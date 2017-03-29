Go Columbia

March 29, 2017 5:01 AM

With festivals, sports and concerts, April is Columbia’s busiest month

By Dawn Kujawa

If you’re the type who always likes to be on the go, April is your kind of month.

That’s because it’s one of Columbia’s busiest months for festivals, musical and stage performances, spring sports and more.

Art

April 1-2: Columbia Open Studios, various locations; www.columbiaopenstudios.org

April 20-22: Artista Vista, in the Vista; www.vistacolumbia.com

Sports, parks and recreation

April 1: Carolina Cup, Springdale Race Course, Camden; www.carolina-cup.org

April 1: Garnet and Black Spring Game, Williams-Brice Stadium; www.gamecocksonline.com

April 6: Columbia Fireflies season opener, Spirit Communications Stadium; www.milb.com/index.jsp?sid=t3705

April 8: Bark to the Park, Finlay Park; www.pawmettolifeline.org

Festivals, fairs and markets

April 1: River Rocks Music Festival, Riverfront Park; www.riverrocksfestival.com

April 1-2: Columbia International Festival, State Fairgrounds; http://cifonline.org

April 6-9: Midlands Spring Plant and Flower Festival, State Farmers Market; https://agriculture.sc.gov

April 8: Love, Peace & Hip Hop, Main and Laurel streets; www.lovepeacehiphop.com

April 8-9: Indie South Fair’s Spring Colatown Market, 701 Whaley; http://indiesouthfair.com

April 20-23: Indie Grits Film Festival, Nickelodeon Theater; www.indiegrits.com

April 28-30: Sparkleberry Country Fair, Clemson University Sandhill Research and Education Center; www.sparkleberrycountryfair.org

April 29: SC Cornbread Festival, Spirit Communications Park; www.facebook.com/SCCornbreadFest

April 29: Taste of Africa Festival, Village Green at Lake Carolina; www.tasteofafricasc.com

April 29: S.C. Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival, State Fairgrounds; www.facebook.com/events/1277883132249922

April 30: Greater Columbia Record Fair, Columbia Museum of Art; www.columbiamuseum.org

Concerts

April 1: Nephew Tommy and Friends, Township Auditorium; www.thetownship.org

April 15: Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, Koger Center for the Arts; www.kogercenterforthearts.com

April 18: USC Symphony Grand Finale, Koger Center for the Arts; www.kogercenterforthearts.com

April 18: Drive-By Truckers, Music Farm Columbia; www.musicfarm.com

April 19: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Colonial Life Arena; www.coloniallifearena.com

April 22: S.C. Philharmonic’s Certified Organic, featuring Andy Akiho, Koger Center for the Arts; www.kogercenterforthearts.com

Walks/road races

April 1: Midlands Heart Walk, downtown Columbia; http://www2.heart.org

April 6: Walk a Mile in Her Shoes, S.C. State House; , www.stsm.org/walkamile

April 8: Palmetto Half Marathon, Village at Sandhill; http://palmettohalfmarathon.com

April 22: Heart and Sole Women’s 5-Miler, downtown Columbia; www.facebook.com/HeartAndSoleRun

Stage and screen

April 4: Screening of “1984,” Nickelodeon Theater; www.nickelodeon.org

April 7-8: “Emanuel: Love is the Answer,” Koger Center for the Arts; www.kogercenterforthearts.com

April 11: Launch of Nickelodon’s LGBTQ series with “Beautiful Thing,” Nickelodeon Theater; www.nickelodeon.org

April 13: USC Student Choreography Showcase, Koger Center for the Arts; www.kogercenterforthearts.com

April 14-22: “Animal Farm,” by George Orwell, USC’s Drayton Hall; http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/thea/mainstageseason

April 21-May 7: Trustus’ “Hand to God,” Trustus Theatre; www.trustus.org

April 26: An Evening with David Sedaris, Koger Center for the Arts; www.kogercenterforthearts.com

April 29: First Butcher Paper Dinner Series: Crawfish Boil, City Roots; www.farmtotableeventco.com/new-events/2017/4/29/butcher-paper-dinner-series-crawfish-boil

April 29: Runaway Runway, Columbia Museum of Art; www.columbiamuseum.org

April 29-May 7: “Sharks and Other Lovers,” (Jasper Project, Play Right Series), Grapes & Gallery; jasperproject.org

Food

April 3: James Beard Foundation Benefit Dinner and Auction, City Roots; www.farmtotableeventco.com/new-events/2016/4/11/april-harvest-dinner

April 23: A Chef’s Feast, Tallulah Restaurant; www.tallulahsc.com

April 27: Sweet & Savory, S.C. State Museum; www.scmuseum.org

Other events

April 6: First Thursday, Main Street, downtown Columbia; http://firstthursdayonmain.com

April 6-9: Boykin National Field Trials, various locations, Camden; www.BoykinSpaniel.org

April 21-23: Soda City Lindy Exchange, various locations; www.lewps.com/sodacity

April 22: Party for the Planet, Riverbanks Zoo; www.riverbanks.org

April 27-30: Disney on Ice’s “Dare to Dream,” Colonial Life Arena; www.coloniallifearena.com

