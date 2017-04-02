Best of the rest: Events for April 2 and beyond

3:49 Gamecock Dawn Staley: Fashion icon? Pause

1:18 Ballet "Love is the Answer" derived from healing and racial harmony which came out of the tragedy at the Emanuel, AME Church

1:30 Thursdays@McCutchen

0:40 Metropolitan Opera auditioner sings "We Hail Thee Carolina"

1:51 How you can join Columbia's community gardens

3:19 Pickled corndogs and Steak Sundae: only at the South Carolina State Fair

0:32 How the cinnamon rolls are made

1:27 Pokemon Go players explain how to play

2:03 Theoden Janes tries out Blackbeard’s Revenge at Carowinds