From summer camps to campgrounds, get ready for adventure

With this week’s arrival of spring – and summer just around the corner – we at Go Columbia find we’re spending more time looking out our office windows.
That’s because it’s prime time to plan some warm weather adventures, the kinds that help us learn new skills, see new places, meet new people.
That got us to thinking about camping.
From traditional camping – overnight, in a tent, escaping city life for the outdoors – to summer camps and even summer camp jobs, every day brings a new adventure.
We’ve pulled together a few camp-related ideas to get you started.
Outdoor camping
Located less than an hour from Columbia, each of these campgrounds offers a variety of campsites and activities.
Sesquicentennial State Park
Location: 9564 Two Notch Road; in Northeast Richland
Cool features: 6 miles of mountain bike trails, a lake with a splashpad and paddleboats to rent.
Tip: Call ahead to book one of the lakefront shelters, which are equipped with grills and picnic tables.
Info: www.southcarolinaparks.com/sesqui/introduction.aspx
Dreher Island State Park
Location: 3677 State Park Road, Prosperity; about 40 miles west of downtown, at Lake Murray
Cool features: Lakefront camping at one of the Southeast’s premier bass fishing locations is easy with equipment from the park’s Tackle Loaner Program.
Tip: Limited sites are available in small tent-only areas.
Info: http://southcarolinaparks.com/dreherisland/introduction.aspx
Congaree National Park
Location: 100 National Park Road, Hopkins; about 20 miles southeast of downtown, within the tallest deciduous forest in the United States.
Cool features: Massive champion trees hundreds of years old; a 15-mile marked canoe trail that offers opportunities for spotting alligators, otters and deer.
Tip: Besides primitive tent camping at several sites, the park allows backcountry camping, which means you hike to your campsite.
Info: www.nps.gov/cong
Poinsett State Park
Location: 6660 Poinsett Park Road, Wedgefield; about 45 miles east of downtown in Manchester State Forest.
Cool features: The park is an access point for the Palmetto Trail.
Tip: Give stand-up paddleboarding a try; rental boards are available.
Info: http://southcarolinaparks.com/poinsett/introduction.aspx
Summer camps
Whether you’re looking for an old-school camp experience – think s’mores and tents – or something not quite so off the grid (drone camp anyone?), there’s no better way to celebrate summer than with a day or a week at camp. Columbia is packed with cool ways to summer camp; here are a few interesting offerings.
Day camps
Let older kids and teens explore their interests at one of these unique day camps. Times vary, but, in general, full day means 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; half day, 9 a.m.-noon or 1 p.m.-4.
Drone camp: Kids ages 9-13 fly drones on search and rescue missions and obstacle races, competing against teams from across the country. Takeaways include learning drone terminology, coding and social responsibility of flying drones. Various dates. Locations: Heathwood Hall (full day; $400) and Hammond School (half day; $175). drobotscompany.com.
Carolina Opera Experience: Daily workshops with professional opera singers, designers and directors let fifth- through 10th-graders try every aspect of opera, including singing, costume design, character development and, of course, performing. Basic knowledge of music and singing required. July 10-14. Full-day; $175. USC School of Music. www.sc.edu.
Golf camp: Future golf addicts ages 8-16 can learn the basics of golf, golf etiquette and golf course management while improving their game and learning how to use those same skills in social and professional situations. Clubs and equipment will be supplied; no experience necessary. Various dates. Half day; $55. James E. Clyburn Golf Center. www.columbiasc.net
Sailing camp: It takes a lot of skill to maneuver a boat through the water under sail – captains and crew between the ages of 10 and 17 can learn the basics of reading the wind, water currents, safety and how not to get knocked overboard when the boat is changing direction. Various dates. Full day; $165. Lake Murray Sailing Club. www.icrc.net
Film camp: At Nickelodeon’s Narrative Storytelling Experience, high schoolers will collaborate through the various stages of creating a film – writing, shooting, editing – to tell their story. The camp will culminate in a screening at the Nickelodeon of the students’ final work. July 10-19 and 17-21. Half day; $500. The Nickelodeon. www.nickelodeon.org
Teen camp: A week’s worth of interactive workshops, cultural activities, field trips and community service projects will help teens start the 2017 school year with improved skills in collaboration, leadership, tolerance and self-expression. Various dates. Full day; $55, activity costs separate; lunch is provided. Booker Washington Heights Community Center. www.columbiasc.net
Summer camp jobs
Camps throughout the Midlands are in search of counselors, volunteers and seasonal workers. Here’s how to apply.
Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission: Need students ages 16-18 to help with Summer Safari Day Camp; seasonal park help. www.icrc.net
Edventure Children’s Museum: Need summer camp educators to work as counselors at EdVenture and its partner facilities. www.edventure.org
S.C. State Museum: Needs volunteers. www.scmuseum.org/support/volunteer
Drobots Company: Needs teachers, coaches, recent college graduates in education to work as counselors at drone camps in Columbia and across the United States. www.drobotscompany.com
Not just for humans
Dogs love camp too! Supervised day camps where furry friends can spend the day playing with human and canine pals are available at several area facilities. Reservations are required, as is proof of vaccinations and a dog compatibility test. A sampling of some camps in the Columbia area:
Camp Bowwow: www.campbowwow/columbia-sc
Dog Daze: www.dogdaze-sc.com
Pawmetto Lifeline: www.pawmettolifeline.org
Wescott Acres: www.wescottacres.com
