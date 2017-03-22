How I Go Columbia: Stephany Snowden

Last year, Richland County Sheriff’s Department senior communications director Stephaney Snowden joined several other deputies to compete in Columbia’s Quarry Crusher Run, a run whose course takes participants to the bottom of the Vulcan Materials Company granite quarry – and back out again, up a 10 percent incline.
The experience was such an exhilarating one for Snowden that she went on to run other Vulcan Quarry Crusher spinoff races around the country over the next year.
In addition to her role as communications officer, Snowden is also a major and director of community initiatives with the sheriff’s department, with a focus public education and community involvement. Snowden also serves on a variety of nonprofit boards, including Sistercare and the Faith Coalition on Gun Violence.
She is looking forward to Saturday, March 25, when she will once again race in Columbia’s Quarry Crusher.
EAT
My favorite restaurants are the ones that have a focus on locally sourced produce and place an emphasis on farm-to-table or are locally owned – restaurants like the Spotted Salamander (their deviled eggs are slap-your-mama good), DeLucca’s in West Columbia for Italian (they make their own butter) and my new favorite, Cellar on Greene (their salads are to die for, with fresh City Roots greens). I usually have a salad, and then I do not feel so bad when I have their signature pan-seared pound cake, a date night ritual. Sunday brunch, of course, is DiPrato’s.
DRINK
I am not a big drinker, but my absolute favorite drink is Kombucha, a fermented black or green tea from the Good Life Cafe on Main Street. It supposedly has many medicinal health benefits with an old lore of reversing gray hair. I haven’t had the reversal yet, but it is still delicious.
LISTEN
I listen to jazz, blues, country, bluegrass, just about anything, but I do love ’90s old-school R&B and hip-hop. I love to listen to local wonder Terence Young of the Terence Young Experience. He is a musical treasure and treat.
PLAY
You will find me running in Rosewood, Forest Acres and, most recently, I have added the hills in and around USC. Last year I did not know what to expect from the Vulcan Quarry Crusher, but I am hoping to be better prepared this year and am doing tons of burpees and trying to get my running chops up.
SEE
The great thing about the run is that there is a new start and finish. It is extremely scenic, and no matter your fitness level you receive a medal and feel like you are an Olympic athlete. It is such a confidence builder whether you walk it, jog it, run it or do a combination of all three. It is an exciting event, and it is right here in Columbia. I hope to see veteran crushers and newcomers alike at the finish line. You really feel accomplished when you cross the finish line, and the whole experience is inspiring.
