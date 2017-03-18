Best of the rest: Events for March 18 and beyond

SATURDAY, MARCH 18
ST. PATRICK’S DAY ADOPTION SPECIAL: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Columbia Animal Services. Columbia Animal Services will be holding a St. Patrick’s Day pet adoption special. All dogs and cats will be $17, in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. All adoptions will include spay/neuter, micro-chip, feline leukemia/heartworm test, initial vaccines and deworming. 127 Humane Lane. (803) 776-7387, www.columbiasc.net/animal-services
35TH ANNUAL ST. PAT’S IN FIVE POINTS: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday in Five Points. The Midlands’ largest annual street festival and one of the largest celebrations of St. Patrick’s Day in the southeast. Scheduled events include: Get to the Green 15K / 10K / 5K / 1-Mile Family-Fun Run, St. Pat’s Parade, Pot O’ Gold Playland, Silent Disco and musical entertainment with five official stages and 25 artists. Presale, $15 and day-of at the gate, $20. At the intersection of Greene and Harden streets. www.StPatsColumbia.com
SEASONAL TREES & PLANTS: 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday at Riverfront Park. Join us for a guided walk as we observe the changing forest and prepare to meet spring! We’ll identify and learn about the plant species that make up the park’s riparian forest. Meet in the Riverfront North parking lot. 4122 River Dr.
BEAUTY & THE BEAST: 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Koger Center for the Arts. Columbia City Ballet is extremely excited for our long-awaited production of “Beauty & The Beast”, for one day only. This story is perfect for the whole family! $20-$45. 1051 Greene St. (803) 251-2222, www.kogercenterforthearts.com/event.php?id=382
BEA KUHLKE ART EXHIBIT PUBLIC RECEPTION: 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Columbia. Fifteen paintings by the late artist Bea Kuhlke (1941–2014) are on display. Kuhlke was a full-time professional artist her entire adult life. In the 1960s she studied art in Florence, Italy under Hans Joachim Staude, and with Marjorie Dean Andruk in Augusta. Kuhlke’s style is best characterized as impressionist, and she is well known for her brilliant and surprising pallet. As Kuhlke told many of her students, “I don’t just paint subject matter; I look for and paint the beauty of form, light, and color that I see in my subject matter.” 2701 Heyward St. (803) 799-0845, www.uucolumbia.dreamhosters.com
BEER TASTING: 5-7 p.m. Saturday at The Vino Garage. The wacky guys from Full Spectrum out of Rock Hill will be here doling out some of their beers. One of the more exciting breweries in South Carolina, they have done some off the wall stuff (some involving Ghost Peppers). Lets see what they have to offer us this night. 2327 Main St. (803) 834-3392, www.facebook.com/thevinogarage
SHOWDOWN AT THE VALLEY: doors open at 6 p.m. Saturday at Spring Valley. Our largest show yet! Headlined by IMPACT Superstar “The Monster” Abyss. Other notable names: “The New Age Enforcer” James Drake, “The Deadly Sinn” Se7en, “The Lone Wolf” James Johnson, “The Party Manimal” Zane Riley, “The Alabama Ambassador” Ja’Coby Boykins and many other PCW Superstars! Half of the proceeds are to benefit the SV Athletic Department. Front row, $20; floor seating, $15 and bleacher seating, $10. Card subject to change. 120 Sparkleberry Ln.
THE JUNGLE BOOK KIDS: 7 p.m. Saturday at the Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County (FAC). This “jazzy” musical performed by children was adapted from the classic Disney animated film, and Rudyard Kipling’s classic tale, “The Jungle Book”. This musical features a host of colorful characters, along with the best loved songs from the movie and all of your favorite Jungle Book characters. $10 for adults, $8 for students, seniors and military. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676, www.fineartscenter.org
SANDRA MCCRACKEN: VESPERS TOUR: 7 p.m. Saturday at Lexington Presbyterian Church. Don’t miss Sandra McCracken and her band for the Vespers Tour! Join us for an evening following themes of light, truth, sorrow and joy that will loosely trace the liturgy of an evening prayer service as we sing hymns and Psalms together and make space for the interplay between music and guided prayer. There will be a workshop with McCracken at the Watershed Fellowship at 4 p.m. on the day of the concert. We will focus on songwriting and worship development. Musicians, ministry leaders and pastors are encouraged to join us for the workshop. General admission, $12; general admission (under 12), $6; workshop and general admission, $25. 246 Barr Rd. Lexington (803) 414-2332, www.eventbrite.com/e/sandra-mccracken-the-vespers-tour-tickets
SUNDAY, MARCH 19
REPACK THE BACKPACK: 2-5 p.m. Sunday at St. Andrews Park. Recognizing that some families run out of school supplies before the end of the academic year, BlueChoice HealthPlan Medicaid will host a celebration where they can pick up free supplies and snacks, as well as enjoy entertainment by local groups, get health screenings and much more. More than 500 backpacks will be given away at no cost to school-age children. 920 Beatty Rd.
THE JUNGLE BOOK KIDS: 3 p.m. Sunday at the Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County (FAC). This “jazzy” musical performed by children was adapted from the classic Disney animated film, and Rudyard Kipling’s classic tale, “The Jungle Book”. This musical features a host of colorful characters, along with the best loved songs from the movie and all of your favorite Jungle Book characters. $10 for adults, $8 for students, seniors and military. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676, www.fineartscenter.org
BALLET STARS OF NEW YORK: 5 p.m. Sunday at the Koger Center of the Arts. Six of the ballet world’s brightest talents will shine as the University of South Carolina Dept. of Theatre and Dance presents the 12th Annual Ballet Stars of New York Gala Performance. The concert will feature world-renowned New York City Ballet dancers Sara Mearns (a Columbia native), Jared Angle, Joaquin De Luz, Megan Fairchild, Brittany Pollack, and Emilie Gerrity, performing alongside students from the USC Dance Company and the USC Symphony. University ballet instructor Stacey Calvert, a former soloist with the New York City Ballet, is directing the concert. Maestro Donald Portnoy will lead the USC Symphony. Scheduled for the performance are three iconic ballets from the New York City Ballet repertoire. $35 for orchestra seating, $25-$30 for balcony seating and $15 for students. 1051 Greene St. (803) 777-5112, www.kogercenterforthearts.com
CELEBRATE THE EQUINOX!: 7-8 p.m. Monday at the Red Schoolhouse at Riverfront Park South parking lot. Celebrate the Equinox with our park rangers by learning about pollinators (butterflies, insects and bees). We’ll talk about the importance of pollinators and how you can help them to thrive by planting native plants in your own back yard. We will provide a peat pot and seeds for you to nurture at home. 312 Laurel St. (803) 545-3100, www.facebook.com/Columbias-Riverfront-Park
TUESDAY, MARCH 21
THE NATURE OF SPRING WITH RUDY MANCKE: Noon-1 p.m. Tuesday on USC’s Horseshoe. Can you feel it? The seasons are cha-cha-changing. Sit back and enjoy this whimsical discussion of all things nature and spring. Feel free to bring items of interest for Rudy to examine, but no live animals. Location will be determined based on weather. 816 Bull St. www.facebook.com/mckissickmuseum
BLYTHEWOOD AFTER FIVE: 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday at Blythewood Historical Society & Museum. Come network with us and help celebrate the arrival of the traveling Smithsonian Exhibit: “The Way We Worked”. Blythewood is one of only six towns in South Carolina that is receiving this exhibit this year and the only one in the Midlands. 100 McNulty St. www.blythewoodchamber.com
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22
WORLD WATER DAY: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Red Schoolhouse at Riverfront Park South parking lot. Learn about your local watershed, how you can protect it and how you can conserve valuable water! 312 Laurel St. (803) 545-3100, www.facebook.com/Columbias-Riverfront-Park
SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Koger Center for the Arts. One of the most beloved dance stories of all time in a spectacular new production, “Saturday Night Fever” is the coming of age tale of young Tony Manero who learns the value of life in 1970’s Brooklyn. Based on the 1977 movie starring John Travolta, “Saturday Night Fever” is packed with legendary hits from the Bee Gees, including “Stayin’ Alive,” “Night Fever,” “Jive Talking,” “You Should Be Dancing,” and “How Deep is Your Love,” in addition to several new songs written especially for this production. $45-$55. 1051 Greene St. (803) 777-7500, www.kogercenterforthearts.com
WEDNESDAY NIGHT COLAJAZZ ARTISTS SERIES: 8-11 p.m. Wednesday at the Main Street Public House. Mark Rapp brings basssit Mike Frost to the bandstand. “We’re rotating through our roster of bandleaders, important figures in our growing jazz scene and those who are involved in making Columbia a jazz destination,” said Rapp, an internationally known jazz trumpeter. Rapp and Main Street Public House owner Jimmy Latulipe are hoping the restaurant will become known not only for its cuisine but also as one of the city’s main jazz venues. There is no cover and no minimum. 1556 Main St. (803) 834-3409, www.colajazz.com
FRIDAY, MARCH 24
MEET NOVELIST ELIZABETH STROUT: 7-9:45 p.m. Friday at Richland Library Main. A mainstay on the NY Times bestseller list and finalist for the PEN/Faulkner Award and Man Booker Prize, Strout is taking part in an author discussion, followed by a book signing and reception. Her 2009 release, “Olive Kitteridge”, won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction and was adapted into an Emmy award-winning HBO miniseries. Strout’s latest novel, “My Name Is Lucy Barton”, explores the tension and longing inherent in family relationships that can affect every aspect of one’s life. The event is free and open to the public. 1431 Assembly St. Emily Stoll, (803) 587-3637, estoll@richlandlibrary.com. www.richlandlibrary.com
AUTHOR TALK AND BOOK SIGNING WITH DR. JO WHITTEN MAY: Noon-1 p.m. Friday at South Carolina State Library. “ETHEL! Leave Her Alone!” is a story about a southern girl growing up in a changing society. Born in Mississippi in 1935, Betty Jo Whitten was different from day one. Her first sentence was, “Me do it me self!” Even as a young child she seemed to believe that all the privileges available to boys would also be available to her. The life she has lived since then has made - and is making - that equality a reality for the women who follow her. This book includes stories that describe the history and attitudes that served as the backdrop for the author’s life and her recollections of memorable characters who influenced her along the way. By the time you’re finished reading, you’ll have no doubt why her father found it necessary to repeatedly say to her mother, “ETHEL! Leave Her Alone!” Free but registration is required. 1500 Senate St. (803) 734-8666, www.statelibrary.sc.libcal.com
ONGOING EVENTS
THE MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET: Musical at the Town Theatre. Select dates through March 19. Adults, $25; Seniors (65+)/active military/college, $20; Youth (17 and younger), $15. 1012 Sumter St. (803) 799-2510 (noon to 5 p.m. weekdays), www.towntheatre.com
GREY GARDENS, THE MUSICAL: Musical at Trustus Theatre. Select dates through April 1. Weekends: $35; $25 students. Weekdays and Matinees: $30; $25 students. 520 Lady St. (803) 254-9732 ext. 1, www.trustus.org
“GUYS AND DOLLS”: Musical at Village Square Theater. Select dates through April 2. Adults, $19; $17 for senior or military; $15 for students. 105 Caughman Rd., behind Firestone Auto Care. (803) 359-1436, www.villagesquaretheatre.com
HOLOCAUST REMEMBERED: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday at McKissick Museum, second floor lobby. Through April 8. Free. 816 Bull St. http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/mckissickmuseum/holocaust-remembered
BEA KUHLKE ART EXHIBIT PUBLIC RECEPTION: Exhibit, Monday-Friday at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Columbia. Through April 15. 2701 Heyward St. (803) 799-0845, www.uucolumbia.dreamhosters.com
JEFF SUMEREL: THE SUBJECTIVE GRATITUDE OF TIME: Exhibit, Wednesday-Sunday at 701 CCA. Through April 30. 701 Whaley St., second floor. Wim Roefs, (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. www.701cca.org
BLACK MEDICINE/WHITE BODIES: AN INVESTIGATION OF CHARLESTON’S YELLOW FEVER EPIDEMICS 1854-1871: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday at McKissick Museum, second floor, north gallery. Through May 6. Free. 816 Bull St. (803) 777-7251, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/mckissickmuseum/mckissick-museum
XANTHUS SMITH AND CIVIL WAR MARITIME ART: Exhibit, Tues.-Sat. at the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Museum. Through Aug. 26. Adults 18-61, $6; seniors 62 and over, $5; military (active duty and veterans), $5; youth 10-17, $3; children 9 and under, free. First Sunday of the Month, $1 for ages 10 and over. Members, free. 301 Gervais St. (803) 737-8287, www.crr.sc.gov
‘SAVAGE ANCIENT SEAS’ AND ‘SEA MONSTERS: A PREHISTORIC ADVENTURE’: Exhibit, Monday-Sunday at The South Carolina State Museum. Through Sept. 5. Guests can see both the exhibit and film for a complete underwater prehistoric experience for only $16.95 for adults, $15.95 for seniors (62 and older), $14.95 for children (ages 3-12) and $7 for museum members. Regular blockbuster admission, including museum general admission is $13.95 for adults, $12.95 for seniors, $11.95 for children and $4 for museum members. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays at Cayce United Methodist Church. For singles age 55-plus. Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home. 1600 12th St., Cayce. Mary Beth Lamey, (803) 996-1023, (803) 995-0068. www.thompsonsfuneral.com
SECOND SHIFT TWOSDAYS: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays at the S.C. State Museum. 2 for $10 or $5 per person. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
PICKLEBALL: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Trenholm Park, indoors. Free. 3900 Covenant Rd. (803) 787-0216, richlandcountyrecreation.com/centers/trenholm-park/
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Free. 3200 Trenholm Rd. Palmetto Scottish Country Dance Society, (803) 345-0158, billmac85@yahoo.com
CITY ROOTS FARMERS MARKET: 4-7 p.m. Thursdays at City Roots Farmers Market. 1005 Airport Blvd. (803) 254-2302, erin@cityroots.org. www.cityroots.org/city-roots-farmers-market
KARAOKE: 8 p.m.-midnight Thursdays at Vista Keys Dueling Piano Bar. Join us for a night of karaoke! 700 Gervais St., suite B-2. (803) 317-3676, info@vistakeys.com. www.vistakeys.com
OPEN STAGE & BLUEGRASS/ACOUSTIC JAM SESSION: 6 p.m. Fridays at Bill’s Music Shop. Open stage and bluegrass/acoustic jam session every Friday night. 710 Meeting St. (803) 796-6477, www.billsmusicshop.com
SODA CITY MARKET: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays on the 1500 block of Main Street. Runs year-round, rain or shine. http://sodacitysc.com/
FREE SUNDAYS AT COLUMBIA MUSEUM OF ART: Noon-5 p.m. Sundays at the Columbia Museum of Art. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org/visit
SQUARE DANCE LESSONS: 1:30 p.m. Sundays at The Barn. $5 per lesson. First lesson is free. 680 Cherokee Ln., West Columbia. (803) 772-0546, www.thebarnsc.biz
UPCOMING EVENTS
