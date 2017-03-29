Columbia Open Studios shows off artists’ spaces, from messy to ‘eerily clean’

The studio of artist Joseph Byrne is new and neat as a pin, with a custom-made easel, rolling cabinets and expensive tubes of paint.
“I haven’t had the time to clutter it up yet. Just give me some time,” he said of his space in Cayce.
Diane Gilbert’s studio in Columbia is tiny, with tons of ceramic animals on display and set in an intimate backyard.
And Nancy Marine’s whole house could be considered a work of art, with a bright yellow-and-polka-dot door, vivid shutters and murals on the walls and ceilings inside. But she does have a dedicated studio space for her upcylced art, secure from the wandering paws of four very curious cats.
Each artist studio – along with 61 others – will be open to visitors during Columbia Open Studios on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2.
The free, self-led tour of artists’ working studios, presented by 701 Center for Contemporary Art, gives local artists an opportunity to show off their work and their private creative spaces. It gives the public a chance to buy art directly from the artists, who keep 100 percent of their sales.
Of this year’s 64 participating artists, 23 are new to the tour. Many will be opening their studios for the first time, and others will be returning to the tour after a hiatus.
The list includes sculptors, painters, photographers and mixed-media artists. There are plenty to choose from, but, as always, Go Columbia has a few suggestions.
New artists to know
Joe Byrne: The Cayce artist focuses on landscape, abstract realism and abstract paintings.
“Abstract realism leaves me with only color and design, whereas with landscapes, I’m dealing with mood and beauty. With the abstracts, it’s expression and emotion,” he said.
Byrne’s new studio has lots of room for people to view his art and drink some wine.
Heather LaHaise: She’s best known for her dog paintings, which are as contemporary as they are canine. Her work has been featured in Bark magazine and the New York Post.
“I love interior spaces, objects and abstraction. I hope this reflects even in my dog paintings,” LaHaise said.
Her studio is a paint-spattered, “organized mess” at the back of her house.
Nancy Marine: The self-proclaimed Art Room Queen specializes in crayons. Anything she can make, wear or cover with crayons becomes art in Marine’s studio, including crayon jewelry and a crayon-encrusted art room stool.
Ever since she began participating in Columbia Design League’s Runaway Runway event, Marine has focused on reusing or upcycling materials.
“I’m always searching for the next project I can make from trash, both in my classroom and my personal work,” she said.
In addition to the tour of her house and studio, she will have a “make-and-take” art activity for visitors.
Trahern Cook: His whimsical architectural paintings capture familiar sights like the South Carolina State House, Adluh Flour and Main Street downtown. Cook also works on commissioned pieces at his studio on the outskirts of Columbia. His space is full of tin and wood from an old barn on his property. “Cleanliness is in the eye of the beholder,” he said.
Stacy Shepanek: New to Columbia, Shepanek said she’s looking forward to connecting with the arts community at Open Studios. It’s also a chance to see her rustic housewares in person, as they are normally sold online only.
“I typically do personalized, custom, functional pottery because I have always enjoyed using art in my daily life,” she said.
Shepanek described her cottage-like backyard studio as “eerily clean for a clay studio.”
If you go
Columbia Open Studios Preview Party
When: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, March 30
Where: 701 Center for Contemporary Art, second floor, 701 Whaley St.
Cost: $10, 701 CCA members; $15, nonmembers
Details: Meet participating artists, see some of their work, and view 701 CCA’s exhibition of film and video productions by Greenville artist Jeff Sumerel.
Columbia Open Studios Tour
When: 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturday, April 1 and noon-6 p.m. Sunday, April 2
Where: Various studios in Richland and Lexington counties
Cost: Free
Details: For a full list of participating artists, visit www.columbiaopenstudios.org.
