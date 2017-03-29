Music in the Midlands: Migos, Zach Deputy, The Distributors

Migos
The hip-hop group of Quavo, Takeoff and Offset anchors Springfest 2K17 with Jacquees and YFN Lucci. Hosted by Beasy Baybie & King Caddy of Kool Kamp with music powered by DJ BLord.
8 p.m. Friday, March 31 at Township Auditorium, 1703 Taylor St. $50-$125. www.thetownship.org
OTHER CONCERTS AROUND TOWN
Zach Deputy: The island-infused multi-instrumentalist will headline the River Rocks Music Festival. The lineup also features rock group Josh Roberts & The Hinges, Prettier Than Matt, Dangermuffin and The Affectionates.
Noon-8 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at 555 Williams St. $12 in advance; $15 at the gate. Kids 12 and under get in free. www.riverrocksfestival.com
The Dub Chamber: Hear The Dubber’s original roots-funk compositions performed live with a classical string ensemble featuring violinist Sarah Land and cellist Ryan Knott of Edge Wire.
6 p.m. Thursday, March 30 at Tapp’s Arts Center, 1644 Main St. $20. Includes hors d'oeuvres and cash bar. www.tappsartscenter.com
Happy: The surf punk band will perform at WUSC’s Fundraiser After Party with King Goof, Biruni, Paper Shows, The Whoops and Temple Grandin Hug Machine.
7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $6 over 21, $10 under 21. www.newbrooklandtavern.com
Distributors: The rock ’n’ roll band is having a release show for its new EP, “Take It All.” With country act HardTack, and Harry and the Hootenannies.
9 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at Art Bar, 1211 Park St. $5. www.artbarsc.com
S.C. Philharmonic: Action-packed American classics are the name of the game in “Daring Escapades,” the S.C. Phil’s fast-paced, madcap show. It will be the group’s third and final pops concert of the season.
3:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2 at Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College, 7300 College St., Irmo. $30. www.harbisontheatre.org
Beat Street Beat Battle: Experience a classic hip-hop beat battle hosted by FatRat Da Czar and KingpinVOV as part of the Love, Peace & Hip-Hop Festival.
8 p.m. Wednesday, April 5 at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $5. www.newbrooklandtavern.com
