Best of the rest: Events for March 27 and beyond

MONDAY, MARCH 27
THE WORLD OF GINKGO: 10 a.m.; refreshments served at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Garden Club Council of Greater Columbia. An introduction into ginkgo and a look into the new and exciting trend of using ornamental ginkgo in the garden and landscape. Matthew and Tim Nichols, co-owners and operators of Nichols Nursery, are recognized nationally for their knowledge and expertise in the nursery business. They offer over 1000 Japanese maple cultivars and over 50 ginkgo cultivars. Tim and Matt are accomplished grafters and are progressive in looking for improvements to the process. Plants will be for sale. 1605 Park St. (Maxcy Gregg Park).
S.C. PHILHARMONIC’S TASTING NOTES: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Monday at the S.C. State Museum. Come savor the flavor of the Midlands! With the Midlands’ favorite restaurants and more than 50 wines for sampling, Tasting Notes 2017 is expected to attract wine and food lovers from throughout the Midlands in support of the S.C. Phil. Enjoy live musical entertainment from the Reggie Sullivan Quartet and Dreher High steel drum ensemble. There’s also a silent auction featuring art, trips, and more. You can purchase any of the wines from the tasting, and bid on specialty wines in the silent auction. Step outside to sample cigars from Tinder Box. Southern Valet provides complimentary valet parking, and Checker Yellow Cab will provide safe, complimentary rides home to guests who overindulge. $100. 301 Gervais St. (803) 771-7937, www.scphilharmonic.com
TUESDAY, MARCH 28
BOOKSIGNING WITH JALEIGH JOHNSON: 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Books on Broad. B.O.B. will host author Jaleigh Johnson, author of the award-winning and popular middle grade adventure novels “Mark of the Dragonfly” and “The Secrets of Solace”. Johnson is a New York Times bestselling fantasy novelist living and writing in the wilds of the Midwest. She has also written several novels and short stories for the Dungeons and Dragons Forgotten Realms fiction line. The event is free and open to the public. Books will be available for purchase and autographing. 944 Broad St., Camden. (803) 713-7323, www.booksonbroad.com
SPRING FEVER FIX: 7-8 p.m. Tuesday in the Riverfront North parking lot. Join us for a two-mile loop around the north end of Riverfront Park. We’ll walk for exercise and stop periodically to breathe in the spring air, and admire nature’s abundance! Guests are encouraged to bring binoculars and field guides as well as any essentials like water and sturdy walking footwear. 4122 River Dr. Parks & Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100, parksinfo@columbiasc.net
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29
62ND ANNUAL USC ART AUCTION: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday at McMaster Gallery. Original artwork from students and faculty of USC’s School of Visual Art and Design will go to the highest bidder in the 62nd annual art auction. Pieces include sculpture, printmaking, photography, drawings, paintings and ceramics. The items will go on display that day at 1 p.m. The silent auction starts at 6 p.m. and the live auction at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds are divided among the artist, the gallery and the art scholarship fund. 1615 Senate St. (803) 777-5752, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/art/mcmaster_gallery
WEDNESDAY NIGHT COLAJAZZ PRESENTS: SODA CITY BRASS BAND: 8-11 p.m. Wednesday at Main Street Public House. SCBB brings together modern and traditional sounds found on the streets of New Orleans from Preservation Hall Jazz Band and Youngblood Brass Band. Have a parade, wedding or festival in mind? Soda City Brass Band will bring New Orleans to you. 1556 Main St. (803) 834-3409, info@mainstreetpublichouse.com. www.facebook.com/events/1344031718953376/
THURSDAY, MARCH 30
“GROW YOUR BUSINESS EVENT”: Two scheduled sessions, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday at Columbia International University. Business leaders in the Midlands have an opportunity to attend a free “grow your business event”. Topics include: “Who Is My Customer?”, “USP...My Why and How?”, “SEO...What Is It And Why Do I Need It?”, “Keeping It Fresh – Website Content” and “Current Marketing Trends”. The speakers will be Stacey Gurley of HIS Radio and David Tanner, founder of the Midlands Christian Business Directory. 7435 Monticello Rd. in the Launch! Pad located in CIU’s Entrepreneurial Center. For more information contact Dr. Scott Adams, (803) 312-1870. Registration is required, www.ciu.edu/grow
BOOKSIGNING WITH CAROL GRAF: 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Books on Broad. With a bittersweet and captivating narrative that was inspired by events in her own life, author Carol Graf brings readers a stunning debut novel, “The Hours Between Us”, about a psychiatrist and her patient whose parallel journeys take them from family brokenness to the redemption and hope that can only be learned from life’s most painful moments. Set against a lush Lowcountry backdrop of Spanish moss, salt marshes, silent oaks, and the pounding sea, “The Hours Between Us” is an artful exploration of the heartbreaking struggles and unbreakable spirits of two extraordinary women. Free and open to the public. Books will be available for purchase and autographing. 944 Broad St., Camden (803) 713-7323, www.thehoursbetweenus.com/
THE DUB CHAMBER: 6-10 p.m. Thursday at Tapp’s Arts Center. The Dubber Live with String Ensemble featuring Sarah Land and Ryan Knott of Edge Wire Keeping is the spirit of diversity. The original roots compositions performed live with a classical string ensemble. A violinist and cellist. Proof that diversity comes in many forms. Musically dope! Hors d’oeuvres, cash bar with beer and wine. Limited seating. $20. 1644 Main St. (803) 988-0013, info@tappsartscenter.com
FRIDAY, MARCH 31
MAYOR’S PRAYER BREAKFAST: 7:30 a.m. Friday at Chapin’s Town Hall. Chapin Mayor Skip Wilson is pleased to announce that Dr. Akil Ross, principal of Chapin High School, will be the featured guest speaker for the fourth annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast. Ross was recently honored by the South Carolina Association of School Administrators (SCASA) as the 2017 SC Secondary Principal of the Year. Some of his accomplishments include Chapin High School’s being selected as the 2015 Palmetto’s Finest High School, national recognition by US News and World Report and the Washington Post, and his being named one of the “Most Influential People” in Chapin by ‘The State’ newspaper. Also included will be participation by several members of the Chapin faith community, the Chapin High School Choir and the JROTC Color Guard. Generations of Chapin will once again serve as the breakfast sponsor for the event, which serves as the kick-off for the annual observance of Community of Character Service Day. Community groups, schools, churches and individuals rally to support a wide array for projects that benefit the greater Chapin community. $5 per person. 157 Columbia Ave, Chapin. (803) 345-2444, www.chapinsc.com
SNMA HEALTHY PEOPLE HEALTH FAIR: 3-7 p.m. Friday at the Charles Drew Wellness Center. We are looking to reach the medically underserved community and those with limited access to health care. Services include: free health screenings, free food and giveaways, medicine reviews (bring your medicines) and dance exercises. Fun kids activities as well. 2101 Walker Solomon Way. (803) 545-3200, www.columbiasc.net/drew-wellness
EILEEN BLYTH – SOLO EXHIBITION OPENING RECEPTION: 5-8 p.m. Friday at Vista Studios/Gallery 80808. Artist Eileen Blyth will exhibit work from a month–long residency in Assisi, Italy. A mixed media painter and sculptor, Blyth’s solo exhibition is a sampling of paintings done during a 30-day pilgrimage to Assisi, Italy last spring. The experience was filled with a wide range of weather, terrain, inspiration, creativity and growth. A different language, a different work environment, and people from different parts of the world were anticipated challenges. Drastic, ever changing weather, unfamiliar tools and an ancient work space were not. Blyth found herself pushing away from her paints in fits of frustration. The mountain offered ruins, centuries old vineyards, and unfamiliar trees and stones. Walks became a time of sanctuary and inspiration that offered a reprieve from the studio. She found herself building small, spontaneous stone shrines to a point of obsession. The works presented are from that experience along with new work inspired by those discovered forms and lines. 808 Lady St. (803) 252-6134, www.vistastudios80808.com
A NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM: Friday night check-in, 5-5:45 p.m.; lights-out at 11 p.m. Saturday morning wake-up, 6:30 a.m. Departure at 10 a.m. at the South Carolina State Museum. SCSM is giving families a chance to experience a night at the museum! Guests will get to explore the entire museum, including the museum’s new blockbuster exhibit “Savage Ancient Seas” and a variety of exciting programs geared toward astronomy. The event will also include special shows in the BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Planetarium, the Rev. Dr. Solomon Jackson, Jr. 4D Theater and a night under the stars in the Boeing Observatory as they explore constellations, planets, the moon and more. Guests will also get to design, engineer and launch their very own rockets. All participants will enjoy a pizza dinner, sponsored by Little Caesars Pizza. Overnight education staff and security will be on hand. Saturday morning guests will enjoy a light continental breakfast followed by a special morning showing of “Happy Feet: The 4D Experience”. After, the Cotton Mill Exchange will be open for guests to shop for souvenirs to remember their experience at the State Museum. Guests will need to bring a sleeping bag, pillow, any necessary medications, and an overnight bag with pajamas and toiletries. Overnight participants will get to choose their own sleeping areas upon arrival and will sleep among museum exhibits. Two floors will be reserved for women or men only and two floors will be co-ed floors reserved for families. $35 per person for public and $28 per person for members. Space is limited and reservations are required. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4999, Group_Visits@scmuseum.org. www.scmuseum.org
SATURDAY, APRIL 1
NO FOOLIN’ NATURE WALK: 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Riverfront North parking lot. Walk with us to learn about the plants, animals and history that make Riverfront Park so great! Spring is a great time of year to explore Riverfront’s north end. Guests are encouraged to bring binoculars and field guides as well as any essentials like water and sturdy walking footwear. 4122 River Dr. Parks & Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100, parksinfo@columbiasc.net
SUNDAY, APRIL 2
FIRST CITIZENS FIRST SUNDAY: Noon-5 p.m. Sunday at the South Carolina State Museum. General admission to the museum is only $1 for guests. Guests can explore the museum’s four floors of South Carolina art, cultural history, natural history and science/technology, including the Boeing Observatory. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4978, www.scmuseum.org
ONGOING EVENTS
GREY GARDENS, THE MUSICAL: Musical at Trustus Theatre. Select dates through April 1. Weekends: $35; $25 students. Weekdays and Matinees: $30; $25 students. 520 Lady St. (803) 254-9732 ext. 1, www.trustus.org
“GUYS AND DOLLS”: Musical at Village Square Theater. Select dates through April 2. Adults, $19; $17 for senior or military; $15 for students. 105 Caughman Rd., behind Firestone Auto Care. (803) 359-1436, www.villagesquaretheatre.com
NEIL SIMON’S BAREFOOT IN THE PARK: Musical at The Market Space at 701 Whaley. Select dates through April 2. $20 for adults, $17 for seniors/military, $14 for students, $10 for children. 701 Whaley St. (803) 799-5661, www.workshoptheatre.com
HOLOCAUST REMEMBERED: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday at McKissick Museum, second floor lobby. Through April 8. Free. 816 Bull St. http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/mckissickmuseum/holocaust-remembered
EILEEN BLYTH – SOLO EXHIBITION: Exhibit, Thursday-Saturday or by appt. at Vista Studios/Gallery 80808. Through April 10. 808 Lady St. (803) 252-6134, www.vistastudios80808.com
BEA KUHLKE ART EXHIBIT: Exhibit, Monday-Friday at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Columbia. Through April 15. 2701 Heyward St. (803) 799-0845, www.uucolumbia.dreamhosters.com
TOM STANLEY: DRAWING IN PAINT, 1992 – 2017: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday at if ART Gallery. Through April 22. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 255-0068, (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com/
JEFF SUMEREL: THE SUBJECTIVE GRATITUDE OF TIME: Exhibit, Wednesday-Sunday at 701 CCA. Through April 30. 701 Whaley St., second floor. Wim Roefs, (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. www.701cca.org
BLACK MEDICINE/WHITE BODIES: AN INVESTIGATION OF CHARLESTON’S YELLOW FEVER EPIDEMICS 1854-1871: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday at McKissick Museum, second floor, north gallery. Through May 6. Free. 816 Bull St. (803) 777-7251, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/mckissickmuseum/mckissick-museum
XANTHUS SMITH AND CIVIL WAR MARITIME ART: Exhibit, Tues.-Sat. at the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Museum. Through Aug. 26. Adults 18-61, $6; seniors 62 and over, $5; military (active duty and veterans), $5; youth 10-17, $3; children 9 and under, free. First Sunday of the Month, $1 for ages 10 and over. Members, free. 301 Gervais St. (803) 737-8287, www.crr.sc.gov
‘SAVAGE ANCIENT SEAS’ AND ‘SEA MONSTERS: A PREHISTORIC ADVENTURE’: Exhibit, Monday-Sunday at The South Carolina State Museum. Through Sept. 5. Guests can see both the exhibit and film for a complete underwater prehistoric experience for only $16.95 for adults, $15.95 for seniors (62 and older), $14.95 for children (ages 3-12) and $7 for museum members. Regular blockbuster admission, including museum general admission is $13.95 for adults, $12.95 for seniors, $11.95 for children and $4 for museum members. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays at Cayce United Methodist Church. For singles age 55-plus. Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home. 1600 12th St., Cayce. Mary Beth Lamey, (803) 996-1023, (803) 995-0068. www.thompsonsfuneral.com
SECOND SHIFT TWOSDAYS: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays at the S.C. State Museum. 2 for $10 or $5 per person. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
PICKLEBALL: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Trenholm Park, indoors. Free. 3900 Covenant Rd. (803) 787-0216, richlandcountyrecreation.com/centers/trenholm-park/
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Free. 3200 Trenholm Rd. Palmetto Scottish Country Dance Society, (803) 345-0158, billmac85@yahoo.com
CITY ROOTS FARMERS MARKET: 4-7 p.m. Thursdays at City Roots Farmers Market. 1005 Airport Blvd. (803) 254-2302, erin@cityroots.org. www.cityroots.org/city-roots-farmers-market
KARAOKE: 8 p.m.-midnight Thursdays at Vista Keys Dueling Piano Bar. Join us for a night of karaoke! 700 Gervais St., suite B-2. (803) 317-3676, info@vistakeys.com. www.vistakeys.com
OPEN STAGE & BLUEGRASS/ACOUSTIC JAM SESSION: 6 p.m. Fridays at Bill’s Music Shop. Open stage and bluegrass/acoustic jam session every Friday night. 710 Meeting St. (803) 796-6477, www.billsmusicshop.com
SODA CITY MARKET: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays on the 1500 block of Main Street. Runs year-round, rain or shine. http://sodacitysc.com/
FREE SUNDAYS AT COLUMBIA MUSEUM OF ART: Noon-5 p.m. Sundays at the Columbia Museum of Art. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org/visit
SQUARE DANCE LESSONS: 1:30 p.m. Sundays at The Barn. $5 per lesson. First lesson is free. 680 Cherokee Ln., West Columbia. (803) 772-0546, www.thebarnsc.biz
UPCOMING EVENTS
Comments