Watch USC face off against Clemson on ‘The Price is Right’ Friday

A group of University of South Carolina alumni recently competed on a special college rivalry episode of “The Price is Right,” airing 11 a.m. Friday on CBS.
The 15 Los Angeles-based Gamecocks square off against Clemson in the episode that also features Duke University and University of North Carolina; Army and Navy.
“We were all really excited to be a part of it,” alumni group president and 2012 graduate Jordan Gracien said. “Overall, it was a really long day, but it was a lot of fun.”
During the pre-show processes, the group often found itself in line next to Clemson, and school cheer-offs ensued.
“It became a war of who could be loudest,” USC alumna and 1988 graduate Lilian Garcia said. “We had to do well against them.”
