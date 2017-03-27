R&B singer Maxwell coming to Columbia

R&B/soul singer Maxwell will stop at Columbia’s Colonial Life Arena on his headlining tour this summer.
He will perform on June 6 with R&B and jazz recording artist Ledisi as the opener.
Maxwell released “blackSUMMERS’night,” the second installment of his musical trilogy, earlier this year. The album earned him his third Grammy (Best R&B Song for “Lake By The Ocean”), an NAACP Image Award (Outstanding Male Artist), and a Soul Train Award (Best R&B/Soul Male Artist).
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com, the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena, by phone 800-745-3000, livenation.com or via the Live Nation app. TIDAL member ticket pre-sale starts at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
$1 from every ticket purchased will be donated to Artists for Peace and Justice.
