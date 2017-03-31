Best of the rest: Events for March 31 and beyond

FRIDAY, MARCH 31
MAYOR’S PRAYER BREAKFAST: 7:30 a.m. Friday at Chapin’s Town Hall. Chapin Mayor Skip Wilson is pleased to announce that Dr. Akil Ross, principal of Chapin High School, will be the featured guest speaker for the fourth annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast. Ross was recently honored by the South Carolina Association of School Administrators (SCASA) as the 2017 SC Secondary Principal of the Year. Some of his accomplishments include Chapin High School’s being selected as the 2015 Palmetto’s Finest High School, national recognition by US News and World Report and the Washington Post, and his being named one of the “Most Influential People” in Chapin by ‘The State’ newspaper. Also included will be participation by several members of the Chapin faith community, the Chapin High School Choir and the JROTC Color Guard. Generations of Chapin will once again serve as the breakfast sponsor for the event, which serves as the kick-off for the annual observance of Community of Character Service Day. Community groups, schools, churches and individuals rally to support a wide array for projects that benefit the greater Chapin community. $5 per person. 157 Columbia Ave, Chapin. (803) 345-2444, www.chapinsc.com
SNMA HEALTHY PEOPLE HEALTH FAIR: 3-7 p.m. Friday at the Charles Drew Wellness Center. We are looking to reach the medically underserved community and those with limited access to health care. Services include: free health screenings, free food and giveaways, medicine reviews (bring your medicines) and dance exercises. Fun kids activities as well. 2101 Walker Solomon Way. (803) 545-3200, www.columbiasc.net/drew-wellness
EILEEN BLYTH – SOLO EXHIBITION OPENING RECEPTION: 5-8 p.m. Friday at Vista Studios/Gallery 80808. Artist Eileen Blyth will exhibit work from a month–long residency in Assisi, Italy. A mixed media painter and sculptor, Blyth’s solo exhibition is a sampling of paintings done during a 30-day pilgrimage to Assisi, Italy last spring. The experience was filled with a wide range of weather, terrain, inspiration, creativity and growth. A different language, a different work environment, and people from different parts of the world were anticipated challenges. Drastic, ever changing weather, unfamiliar tools and an ancient work space were not. Blyth found herself pushing away from her paints in fits of frustration. The mountain offered ruins, centuries old vineyards, and unfamiliar trees and stones. Walks became a time of sanctuary and inspiration that offered a reprieve from the studio. She found herself building small, spontaneous stone shrines to a point of obsession. The works presented are from that experience along with new work inspired by those discovered forms and lines. 808 Lady St. (803) 252-6134, www.vistastudios80808.com
A NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM: Friday night check-in, 5-5:45 p.m.; lights-out at 11 p.m. Saturday morning wake-up, 6:30 a.m. Departure at 10 a.m. at the South Carolina State Museum. SCSM is giving families a chance to experience a night at the museum! Guests will get to explore the entire museum, including the museum’s new blockbuster exhibit “Savage Ancient Seas” and a variety of exciting programs geared toward astronomy. The event will also include special shows in the BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Planetarium, the Rev. Dr. Solomon Jackson, Jr. 4D Theater and a night under the stars in the Boeing Observatory as they explore constellations, planets, the moon and more. Guests will also get to design, engineer and launch their very own rockets. All participants will enjoy a pizza dinner, sponsored by Little Caesars Pizza. Overnight education staff and security will be on hand. Saturday morning guests will enjoy a light continental breakfast followed by a special morning showing of “Happy Feet: The 4D Experience”. After, the Cotton Mill Exchange will be open for guests to shop for souvenirs to remember their experience at the State Museum. Guests will need to bring a sleeping bag, pillow, any necessary medications, and an overnight bag with pajamas and toiletries. Overnight participants will get to choose their own sleeping areas upon arrival and will sleep among museum exhibits. Two floors will be reserved for women or men only and two floors will be co-ed floors reserved for families. $35 per person for public and $28 per person for members. Space is limited and reservations are required. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4999, Group_Visits@scmuseum.org. www.scmuseum.org
FINALLY FRIDAY FREE CONCERT SERIES LOCAL JAM: 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday at The Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County (FAC). Kick off the Carolina Cup weekend on the Town Green. Local musicians will rock the night away with one great jam session. This year’s lineup includes more than 25 local musicians. Scheduled to appear are Kevin “KT” Taylor, Scott Jordan, Bobby Joseph, Paul Hayes, Tripp Montgomery, Jim Hayes, Michael Montgomery, David Franklin, Buddy Harre, Danny Massalon, Brian Humphries, Rick Floyd, Chris Harre, Jonathan Harre, Rusty Davis, Trey McCorkle, Larry Stevenson, David Middleton, Joe Fohner, Jimmy Tatum, Leo Price, A.J. Cook, Tim Bordner, Robert Charles, Tommy Hunter, Lee McLaughlin, and more! Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. Refreshments will be available for purchase, so please leave coolers at home. Rain location is the Venue On Broad. 1015 Market St., Camden (803) 425-7676, extension 300, www.fineartscenter.org
SATURDAY, APRIL 1
NO FOOLIN’ NATURE WALK: 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Riverfront North parking lot. Walk with us to learn about the plants, animals and history that make Riverfront Park so great! Spring is a great time of year to explore Riverfront’s north end. Guests are encouraged to bring binoculars and field guides as well as any essentials like water and sturdy walking footwear. 4122 River Dr. Parks & Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100, parksinfo@columbiasc.net
MIDLANDS HEART WALK: Activities kick off at 8 a.m. The walk begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at Colonial Life Arena. The Midlands Heart Walk is designed to promote physical activity and initiate heart-healthy living while raising funds to support the mission of the American Heart Association – “building healthier lives, free of cardiovascular disease and stroke.” Teams of employees from more than 100 local companies, along with friends and family members of all ages will gather for music, a kid’s zone, healthy snacks, heart disease and stroke prevention information and interactive displays. This year the Midlands Heart Walk will also include non-competitive 1 and 3-mile walker routes. 801 Lincoln St. www.MidlandsHeartWalk.org
COLUMBIA OPEN STUDIOS TOUR: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday across the City of Columbia and Richland and Lexington Counties. Columbia Open Studios is a free, self-led tour of 64 artists’ workspaces across the City of Columbia and Richland and Lexington Counties. For the seventh year, local artists will give the public an inside look at their homes, gardens, warehouses and studios and share their inspiration, techniques and a glimpse of the work that goes behind creating their signature pieces – including traditional and nontraditional media. In addition to browsing recent works and enjoying conversations with participating artists (and in some cases, viewing demonstrations), the public can purchase art directly from artists, who keep 100% of all sales accrued throughout the weekend. Guests can plan their #ColaOpenStudios tour by picking up a printed, 28-page guidebook with maps and full artist list with sample works at 701 Whaley, or by browsing the guide online, www.columbiaopenstudios.org
YOU’RE HIRED! JOB SEARCH SKILLS: 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Richland Library Main, BCR Classroom. Ready to ace your job applications and learn about résumés? We have all the help you need. Join a certified career coach and a teen services librarian as they help you explore career skills and resources, so you can be ready for the “You’re Hired: Young Adult Career Fair” in May. Geared toward ages 16-24. 1431 Assembly St. (803) 799-9084, www.richlandlibrary.com/locations/main
ROSE FEST: 5-7 p.m. Saturday at The Vino Garage. This is no April Fool’s joke. No better way to celebrate the coming of Spring than by sampling some pink wine. Liz, Jess and Georgia will be here sampling a copious amount of the pink stuff. We’ll also have hologram concerts by Leonard Cohen and Tupac (OK, that’s a joke). 2327 Main St. (803) 834-3392, www.facebook.com/thevinogarage
SUNDAY, APRIL 2
FIRST CITIZENS FIRST SUNDAY: Noon-5 p.m. Sunday at the South Carolina State Museum. General admission to the museum is only $1 for guests. Guests can explore the museum’s four floors of South Carolina art, cultural history, natural history and science/technology, including the Boeing Observatory. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4978, www.scmuseum.org
COLUMBIA OPEN STUDIOS TOUR: Noon-6 p.m. Sunday across the City of Columbia and Richland and Lexington Counties. Columbia Open Studios is a free, self-led tour of 64 artists’ workspaces across the City of Columbia and Richland and Lexington Counties. For the seventh year, local artists will give the public an inside look at their homes, gardens, warehouses and studios and share their inspiration, techniques and a glimpse of the work that goes behind creating their signature pieces – including traditional and nontraditional media. In addition to browsing recent works and enjoying conversations with participating artists (and in some cases, viewing demonstrations), the public can purchase art directly from artists, who keep 100% of all sales accrued throughout the weekend. Guests can plan their #ColaOpenStudios tour by picking up a printed, 28-page guidebook with maps and full artist list with sample works at 701 Whaley, or by browsing the guide online, www.columbiaopenstudios.org
CITY OF COLUMBIA OPEN STREETS EVENT: 1-4 p.m. Sunday on Devine street between King street and the Fire Department. The City of Columbia Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee (BPAC) invites you to attend the city’s first open streets event. Open Streets initiatives temporarily close streets to automobile traffic, so that people may use them for walking, bicycling, dancing, playing, and socializing. This event will feature family-friendly activities for all ages focused around four key values: sustainable transportation opportunities, physical fitness and wellness, civic pride, and living streets. Open to the public. (803) 545-3222, https://openstreetscolumbia.com/
DIXIELAND JAZZ CONCERT: 2:30-5 p.m. Sunday at the Lourie Center. Enjoy jazz, ragtime and swing with Dick Goodwin, trumpet; Doug Graham, clarinet; Bruce Clark, trombone; Jim Hall, drums; Aletha Jacobs, piano. $10 adults, free to students 18 and younger. 1650 Park Circle, Maxcy Gregg Park (just off Pickens near Blossom). Red Smith, (803) 432-1504, www.carolinajazzsociety.com
AN AFTERNOON WITH JACQUELINE WOODSON: 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Richland Library Sandhills. Join us for a delightful afternoon with author Jacqueline Woodson, 2014 National Book Award Winner for her New York Times bestselling memoir, Brown Girl Dreaming. Woodson will discuss her lifelong journey as a writer, reveal her own writing process and where she finds inspiration, and read passages from her diverse body of work. The author of more than two dozen books for young readers, she is a four-time Newbery Honor winner, a recipient of the NAACP Image Award, a three-time National Book Award finalist and a two-time Coretta Scott King Award winner. She was also recently named the Young People’s Poet Laureate by the Poetry Foundation. Book signing to follow. 763 Fashion Dr. (803) 699-9230, www.richlandlibrary.com/locations/sandhills
FIVE AFTER FIVE: 4:30-9:30 p.m. in the heart of Five Points, at the fountain. The Five Points Association is welcoming the return of spring with the announcement of the 19th annual Five After Five, a free and family friendly outdoor concert series. Patrons can expect great local music, brews, food and fun times. Tonight’s music line-up: ‘Prettier Than Matt’ and ‘76 & Sunny’. Parking is available on all streets in Five Points and is free all day. Pets are welcome. www.FivePointsColumbia.com
MONDAY, APRIL 3
TUESDAY, APRIL 4
J MICHAEL MCGUIRT EXHIBITION, “FORM & FLOW” OPENING RECEPTION: 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County (FAC) announces the opening reception of a new exhibition in the Bassett Gallery prior to the Columbia Ballet’s performance of “Emanuel: Love is the Answer”. Local artist, J Michael McGuirt will display his abstract work. Reflective of McGuirt’s artistic journey over the last three years, “Form and Flow” is a basic timeline of his development and growth as an artist over the past 36 months. The opening reception will be catered by The Decadent Dish. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676, extension 300, www.fineartscenter.org
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5
JAZZ: ADRIAN CRUTCHFIELD AND JMICHAEL PEEPLES: 8-11 p.m. Wednesday at Main Street Public House. Known as the last horn-man to perform and record with Prince (2012-2016); Adrian Crutchfield is featured on many of Prince’s final masterpieces including the 2017 Grammy-Nominated Hit-N-Run Phase 2, and the unreleased but highly anticipated “Black Is The New Black” Album. Free. 1556 Main St. (803) 834-3409, www.colajazz.com, www.facebook.com/pg/colajazz/events
THURSDAY, APRIL 6
EIGHTH ANNUAL WALK A MILE IN THEIR SHOES: 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, beginning at the State House Grounds. Men, women, children, and four legged friends from across the Midlands will be standing up against sexual abuse and violence, one pair of heels at a time! Hosted by Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands, the annual event encourages the community to get involved in the fight against sexual violence and raises awareness about the no-cost, local services STSM provides for survivors of sexual assault and abuse. More than 2,000 supporters participated in last year’s event! The walk begins at 6:30 p.m., with pre-walk entertainment starting at 5:30 p.m. www.stsm.org/walkamile
MEET ME AT TAPPS: PRESENTING THE STUDIO ARTISTS: 6 p.m. Thursday at Tapp’s Arts Center. Tapp’s is thrilled to present the first annual installment of Meet Me At Tapp’s, a showcase of the excellent work produced by the studio artists. Featuring painting, installation, video, sculpture, jewelry and conceptual mixed media, the variety and creativity of each artist have stimulated a rich communal space of shared ideas, experiences and camaraderie. Join us for corn sticks and soup and meet the artists at Tapp’s! 1644 Main St. (803) 988-0013, info@tappsartscenter.com. www.tappsartscenter.com
FIRST THURSDAY ON MAIN: 6-10 p.m. Thursday on Main Street. Businesses and galleries keep their doors open late, offering a mix of specials, events, entertainment and more. Participants include: The Whig, Persona Pizzeria, Uptown, Cantina 76, Columbia Marriott, Columbia Museum of Art, Anastasia & Friends Gallery, Random Records, Drake’s Duck-In, Mast General Store, The Nick, Michael’s Cafe & Catering, Grapes & Gallery, Tapp’s Arts Center, Villa Tronco and Gallery at City Hall. Free and open to the public. www.facebook.com/firstthursdayonmain
PARKER QUARTET CONCERT: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at USC’s School of Music Recital Hall. The University of South Carolina School of Music welcomes back the Grammy Award-winning Parker Quartet for their spring residency. Program: Mendelssohn - Quartet Op.12, Rebecca Saunders - Fletch and Britten - Quartet No. 2. Adults, $15; seniors, military, USC faculty and staff, $10; students, $5. 813 Assembly St. (803) 576-5763, sc.edu/music/parker-residency.
ONGOING EVENTS
GREY GARDENS, THE MUSICAL: Musical at Trustus Theatre. Select dates through April 1. Weekends: $35; $25 students. Weekdays and Matinees: $30; $25 students. 520 Lady St. (803) 254-9732 ext. 1, www.trustus.org
“GUYS AND DOLLS”: Musical at Village Square Theater. Select dates through April 2. Adults, $19; $17 for senior or military; $15 for students. 105 Caughman Rd., behind Firestone Auto Care. (803) 359-1436, www.villagesquaretheatre.com
NEIL SIMON’S BAREFOOT IN THE PARK: Musical at The Market Space at 701 Whaley. Select dates through April 2. $20 for adults, $17 for seniors/military, $14 for students, $10 for children. 701 Whaley St. (803) 799-5661, www.workshoptheatre.com
HOLOCAUST REMEMBERED: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday at McKissick Museum, second floor lobby. Through April 8. Free. 816 Bull St. http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/mckissickmuseum/holocaust-remembered
EILEEN BLYTH – SOLO EXHIBITION: Exhibit, Thursday-Saturday or by appt. at Vista Studios/Gallery 80808. Through April 10. 808 Lady St. (803) 252-6134, www.vistastudios80808.com
BEA KUHLKE ART EXHIBIT: Exhibit, Monday-Friday at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Columbia. Through April 15. 2701 Heyward St. (803) 799-0845, www.uucolumbia.dreamhosters.com
TOM STANLEY: DRAWING IN PAINT, 1992 – 2017: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday at if ART Gallery. Through April 22. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 255-0068, (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com/
JEFF SUMEREL: THE SUBJECTIVE GRATITUDE OF TIME: Exhibit, Wednesday-Sunday at 701 CCA. Through April 30. 701 Whaley St., second floor. Wim Roefs, (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. www.701cca.org
J MICHAEL MCGUIRT EXHIBITION, “FORM & FLOW”: Exhibit, Monday-Friday at The Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County (FAC). Through May 5. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676, extension 300, www.fineartscenter.org
BLACK MEDICINE/WHITE BODIES: AN INVESTIGATION OF CHARLESTON’S YELLOW FEVER EPIDEMICS 1854-1871: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday at McKissick Museum, second floor, north gallery. Through May 6. Free. 816 Bull St. (803) 777-7251, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/mckissickmuseum/mckissick-museum
XANTHUS SMITH AND CIVIL WAR MARITIME ART: Exhibit, Tues.-Sat. at the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Museum. Through Aug. 26. Adults 18-61, $6; seniors 62 and over, $5; military (active duty and veterans), $5; youth 10-17, $3; children 9 and under, free. First Sunday of the Month, $1 for ages 10 and over. Members, free. 301 Gervais St. (803) 737-8287, www.crr.sc.gov
‘SAVAGE ANCIENT SEAS’ AND ‘SEA MONSTERS: A PREHISTORIC ADVENTURE’: Exhibit, Monday-Sunday at The South Carolina State Museum. Through Sept. 5. Guests can see both the exhibit and film for a complete underwater prehistoric experience for only $16.95 for adults, $15.95 for seniors (62 and older), $14.95 for children (ages 3-12) and $7 for museum members. Regular blockbuster admission, including museum general admission is $13.95 for adults, $12.95 for seniors, $11.95 for children and $4 for museum members. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays at Cayce United Methodist Church. For singles age 55-plus. Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home. 1600 12th St., Cayce. Mary Beth Lamey, (803) 996-1023, (803) 995-0068. www.thompsonsfuneral.com
SECOND SHIFT TWOSDAYS: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays at the S.C. State Museum. 2 for $10 or $5 per person. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
PICKLEBALL: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Trenholm Park, indoors. Free. 3900 Covenant Rd. (803) 787-0216, richlandcountyrecreation.com/centers/trenholm-park/
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Free. 3200 Trenholm Rd. Palmetto Scottish Country Dance Society, (803) 345-0158, billmac85@yahoo.com
CITY ROOTS FARMERS MARKET: 4-7 p.m. Thursdays at City Roots Farmers Market. 1005 Airport Blvd. (803) 254-2302, erin@cityroots.org. www.cityroots.org/city-roots-farmers-market
KARAOKE: 8 p.m.-midnight Thursdays at Vista Keys Dueling Piano Bar. Join us for a night of karaoke! 700 Gervais St., suite B-2. (803) 317-3676, info@vistakeys.com. www.vistakeys.com
OPEN STAGE & BLUEGRASS/ACOUSTIC JAM SESSION: 6 p.m. Fridays at Bill’s Music Shop. Open stage and bluegrass/acoustic jam session every Friday night. 710 Meeting St. (803) 796-6477, www.billsmusicshop.com
SODA CITY MARKET: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays on the 1500 block of Main Street. Runs year-round, rain or shine. http://sodacitysc.com/
FREE SUNDAYS AT COLUMBIA MUSEUM OF ART: Noon-5 p.m. Sundays at the Columbia Museum of Art. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org/visit
SQUARE DANCE LESSONS: 1:30 p.m. Sundays at The Barn. $5 per lesson. First lesson is free. 680 Cherokee Ln., West Columbia. (803) 772-0546, www.thebarnsc.biz
UPCOMING EVENTS
CITY OF WEST COLUMBIA – A CELEBRATION OF ART MONTH: 5-8 p.m. April 7 on the 100 Block of State Street. The event will feature live music by Flat Out Strangers, and food and drink from Size Matters BBQ Bus and other restaurants on State Street. There will be live street mural paintings by Alicia Leeke, Art & Murals by B.A. Homan, Dylan Fouste, Jamie Blackburn, Lucas Sams, Michael Cassidy Painting, Michael Krajewski, and Sammy Lopez. Businesses on State Street will have specials for the event. Come enjoy the beautiful view of the city skyline, dine, stroll and immerse yourself in art!www.westcolumbiasc.gov
STATE STREET FIRST FRIDAY ART CRAWL: 5-8 p.m. April 7 on State street. The State Street Friday Art Crawl is an established venture put together by the locally owned shop and restaurant owners on State Street and features a revolving lineup of art, music, food, and drink. Join the merchants, venues and restaurants on State Street for their First Friday in April Art Crawl in collaboration with the City of West Columbia Celebration of Art. The event will feature live music by The Flat Out Strangers. Live street mural paintings from local artists: Alicia Leeke, B.A. Hohman, Dylan Foust, Jamie Blackburn, Lucas Sams, Michael Cassidy, Michael Krajewski and Sammy Lopez. Businesses on State Street will have specials for the evening. Come enjoy the beautiful view of the city skyline, dine, stroll and immerse yourself in art! Gallery West, 134 State St. (803) 207-9265, www.gallerywestcolumbia.com
USC STUDENT CHOREOGRAPHY SHOWCASE: 7 p.m. April 7 at the UofSC Dance Studios. Directed by dance instructor Cindy Flach, the showcase features four original works conceived and choreographed by dance students. Each of the pieces were originally premiered in the Fall 2016 Student Choreography Showcase, and were selected to be further developed for this concert. The showcase will be performed in Room 102. $5. 324 Sumter St. Kevin Bush, (803) 777-9353, bushk@mailbox.sc.edu. http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/dance/front-page
BLUEGRASS BLOWOUT: BALSAM RANGE: 7:30 p.m. April 7 at Sumter Opera House. Balsam Range, one of the most prolific Bluegrass bands touring the nation, strikes an enduring chord, complete with fiery instrumentals and vocal harmonies that earned the group nearly a dozen international awards. Elements of jazz, country, gospel, swing and old-time music are all infused into the fresh sound of this unique Southern band. $30, $28 or $25. 21 North Main St., Sumter. (803) 436-2616, www.SumterOperaHouse.com
SCSM’S ANNUAL HISTORY DAY: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 8 at The South Carolina State Museum. SCSM will host a full day of activities commemorating World War I. Guests will enjoy live music by the Fort Jackson Brass Band Quintet, a special advance screening of the new series from PBS and American Experience, “The Great War,”, hands-on activities, special displays, presentations and book signings as well as World War I reenactors. Author Carlton Mullinex will be on hand throughout the day to sign copies of her book, “Make Us Proud: Memories of A.W. “Rock” Norman WWI Veteran Coach Extraordinaire”. Guests will also get to hear from a number of presenters like Sonya R. Hodges Grantham, who will discuss the history of the 371st, an African-American unit formed at Camp Jackson. Dr. Fritz Hamer and Joe Long of the South Carolina Relic Room and Military Museum will give a gallery tour of their new upcoming exhibition on building Camp Jackson at the start of WWI and present on aviation in WWI. Dr. Jerred Metz, Ph.D, will give a presentation on his book about the Battle of Bellicourt Tunnel. Following his presentation, Metz will hold a book signing for his novel “The Angel of Mons: A World War One Legend.” General admission, $8.95 adults, $7.95 seniors and $6.95 children. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
TWO GALS AND A FORK VISTA FOOD TOUR: 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 4-6:30 p.m. April 8 throughout the Vista. Two Gals and a Fork Food Tours is partnering with Historic Columbia to offer this historic walking and tasting tour in the Vista. Historic Columbia’s trained and certified tour guides will share Columbia’s rich history while you savor and experience tastings from five of the Vista’s wonderful restaurants. The tour runs approximately 2.5 hours and will leave you stuffed with delicious food and full of fun historical facts! Janet: (803) 360-0578, Gloria: (803) 260-7992. www.twogalsfoodtours.com
2ND ANNUAL COLUMBIA CAREER CONNECT CONFERENCE: Noon-4 p.m. April 8 at The Gala by JW. With a keynote and two panels, the #C3Conference aims to provide insight into traditional and nontraditional careers as well as provide the opportunity to network with like-minded young professionals. This year’s keynote speaker will be renowned radio host and television personality Charlamagne tha God. Charlamagne, originally from Moncks Corner, South Carolina, is currently the co-host of the nationally syndicated “The Breakfast Club” morning show and host of the MTV show “Uncommon Sense Live”. General admission, $35; VIP, $50. Seating is not guaranteed with general admission. Early arrival is suggested. VIP admission includes brunch, preferred seating and a networking gift bag, with Charlamagne tha God’s new book release, “Black Privilege: Opportunity Comes to Those Who Create It”. Doors will open at 11 a.m. for VIP attendees and noon for general admission attendees. 533 Clemson Rd. Khali Gallman, (704) 605-1020, Khali@KhaliGallman.com. www.ColumbiaCareerConnect.com
USC STUDENT CHOREOGRAPHY SHOWCASE: 7 and 8:30 p.m. April 8 at the UofSC Dance Studios. Directed by dance instructor Cindy Flach, the showcase features four original works conceived and choreographed by dance students. Each of the pieces were originally premiered in the Fall 2016 Student Choreography Showcase, and were selected to be further developed for this concert. The showcase will be performed in Room 102. $5. 324 Sumter St. Kevin Bush, (803) 777-9353, bushk@mailbox.sc.edu. http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/dance/front-page
Comments