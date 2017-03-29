With festivals, sports and concerts, April is Columbia’s busiest month

If you’re the type who always likes to be on the go, April is your kind of month.
That’s because it’s one of Columbia’s busiest months for festivals, musical and stage performances, spring sports and more.
Art
April 1-2: Columbia Open Studios, various locations; www.columbiaopenstudios.org
April 20-22: Artista Vista, in the Vista; www.vistacolumbia.com
Sports, parks and recreation
April 1: Carolina Cup, Springdale Race Course, Camden; www.carolina-cup.org
April 1: Garnet and Black Spring Game, Williams-Brice Stadium; www.gamecocksonline.com
April 6: Columbia Fireflies season opener, Spirit Communications Stadium; www.milb.com/index.jsp?sid=t3705
April 8: Bark to the Park, Finlay Park; www.pawmettolifeline.org
Festivals, fairs and markets
April 1: River Rocks Music Festival, Riverfront Park; www.riverrocksfestival.com
April 1-2: Columbia International Festival, State Fairgrounds; http://cifonline.org
April 6-9: Midlands Spring Plant and Flower Festival, State Farmers Market; https://agriculture.sc.gov
April 8: Love, Peace & Hip Hop, Main and Laurel streets; www.lovepeacehiphop.com
April 8-9: Indie South Fair’s Spring Colatown Market, 701 Whaley; http://indiesouthfair.com
April 20-23: Indie Grits Film Festival, Nickelodeon Theater; www.indiegrits.com
April 28-30: Sparkleberry Country Fair, Clemson University Sandhill Research and Education Center; www.sparkleberrycountryfair.org
April 29: SC Cornbread Festival, Spirit Communications Park; www.facebook.com/SCCornbreadFest
April 29: Taste of Africa Festival, Village Green at Lake Carolina; www.tasteofafricasc.com
April 29: S.C. Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival, State Fairgrounds; www.facebook.com/events/1277883132249922
April 30: Greater Columbia Record Fair, Columbia Museum of Art; www.columbiamuseum.org
Concerts
April 1: Nephew Tommy and Friends, Township Auditorium; www.thetownship.org
April 15: Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, Koger Center for the Arts; www.kogercenterforthearts.com
April 18: USC Symphony Grand Finale, Koger Center for the Arts; www.kogercenterforthearts.com
April 18: Drive-By Truckers, Music Farm Columbia; www.musicfarm.com
April 19: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Colonial Life Arena; www.coloniallifearena.com
April 22: S.C. Philharmonic’s Certified Organic, featuring Andy Akiho, Koger Center for the Arts; www.kogercenterforthearts.com
Walks/road races
April 1: Midlands Heart Walk, downtown Columbia; http://www2.heart.org
April 6: Walk a Mile in Her Shoes, S.C. State House; , www.stsm.org/walkamile
April 8: Palmetto Half Marathon, Village at Sandhill; http://palmettohalfmarathon.com
April 22: Heart and Sole Women’s 5-Miler, downtown Columbia; www.facebook.com/HeartAndSoleRun
Stage and screen
April 4: Screening of “1984,” Nickelodeon Theater; www.nickelodeon.org
April 7-8: “Emanuel: Love is the Answer,” Koger Center for the Arts; www.kogercenterforthearts.com
April 11: Launch of Nickelodon’s LGBTQ series with “Beautiful Thing,” Nickelodeon Theater; www.nickelodeon.org
April 13: USC Student Choreography Showcase, Koger Center for the Arts; www.kogercenterforthearts.com
April 14-22: “Animal Farm,” by George Orwell, USC’s Drayton Hall; http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/thea/mainstageseason
April 21-May 7: Trustus’ “Hand to God,” Trustus Theatre; www.trustus.org
April 26: An Evening with David Sedaris, Koger Center for the Arts; www.kogercenterforthearts.com
April 29: First Butcher Paper Dinner Series: Crawfish Boil, City Roots; www.farmtotableeventco.com/new-events/2017/4/29/butcher-paper-dinner-series-crawfish-boil
April 29: Runaway Runway, Columbia Museum of Art; www.columbiamuseum.org
April 29-May 7: “Sharks and Other Lovers,” (Jasper Project, Play Right Series), Grapes & Gallery; jasperproject.org
Food
April 3: James Beard Foundation Benefit Dinner and Auction, City Roots; www.farmtotableeventco.com/new-events/2016/4/11/april-harvest-dinner
April 23: A Chef’s Feast, Tallulah Restaurant; www.tallulahsc.com
April 27: Sweet & Savory, S.C. State Museum; www.scmuseum.org
Other events
April 6: First Thursday, Main Street, downtown Columbia; http://firstthursdayonmain.com
April 6-9: Boykin National Field Trials, various locations, Camden; www.BoykinSpaniel.org
April 21-23: Soda City Lindy Exchange, various locations; www.lewps.com/sodacity
April 22: Party for the Planet, Riverbanks Zoo; www.riverbanks.org
April 27-30: Disney on Ice’s “Dare to Dream,” Colonial Life Arena; www.coloniallifearena.com
