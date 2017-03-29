Sixth annual Columbia Fashion Week announced

Lighting. Projectors. Sound. Food. Cocktails. A private entrance. Free parking. Prime location. These are all the building blocks for Columbia’s sixth annual fashion week June 13-17, to be held at the Venue on Main, commonly referred to as the Hampton Room. In short, it’s the alley between Michael’s Cafe and Good Life Cafe on Main Street downtown.
“For the entire week, we’ll be able to be in one spot for the first time,” said coordinator Alicia Zeigler. “And we’re really excited to have Main Street right outside.”
Another exciting announcement is this year’s featured designer, Bill Evans of “One Ofs.” The 6’4” Charlotte-based designer began designing for himself out of college. “I was the guy that wore my uncle’s hand-me-down tweed jackets and gray flannel trousers rather than jeans and sweatshirts,” said Evans.
The internationally known designer has focused on reworking vintage tweeds with vintage buttons and using upholstery fabric to create everyday clothing. Evans has been recognized as a visionary for his fusion of furniture fabric and fashion. “For Columbia’s fashion week, I’m going to do three things: made-to-measure, woman’s wear and menswear.”
Evans will join 25-40 designers and retailers set to showcase their wares between Thursday and Saturday night.
“We’re really excited to have some featured menswear this year,” said Zeigler. “We’ve had big-box retailers that have done men’s collections, but we’ve not had very many designers that were specifically for men. So we’re really excited to have a bespoke men’s clothier here and dressing a full runway showcase of men.”
Columbia Fashion Week by day, June 13-17
Tuesday night – Beautiful People Party. The winners of the 25 most stylish people in Columbia are announced.
Wednesday – Fashion education panel. Regional fashion leaders will teach about the business side of fashion. A networking mixer will follow.
Thursday – Kids’ night. Local collegiate designers’ runway looks featured.
Friday/Saturday – Featured big-box retailer and designer shows.
For more on Columbia’s Fashion Week, including how to win a free night, visit www.columbiafashionweek.com
Comments