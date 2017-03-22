Music in the Midlands: Earth, Wind & Fire; JoJo; Sawfest

Earth, Wind & Fire
R&B, soul and pop band Earth, Wind & Fire is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Vocal Group Hall of Fame. Get ready for hits “Shining Star,” “Sing a Song” and “Boogie Wonderland,” among others.
8 p.m. Friday, March 24 at Township Auditorium, 1703 Taylor St. $50-$90. www.thetownship.org
OTHER CONCERTS AROUND TOWN
JoJo: The baby-faced “Leave (Get Out)” singer is all grown up and on tour for “Mad Love,” her first LP in 10 years.
7 p.m. Sunday, March 26 at Music Farm, 1022 Senate St. $20-$25. www.musicfarm.com
Shoot to Thrill: The all-female AC/DC tribute band headlines Sawfest, a night of metal and rock music and drinking games at New Brookland Tavern. With Into the Depths, Decadence, Beyond The Gallows, lowercase gods, Carolina Chupacabra and We As A Species.
5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25 at 122 State St., West Columbia. $10-$12. www.newbrooklandtavern.com
Old Salt Union: Explore the jazz and blues roots of bluegrass with Old Salt Union and listen to bluegrass singer and Della Mae member Jenni Lyn Gardner.
7 p.m. Wednesday, March 29 at Bill’s Music Shop & Pickin’ Parlor, 710 Meeting St., West Columbia. $10. www.billsmusicshop.com
Walter S. Hemingway: The lead vocalist for the Root Doctors has been performing and recording with the funk band for the past 20 years, but he also has a jazzy side.
8-11 p.m. Wednesday, March 29 at Main Street Public House, 1556 Main St. Free. www.mainstreetpublichouse.com
Got band news? Share it with Erin at eshaw@thestate.com or tweet to @ErinGoCo.
