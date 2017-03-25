Best of the rest: Events for March 25 and beyond

SATURDAY, MARCH 25
THE M.O.M. SALE: 7 a.m.-noon Saturday in the Health and Wellness Center at Brookland Baptist Church. The M.O.M. (Mothers of Multiples) Sale is held bi-annually and features gently-used infant and children’s clothing (sizes preemie-14), maternity clothing, toys and equipment at greatly reduced prices. Organized by volunteer members of The MoM Club, shoppers will find a variety of products at a fraction of the cost they would pay for the same items purchased new. Each sale presents a gymnasium full of merchandise, including clothes, shoes, high chairs, bouncers, strollers, swings, books, toys, bottles, bibs and more. The furniture available for sale could include cribs, toddler/twin beds, dressers, changing tables and rockers/gliders. Items are closely examined by the event’s Quality Control Inspectors before being offered for sale. 1066 Sunset Blvd./Hwy 378, West Columbia. Free admission. www.multiplesofthemidlands.com/sales
SIXTH ANNUAL VULCAN MATERIALS QUARRY CRUSHER RUN: Beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday at Vulcan Materials. This race features a 3.7-mile race that takes runners to the bottom of the quarry 475 feet below sea level, and then back up an average 10-percent grade incline to the top of the quarry. Vulcan Quarry Crusher Run proceeds benefit the Olympia Community Education Foundation. Runners will also receive a t-shirt and finisher’s medal. Single Crusher race, 3.7 miles, $40 registration fee and double Crusher (run the course twice), 7.4 miles, $50 registration fee. 611 Rosewood Dr. www.quarrycrusherrun.com
OUR CHANCE TO DANCE! SPRING FLING LINE DANCE WORKSHOP: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Bill’s Pickin’ Parlor. Workshop designed for beginners to low intermediate. All day workshop includes a box lunch and open dance from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please notify if there are special diet requirements. Water provided; soft drinks and snacks available for purchase. $45; Half day, $30. 710 Meeting St., West Columbia. (803) 796-6477, www.billsmusicshop.com
HISTORIC COLUMBIA GARDEN WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Seibel’s House. South Carolina’s subtropical climate and mild winters allow for an ever-increasing number of exotic, fascinating and surprising herbaceous tropical plants. This hands-on garden workshop will be led by Eric Healy, owner of Healy Horticulture based in Florence, S.C. and former horticulturist with Moore Farms Botanical Garden in Lake City, S.C. Healy will profile many of his favorite plants and reveal the secrets to getting the plants to persist and thrive in your yard. Attendees will be practicing dividing bulbs and are encouraged to bring gloves. $15 for members; $20 for non-members. Space is limited and advanced registration is encouraged. 1601 Richland St. (803) 252-1770 x. 23, reservations@historiccolumbia.org. www.histroiccolumbia.org
SC AAUW WORKSMART WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Columbia College. Created for working women, Work Smart is an interactive workshop that teaches you to evaluate, negotiate and articulate your worth confidently in the job market. It’s valuable to working women as well as providing tools to advise our daughters and granddaughters who will be entering the workforce one day. $30. Breed Leadership Center, 1301 Columbia College Dr. www.aauw-sc.aauw.net/donate
EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS FAIR: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Activities include expert instruction, guidance and handouts on topics such as: emergency medical care, physical and financial security, EMP threat and preparedness, long term food storage, gardening and pest control, water storage and purification and many others. 4440 Ft. Jackson Blvd. markmbee@aol.com
BOWL FOR KIDS’ SAKE: 2:30-8 p.m. Saturday at AMF Park Lanes. Bowl for Kids’ Sake is Big Brothers Big Sisters largest annual fundraiser and raises over $20 million nationally. Bowlers can form teams and have fun while helping to raise money for the children and families in Richland and Lexington counties. We are encouraging everyone to come out and make this a community event. The event will feature mascots, a themed photo booth, a live band, glow in the dark bowling, a scavenger hunt, dessert and much more! Also, every team participant will receive a “Bowl With The Force” t-shirt to commemorate the event. 900 Axtell Dr., Cayce. www.bbbsgc.org/bfks
LIVE MUSIC AND OYSTER ROAST: 5:30-11 p.m. Saturday on historic Beaufort street. Join us for steamed oysters, live music, beer and wine and an opportunity to support Chapin’s beautification efforts. In addition to oysters and food provided by Hudson’s Catering, Tipsy Toad Tavern and Tap It! Bottles and Brews will provide cash bars for domestic beer, wine and craft beers. Local musicians, the Brendan Roberts Band, will be performing live on the Beaufort Street stage starting at 7 p.m. $10 in advance; $15 at the event. Tickets are available at Chapin Chamber of Commerce, Chapin Town Hall and The Tipsy Toad Tavern. www.chapinarbor.org
WINE DOWN WITH BEGINNINGS BENEFIT & SILENT AUCTION: 6-9 p.m. Saturday at The Fountain Room at Tapp’s Arts Center. This wine event will feature a silent auction, wine and beer, a premier wine pull, tasty hors d’oeuvres, fabulous live music, and a Mad Men-themed photo booth. Jason Hurdich, South Carolina’s only Certified Deaf Interpreter, will be the special guest. All proceeds benefit Beginnings SC’s work with families of children with hearing loss across South Carolina who need information, resources, and support in order for their children to reach their fullest potential. First two drinks with ticket purchase; cash bar following. Cocktail attire. $25. 1644 Main St. http://scbegin.org/winedown/
SUNDAY, MARCH 26
DOGS ROCK IV – A BENEFIT CONCERT FOR PETSINC: 3-6 p.m. Sunday at Wild Wings Café on Harbison. Performances by the students of Columbia Arts Academy and the Lexington School of Music will include modern and classic rock, originals and covers. There will be a silent auction with some of the proceeds benefiting an alumni of PETSinc, Bella, who is undergoing cancer treatment. Free and family friendly. 729 Lady St. www.petsinc.org/super-power-match/
AN AFTERNOON WITH STEINWAY, FEATURING VINCENTE DELLA TONIA: 3 p.m. Sunday at Rice Music House. Dr. Vicente Della Tonia has performed solo and chamber recitals in concert halls throughout the United States, Spain, and his native country, Brazil. He received top prize awards in numerous competitions including the XXI Concurso Latino-Americano de Piano Rosa Mística, 21st Concurso Nacional de Paulo Giovanini, III Concurso Nacional de Piano Maestro Rodrigo Tavares, and Concurso de Piano Prof. Aécio de Souza Salvador. 470 Town Center Place #16, (803) 254-2777, www.ricemusichouse.com
MONDAY, MARCH 27
TUESDAY, MARCH 28
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29
62ND ANNUAL USC ART AUCTION: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday at McMaster Gallery. Original artwork from students and faculty of USC’s School of Visual Art and Design will go to the highest bidder in the 62nd annual art auction. Pieces include sculpture, printmaking, photography, drawings, paintings and ceramics. The items will go on display that day at 1 p.m. The silent auction starts at 6 p.m. and the live auction at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds are divided among the artist, the gallery and the art scholarship fund. 1615 Senate St. (803) 777-5752, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/art/mcmaster_gallery
THURSDAY, MARCH 30
RENOVATION RODEO: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday in Earlewood. Historic Columbia’s The Palladium Society invites guests to explore the renovations of a historic home in this Earlewood neighborhood tour. Presented by Modern Exterminating, the Renovation Rodeo series takes guests on tours of old homes and buildings in the Columbia area that have been refurbished and renovated while staying true to the roots and history of the house. Enjoy light hors d’oeuvres as well as beer and wine during the event. Space is limited and reservations are required. The event is free for Palladium Society members; $15 for non-Palladium Society members. (803) 252-7742 x 15, lmojkowski@historiccolumbia.org. www.historiccolumbia.org
FRIDAY, MARCH 24
SNMA HEALTHY PEOPLE HEALTH FAIR: 3-7 p.m. Friday at the Charles Drew Wellness Center. We are looking to reach the medically underserved community and those with limited access to health care. Services include: free health screenings, free food and giveaways, medicine reviews (bring your medicines) and dance exercises. Fun kids activities as well. 2101 Walker Solomon Way. (803) 545-3200, www.columbiasc.net/drew-wellness
ONGOING EVENTS
GREY GARDENS, THE MUSICAL: Musical at Trustus Theatre. Select dates through April 1. Weekends: $35; $25 students. Weekdays and Matinees: $30; $25 students. 520 Lady St. (803) 254-9732 ext. 1, www.trustus.org
“GUYS AND DOLLS”: Musical at Village Square Theater. Select dates through April 2. Adults, $19; $17 for senior or military; $15 for students. 105 Caughman Rd., behind Firestone Auto Care. (803) 359-1436, www.villagesquaretheatre.com
NEIL SIMON’S BAREFOOT IN THE PARK: Musical at The Market Space at 701 Whaley. Select dates through April 2. $20 for adults, $17 for seniors/military, $14 for students, $10 for children. 701 Whaley St. (803) 799-5661, www.workshoptheatre.com
HOLOCAUST REMEMBERED: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday at McKissick Museum, second floor lobby. Through April 8. Free. 816 Bull St. http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/mckissickmuseum/holocaust-remembered
BEA KUHLKE ART EXHIBIT: Exhibit, Monday-Friday at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Columbia. Through April 15. 2701 Heyward St. (803) 799-0845, www.uucolumbia.dreamhosters.com
TOM STANLEY: DRAWING IN PAINT, 1992 – 2017: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday at if ART Gallery. Through April 22. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 255-0068, (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com/
JEFF SUMEREL: THE SUBJECTIVE GRATITUDE OF TIME: Exhibit, Wednesday-Sunday at 701 CCA. Through April 30. 701 Whaley St., second floor. Wim Roefs, (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. www.701cca.org
BLACK MEDICINE/WHITE BODIES: AN INVESTIGATION OF CHARLESTON’S YELLOW FEVER EPIDEMICS 1854-1871: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday at McKissick Museum, second floor, north gallery. Through May 6. Free. 816 Bull St. (803) 777-7251, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/mckissickmuseum/mckissick-museum
XANTHUS SMITH AND CIVIL WAR MARITIME ART: Exhibit, Tues.-Sat. at the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Museum. Through Aug. 26. Adults 18-61, $6; seniors 62 and over, $5; military (active duty and veterans), $5; youth 10-17, $3; children 9 and under, free. First Sunday of the Month, $1 for ages 10 and over. Members, free. 301 Gervais St. (803) 737-8287, www.crr.sc.gov
‘SAVAGE ANCIENT SEAS’ AND ‘SEA MONSTERS: A PREHISTORIC ADVENTURE’: Exhibit, Monday-Sunday at The South Carolina State Museum. Through Sept. 5. Guests can see both the exhibit and film for a complete underwater prehistoric experience for only $16.95 for adults, $15.95 for seniors (62 and older), $14.95 for children (ages 3-12) and $7 for museum members. Regular blockbuster admission, including museum general admission is $13.95 for adults, $12.95 for seniors, $11.95 for children and $4 for museum members. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays at Cayce United Methodist Church. For singles age 55-plus. Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home. 1600 12th St., Cayce. Mary Beth Lamey, (803) 996-1023, (803) 995-0068. www.thompsonsfuneral.com
SECOND SHIFT TWOSDAYS: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays at the S.C. State Museum. 2 for $10 or $5 per person. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
PICKLEBALL: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Trenholm Park, indoors. Free. 3900 Covenant Rd. (803) 787-0216, richlandcountyrecreation.com/centers/trenholm-park/
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Free. 3200 Trenholm Rd. Palmetto Scottish Country Dance Society, (803) 345-0158, billmac85@yahoo.com
CITY ROOTS FARMERS MARKET: 4-7 p.m. Thursdays at City Roots Farmers Market. 1005 Airport Blvd. (803) 254-2302, erin@cityroots.org. www.cityroots.org/city-roots-farmers-market
KARAOKE: 8 p.m.-midnight Thursdays at Vista Keys Dueling Piano Bar. Join us for a night of karaoke! 700 Gervais St., suite B-2. (803) 317-3676, info@vistakeys.com. www.vistakeys.com
OPEN STAGE & BLUEGRASS/ACOUSTIC JAM SESSION: 6 p.m. Fridays at Bill’s Music Shop. Open stage and bluegrass/acoustic jam session every Friday night. 710 Meeting St. (803) 796-6477, www.billsmusicshop.com
SODA CITY MARKET: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays on the 1500 block of Main Street. Runs year-round, rain or shine. http://sodacitysc.com/
FREE SUNDAYS AT COLUMBIA MUSEUM OF ART: Noon-5 p.m. Sundays at the Columbia Museum of Art. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org/visit
SQUARE DANCE LESSONS: 1:30 p.m. Sundays at The Barn. $5 per lesson. First lesson is free. 680 Cherokee Ln., West Columbia. (803) 772-0546, www.thebarnsc.biz
UPCOMING EVENTS
Comments