USC’s The Open Book draws top writers for discussions, signings

Book lovers can find a bit of readers’ paradise at the University of South Carolina for the next five weeks.
USC’s College of Arts & Sciences is sponsoring The Open Book, a literary series and community read that will bring authors to Columbia to talk about their books.
“Every spring, The Open Book brings to town five prominent authors, including some of the English language’s best-known, most interesting and most beloved writers,” said Elise Blackwell, author, USC English professor and host of The Open Book.
The 2017 series will run Monday, March 27-Wednesday, April 26.
Blackwell or a guest speaker from USC’s English department will discuss a weekly book selection beginning Monday. The book’s author visits Wednesday to speak, answer questions and sign books at a reception.
All sessions are open to the public. Attend all sessions of The Open Book or select ones.
“The Open Book serves as a literary series for those who want to meet a favorite author or as a public course, community read, and giant book club for those who attend all 10 nights,” Blackwell said.
Who’s coming
Monday, March 27: Gretchen Woertendyke’s talk on “The Master” by Colm Tóibín
Wednesday, March 29: Tóibín’s visit
Monday, April 3: Elise Blackwell’s talk on “Euphoria” by Lily King
Wednesday, April 5: King’s visit
Monday, April 10: Samuel Amadon’s talk on “Sonata Mulattica” by Rita Dove
Wednesday, April 12: Dove’s visit
Monday, April 17: Cynthia Davis’ talk on “The Corrections” by Jonathan Franzen
Wednesday, April 19: Franzen’s visit
Monday, April 24: Elise Blackwell’s talk on “The Tragedy of Arthur” by Arthur Phillips
Wednesday, April 26: Phillips’ visit
If you go
The Open Book
WHEN: 6-7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays between March 27 and April 26
WHERE: Campus Room of Capstone on Barnwell Drive, USC campus, except for Jonathan Franzen’s Wednesday, April 19 appearance, which will be in the Hootie Johnson Hall, Darla Moore School of Business, 1014 Greene St.
COST: Free
WORTH NOTING: Author appearances will be followed by refreshments and book signings. Seating is first come, first served.
INFO: http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/theopenbook/welcome
