass of wine.
SEE
I worked in Five Points during the festival for years, so when I do attend, I like to go visit old friends. I will head up to Jake’s and visit owners Jon and Chris; then at some point, I will make an appearance at the old stomping grounds to see my old pal Grandaddy Helliges and Stan at Pavlov’s. More than likely, I’ll end up at Bar None for a few nightcaps.
LISTEN
Friday night, I would head over to the Music Farm for their St. Pat’s Party. Five Points always has a good lineup on Saturday, so you really cannot go wrong there. St. Paul & the Broken Bones and Mobros are the bands I would catch, but many other great musicians will be out there as well.
PLAY
Live music is my favorite pastime. Hitting up Music Farm or the Township are my first go-to, so the Five Points St. Pat’s shows would be a can’t-miss. I am an outdoorsman at heart, and when it’s not St. Patrick’s Day and the weather begins to warm up, I will enjoy kayaking on the river or heading out to our family farm to mess around and spend time with my family, which is very important to me. I usually try to fish as much as possible for the peace and quiet. Even though it’s my job, I actually really enjoy doing the events out at City Roots with Farm to Table where I get to work with other friends who are chefs while cooking great food, listening to music and enjoying the peace that the farm brings.
