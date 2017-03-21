Cue it up for Saturday’s SC barbecue championship

There are a lot of dangerous professions in the world, but one that tends to go unnoticed is that of barbecue judge in South Carolina, a place where choosing mustard-based sauce over vinegar can have disastrous consequences.
Saturday, a team of brave judges will take their lives in their hands at the Commissioner’s Cup, a barbecue competition that will name South Carolina’s official Champion Barbecue for 2017. You can be there, too: the event runs from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the State Farmer’s Market. And best of all, there will be about 45 different ‘cues for you to sample on a free, but first-come, first-served basis.
“Teams do run out of samples, so if you want to try a lot of different barbecues, get to the festival early,” said Elizabeth Wood, an event organizer with the S.C. Department of Agriculture.
Don’t expect wacky flavors – each team has to produce barbecue that represents at least two of the recognized styles of South Carolina barbecue. And what are those styles? The Lowcountry is known for zesty vinegar; in the PeeDee they’ll add a bit of tomato to the mix. Mustard is king in the Midlands, while the Upstate goes for a thicker, sweeter style of sauce.
Barbecue plates, ice cream, doughnuts and other fair-type treats will be available for sale. You also will find vendors selling crafts, fresh produce and other items, an antique tractor exhibit and live music.
The winner of South Carolina’s top barbecue and ribs, along with the winner of the new Kids’ Que burger grilling competition Friday night, will be named at 3 p.m.
Admission to the Commissioner’s Cup BBQ Competition & Festival is $5 for adults and free for children under 12 with a donation of three cans of food for Harvest Hope.
Other details: www.agriculture.sc.gov.
