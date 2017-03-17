Best of the rest: Events for March 16 and beyond

FRIDAY, MARCH 17
ST. PATRICK’S DAY ADOPTION SPECIAL: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday at Columbia Animal Services. Columbia Animal Services will be holding a St. Patrick’s Day pet adoption special. All dogs and cats will be $17, in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. All adoptions will include spay/neuter, micro-chip, feline leukemia/heartworm test, initial vaccines and deworming. 127 Humane Lane. (803) 776-7387, www.columbiasc.net/animal-services
GOLDILOCKS AND THE THREE B’S: 9:30 and 11:15 a.m. Friday at The Koger Center for the Arts. We invite you to bring your classroom to the Theatre! Treat your students to a unique learning opportunity that transforms our ballet stage into your vibrant classroom. This is a can’t-miss opportunity to learn about various dance forms, history and stagecraft. This is not only a wonderful learning experience but also comes at a great value. Performances last approximately an hour and include Q&A. Productions are narrated so each student has a clear understanding of the story and can fully appreciate the professional dancers of the Columbia City Ballet and its award-winning production standards. $5 per seat. 1051 Greene St. (803) 251-2222, www.kogercenterforthearts.com
VIRGINIA COLLEGE SPRING FLING: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at Virginia College in Columbia. The event is free and open to the public with food, giveaways and spring-themed activities for all ages, including games, music and a treasure hunt. Attendees are also invited to enjoy program-related activities and campus tours. Cosmetology students will offer free face painting and nail decorating, while healthcare-related programs will offer free health screenings. 7201 Two Notch Rd. (803) 509-7100, https://vc.edu/columbia
LEPRECHAUNS & LIBATIONS: 5:30-7 p.m. Friday at the Robert Mills House & Gardens. Wear green, bring a friend and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, at this Irish-themed happy hour that will explore early Irish communities in Columbia. Learn how Irish immigrants had the skilled labor used to build much of downtown Columbia and how modern-day Columbia’s churches, state government and infrastructure have connections to Columbia’s 19th century Irish community. The happy hour will feature a beer-themed “Pot of Gold” scavenger hunt with a variety of prizes, including tickets to St. Pat’s in Five Points, craft beer samples, tour passes and other festive prizes. $15 for members; $20 for non-members — includes beer, wine and light refreshments. 1616 Blanding St. (803) 252-1770 x 23, reservations@historiccolumbia.org. www.historiccolumbia.org
THE JUNGLE BOOK KIDS: 7 p.m. Friday at the Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County (FAC). This “jazzy” musical performed by children was adapted from the classic Disney animated film, and Rudyard Kipling’s classic tale, “The Jungle Book”. This musical features a host of colorful characters, along with the best loved songs from the movie and all of your favorite Jungle Book characters. $10 for adults, $8 for students, seniors and military. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676, www.fineartscenter.org
FRIDAY NIGHT LASER LIGHTS: 7, 8 and 9 p.m. Friday at The South Carolina State Museum. Guests will enjoy a stunning display of lasers choreographed to a number of hits. There will be three different shows all featuring different genres of music: 7 p.m. – REM (run time: 49 mins), 8 p.m. – Pearl Jam (run time: 50 mins) and 9 p.m. – Pink Floyd: Echoes (run time: 54 mins). Doors open at 6 p.m. The Boeing Observatory will also be open during the event for guests to do some night sky viewing while waiting on their shows. The event will also feature special laser enhancing glasses, local food trucks and a planetarium bar for guests to purchase beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages sponsored by K&W Beverage. $10 per show for general public; $8 per show for museum members. $15 for two shows general public, $12 for members. Please note: Laser shows contain bright, flashing lights that may cause discomfort to those with light sensitivity or other pre-existing conditions. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
SODA CITY STAND UP: THE ROAST OF PROFESSOR X: 7:30-11 p.m. Friday at Tapp’s Arts Cener. Join us for the roast of Professor Charles Xavier. Some of the biggest names in the Marvel universe are gathering to lovingly tear him apart with jokes. He’s not gonna walk away from this one. It’s gonna be brutal. Marvel universe cosplay is encouraged for attending audience members. We’d love to fill the audience with cosplayers who will help us create the illusion that all of Marvel has gotten together to make fun of Professor X and each other. Tickets are $5 in advance, $7 day of show. Show up in costume and get in for only $5! 1644 Main St. (803) 988-0013, info@tappsartscenter.com. www.tappsartscenter.com
“GUYS AND DOLLS”: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Village Square Theater. Set in Damon Runyon’s mythical New York City, “Guys and Dolls” is an oddball romantic comedy. Gambler Nathan Detroit tries to find the cash to set up the biggest craps game in town while the authorities breathe down his neck; meanwhile, his girlfriend, nightclub performer Adelaide, laments that they’ve been engaged for fourteen years. Nathan turns to fellow gambler Sky Masterson for the dough, but Sky ends up chasing the straight-laced missionary Sarah Brown. “Guys and Dolls” takes us from the heart of Times Square to the cafes of Havana, Cuba, and even into the sewers of New York City, but eventually everyone ends up right where they belong. Adults, $19; $17 for senior or military; $15 for students. 105 Caughman Rd., behind Firestone Auto Care. (803) 359-1436, www.villagesquaretheatre.com
SATURDAY, MARCH 18
ST. PATRICK’S DAY ADOPTION SPECIAL: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Columbia Animal Services. Columbia Animal Services will be holding a St. Patrick’s Day pet adoption special. All dogs and cats will be $17, in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. All adoptions will include spay/neuter, micro-chip, feline leukemia/heartworm test, initial vaccines and deworming. 127 Humane Lane. (803) 776-7387, www.columbiasc.net/animal-services
35TH ANNUAL ST. PAT’S IN FIVE POINTS: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday in Five Points. The Midlands’ largest annual street festival and one of the largest celebrations of St. Patrick’s Day in the southeast. Scheduled events include: Get to the Green 15K / 10K / 5K / 1-Mile Family-Fun Run, St. Pat’s Parade, Pot O’ Gold Playland, Silent Disco and musical entertainment with five official stages and 25 artists. Presale, $15 and day-of at the gate, $20. At the intersection of Greene and Harden streets. www.StPatsColumbia.com
SEASONAL TREES & PLANTS: 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday at Riverfront Park. Join us for a guided walk as we observe the changing forest and prepare to meet spring! We’ll identify and learn about the plant species that make up the park’s riparian forest. Meet in the Riverfront North parking lot. 4122 River Dr.
BEAUTY & THE BEAST: 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Koger Center for the Arts. Columbia City Ballet is extremely excited for our long-awaited production of “Beauty & The Beast”, for one day only. This story is perfect for the whole family! $20-$45. 1051 Greene St. (803) 251-2222, www.kogercenterforthearts.com/event.php?id=382
BEA KUHLKE ART EXHIBIT PUBLIC RECEPTION: 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Columbia. Fifteen paintings by the late artist Bea Kuhlke (1941–2014) are on display. Kuhlke was a full-time professional artist her entire adult life. In the 1960s she studied art in Florence, Italy under Hans Joachim Staude, and with Marjorie Dean Andruk in Augusta. Kuhlke’s style is best characterized as impressionist, and she is well known for her brilliant and surprising pallet. As Kuhlke told many of her students, “I don’t just paint subject matter; I look for and paint the beauty of form, light, and color that I see in my subject matter.” 2701 Heyward St. (803) 799-0845, www.uucolumbia.dreamhosters.com
BEER TASTING: 5-7 p.m. Saturday at The Vino Garage. The wacky guys from Full Spectrum out of Rock Hill will be here doling out some of their beers. One of the more exciting breweries in South Carolina, they have done some off the wall stuff (some involving Ghost Peppers). Lets see what they have to offer us this night. 2327 Main St. (803) 834-3392, www.facebook.com/thevinogarage
SHOWDOWN AT THE VALLEY: doors open at 6 p.m. Saturday at Spring Valley. Our largest show yet! Headlined by IMPACT Superstar “The Monster” Abyss. Other notable names: “The New Age Enforcer” James Drake, “The Deadly Sinn” Se7en, “The Lone Wolf” James Johnson, “The Party Manimal” Zane Riley, “The Alabama Ambassador” Ja’Coby Boykins and many other PCW Superstars! Half of the proceeds are to benefit the SV Athletic Department. Front row, $20; floor seating, $15 and bleacher seating, $10. Card subject to change. 120 Sparkleberry Ln.
THE JUNGLE BOOK KIDS: 7 p.m. Saturday at the Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County (FAC). This “jazzy” musical performed by children was adapted from the classic Disney animated film, and Rudyard Kipling’s classic tale, “The Jungle Book”. This musical features a host of colorful characters, along with the best loved songs from the movie and all of your favorite Jungle Book characters. $10 for adults, $8 for students, seniors and military. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676, www.fineartscenter.org
SANDRA MCCRACKEN: VESPERS TOUR: 7 p.m. Saturday at Lexington Presbyterian Church. Don’t miss Sandra McCracken and her band for the Vespers Tour! Join us for an evening following themes of light, truth, sorrow and joy that will loosely trace the liturgy of an evening prayer service as we sing hymns and Psalms together and make space for the interplay between music and guided prayer. There will be a workshop with McCracken at the Watershed Fellowship at 4 p.m. on the day of the concert. We will focus on songwriting and worship development. Musicians, ministry leaders and pastors are encouraged to join us for the workshop. General admission, $12; general admission (under 12), $6; workshop and general admission, $25. 246 Barr Rd. Lexington (803) 414-2332, www.eventbrite.com/e/sandra-mccracken-the-vespers-tour-tickets
SUNDAY, MARCH 19
THE JUNGLE BOOK KIDS: 3 p.m. Sunday at the Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County (FAC). This “jazzy” musical performed by children was adapted from the classic Disney animated film, and Rudyard Kipling’s classic tale, “The Jungle Book”. This musical features a host of colorful characters, along with the best loved songs from the movie and all of your favorite Jungle Book characters. $10 for adults, $8 for students, seniors and military. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676, www.fineartscenter.org
MONDAY, MARCH 20
TUESDAY, MARCH 21
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22
THURSDAY, MARCH 23
ONGOING EVENTS
THE MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET: Musical at the Town Theatre. Select dates through March 19. Adults, $25; Seniors (65+)/active military/college, $20; Youth (17 and younger), $15. 1012 Sumter St. (803) 799-2510 (noon to 5 p.m. weekdays), www.towntheatre.com
GREY GARDENS, THE MUSICAL: Musical at Trustus Theatre. Select dates through April 1. Weekends: $35; $25 students. Weekdays and Matinees: $30; $25 students. 520 Lady St. (803) 254-9732 ext. 1, www.trustus.org
“GUYS AND DOLLS”: Musical at Village Square Theater. Select dates through April 2. Adults, $19; $17 for senior or military; $15 for students. 105 Caughman Rd., behind Firestone Auto Care. (803) 359-1436, www.villagesquaretheatre.com
HOLOCAUST REMEMBERED: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday at McKissick Museum, second floor lobby. Through April 8. Free. 816 Bull St. http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/mckissickmuseum/holocaust-remembered
BEA KUHLKE ART EXHIBIT PUBLIC RECEPTION: Exhibit, Monday-Friday at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Columbia. Through April 15. 2701 Heyward St. (803) 799-0845, www.uucolumbia.dreamhosters.com
JEFF SUMEREL: THE SUBJECTIVE GRATITUDE OF TIME: Exhibit, Wednesday-Sunday at 701 CCA. Through April 30. 701 Whaley St., second floor. Wim Roefs, (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. www.701cca.org
BLACK MEDICINE/WHITE BODIES: AN INVESTIGATION OF CHARLESTON’S YELLOW FEVER EPIDEMICS 1854-1871: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday at McKissick Museum, second floor, north gallery. Through May 6. Free. 816 Bull St. (803) 777-7251, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/mckissickmuseum/mckissick-museum
XANTHUS SMITH AND CIVIL WAR MARITIME ART: Exhibit, Tues.-Sat. at the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Museum. Through Aug. 26. Adults 18-61, $6; seniors 62 and over, $5; military (active duty and veterans), $5; youth 10-17, $3; children 9 and under, free. First Sunday of the Month, $1 for ages 10 and over. Members, free. 301 Gervais St. (803) 737-8287, www.crr.sc.gov
‘SAVAGE ANCIENT SEAS’ AND ‘SEA MONSTERS: A PREHISTORIC ADVENTURE’: Exhibit, Monday-Sunday at The South Carolina State Museum. Through Sept. 5. Guests can see both the exhibit and film for a complete underwater prehistoric experience for only $16.95 for adults, $15.95 for seniors (62 and older), $14.95 for children (ages 3-12) and $7 for museum members. Regular blockbuster admission, including museum general admission is $13.95 for adults, $12.95 for seniors, $11.95 for children and $4 for museum members. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays at Cayce United Methodist Church. For singles age 55-plus. Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home. 1600 12th St., Cayce. Mary Beth Lamey, (803) 996-1023, (803) 995-0068. www.thompsonsfuneral.com
SECOND SHIFT TWOSDAYS: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays at the S.C. State Museum. 2 for $10 or $5 per person. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
PICKLEBALL: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Trenholm Park, indoors. Free. 3900 Covenant Rd. (803) 787-0216, richlandcountyrecreation.com/centers/trenholm-park/
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Free. 3200 Trenholm Rd. Palmetto Scottish Country Dance Society, (803) 345-0158, billmac85@yahoo.com
CITY ROOTS FARMERS MARKET: 4-7 p.m. Thursdays at City Roots Farmers Market. 1005 Airport Blvd. (803) 254-2302, erin@cityroots.org. www.cityroots.org/city-roots-farmers-market
KARAOKE: 8 p.m.-midnight Thursdays at Vista Keys Dueling Piano Bar. Join us for a night of karaoke! 700 Gervais St., suite B-2. (803) 317-3676, info@vistakeys.com. www.vistakeys.com
OPEN STAGE & BLUEGRASS/ACOUSTIC JAM SESSION: 6 p.m. Fridays at Bill’s Music Shop. Open stage and bluegrass/acoustic jam session every Friday night. 710 Meeting St. (803) 796-6477, www.billsmusicshop.com
SODA CITY MARKET: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays on the 1500 block of Main Street. Runs year-round, rain or shine. http://sodacitysc.com/
FREE SUNDAYS AT COLUMBIA MUSEUM OF ART: Noon-5 p.m. Sundays at the Columbia Museum of Art. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org/visit
SQUARE DANCE LESSONS: 1:30 p.m. Sundays at The Barn. $5 per lesson. First lesson is free. 680 Cherokee Ln., West Columbia. (803) 772-0546, www.thebarnsc.biz
UPCOMING EVENTS
