5 ways to have fun in Columbia this weekend

Looking for things to do in Columbia this weekend? We’ve got five suggestions, from concerts to movies to a road race.
Earth, Wind & Fire
R&B/soul/pop band Earth, Wind & Fire is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Vocal Group Hall of Fame. Get ready for Friday’s show at Township Auditorium and hits “Shining Star,” “Sing a Song” and “Boogie Wonderland,” among others. 1703 Taylor St. Tickets and other details at www.thetownship.org.
Palmetto Sportsmen’s Classic
Whether you hunt and fish, or just enjoy the great outdoors, you may want to swing by this weekend’s Palmetto Sportsmen’s Classic at the S.C. State Fairgrounds. Inspect huge dream boats as well as small craft, and all the latest hunting and fishing equipment. Sunday is the final session of this three-day event. Opens Friday noon; runs various hours through Sunday at 1200 Rosewood Drive. Tickets, hours and other details at http://psclassic.com/
Commissioner’s Cup BBQ Cook-off & Festival
If you like barbecue, head over to the S.C. State Farmers Market Saturday to see the masters cook it. The winner here will be the S.C. state champion of barbecue. New this year, Kids’ Que cook-off to see which kid, ages 6-12, can grill the best hambuger. Sample a variety of barbecue and vote for the People’s Choice Award, while supplies last. Opens 11 a.m. at 3483 Charleston Highway, West Columbia. Tickets, hours and other details: http://agriculture.sc.gov/divisions/agricultural-services/state-farmers-markets/sc-state-farmers-market/
Quarry Crusher road race
Looking to test yourself? Saturday’s Quarry Crusher race could be the thing. The 3.7-mile race at Vulcan Materials quarry in Olympia takes runners down to the bottom of the quarry (475 feet below sea level), and then up a steep 10 percent grade to the top of the quarry. This year includes a new start line, at 611 Rosewood Drive. 8 a.m. start. Registration fees and other information at QuarryCrusherRun.com.
VIDEO: The 2016 Quarry Crusher run in one minute
Model Train Show
Are model trains your thing? You’ll want to catch Saturday’s show at the National Guard Armory. There will be displays, free appraisals of your trains and other activities. Opens 9 a.m. at 1225 Bluff Road. Tickets, hours and other details at www.southcarolinatradeshows.com
