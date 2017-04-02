Best of the rest: Events for April 2 and beyond

SUNDAY, APRIL 2
FIRST CITIZENS FIRST SUNDAY: Noon-5 p.m. Sunday at the South Carolina State Museum. General admission to the museum is only $1 for guests. Guests can explore the museum’s four floors of South Carolina art, cultural history, natural history and science/technology, including the Boeing Observatory. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4978, www.scmuseum.org
COLUMBIA OPEN STUDIOS TOUR: Noon-6 p.m. Sunday across the City of Columbia and Richland and Lexington Counties. Columbia Open Studios is a free, self-led tour of 64 artists’ workspaces across the City of Columbia and Richland and Lexington Counties. For the seventh year, local artists will give the public an inside look at their homes, gardens, warehouses and studios and share their inspiration, techniques and a glimpse of the work that goes behind creating their signature pieces – including traditional and nontraditional media. In addition to browsing recent works and enjoying conversations with participating artists (and in some cases, viewing demonstrations), the public can purchase art directly from artists, who keep 100% of all sales accrued throughout the weekend. Guests can plan their #ColaOpenStudios tour by picking up a printed, 28-page guidebook with maps and full artist list with sample works at 701 Whaley, or by browsing the guide online, www.columbiaopenstudios.org
CITY OF COLUMBIA OPEN STREETS EVENT: 1-4 p.m. Sunday on Devine street between King street and the Fire Department. The City of Columbia Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee (BPAC) invites you to attend the city’s first open streets event. Open Streets initiatives temporarily close streets to automobile traffic, so that people may use them for walking, bicycling, dancing, playing, and socializing. This event will feature family-friendly activities for all ages focused around four key values: sustainable transportation opportunities, physical fitness and wellness, civic pride, and living streets. Open to the public. (803) 545-3222, https://openstreetscolumbia.com/
DIXIELAND JAZZ CONCERT: 2:30-5 p.m. Sunday at the Lourie Center. Enjoy jazz, ragtime and swing with Dick Goodwin, trumpet; Doug Graham, clarinet; Bruce Clark, trombone; Jim Hall, drums; Aletha Jacobs, piano. $10 adults, free to students 18 and younger. 1650 Park Circle, Maxcy Gregg Park (just off Pickens near Blossom). Red Smith, (803) 432-1504, www.carolinajazzsociety.com
AN AFTERNOON WITH JACQUELINE WOODSON: 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Richland Library Sandhills. Join us for a delightful afternoon with author Jacqueline Woodson, 2014 National Book Award Winner for her New York Times bestselling memoir, Brown Girl Dreaming. Woodson will discuss her lifelong journey as a writer, reveal her own writing process and where she finds inspiration, and read passages from her diverse body of work. The author of more than two dozen books for young readers, she is a four-time Newbery Honor winner, a recipient of the NAACP Image Award, a three-time National Book Award finalist and a two-time Coretta Scott King Award winner. She was also recently named the Young People’s Poet Laureate by the Poetry Foundation. Book signing to follow. 763 Fashion Dr. (803) 699-9230, www.richlandlibrary.com/locations/sandhills
FIVE AFTER FIVE: 4:30-9:30 p.m. in the heart of Five Points, at the fountain. The Five Points Association is welcoming the return of spring with the announcement of the 19th annual Five After Five, a free and family friendly outdoor concert series. Patrons can expect great local music, brews, food and fun times. Tonight’s music line-up: ‘Prettier Than Matt’ and ‘76 & Sunny’. Parking is available on all streets in Five Points and is free all day. Pets are welcome. www.FivePointsColumbia.com
MONDAY, APRIL 3
TUESDAY, APRIL 4
J MICHAEL MCGUIRT EXHIBITION, “FORM & FLOW” OPENING RECEPTION: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at The Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County (FAC) announces the opening reception of a new exhibition in the Bassett Gallery prior to the Columbia Ballet’s performance of “Emanuel: Love is the Answer”. Local artist, J Michael McGuirt will display his abstract work. Reflective of McGuirt’s artistic journey over the last three years, “Form and Flow” is a basic timeline of his development and growth as an artist over the past 36 months. The opening reception will be catered by The Decadent Dish. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676, extension 300, www.fineartscenter.org
ARTWORKS WEEK: MEET THE MAKERS: 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Richland Library Main, Theater. Join us for a panel discussion with local creative professionals that earn a living with their art. Find out how they got started, how they run their business and what tips they have for makers who are new to the business of art. Hosted by our own Artist-in-Residence, Marius Valdes. Speakers include: Sally Peek, Nana by Sally; Kelly and J. Spencer Shull, Jellykoe; Melissa Giglio, January Jewelry; and CheyAnna Peterson, Phoenix Fire Studios. 1431 Assembly St. (803) 799-9084, www.richlandlibrary.com/locations/main
DICK GOODWIN AND HIS BIG BAND: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at 701 Whaley. Great acoustics, great venue and great audience where “the music is the star”. Featured visual artist for spring series is Rodgers Boykin, who did a spectacular group of jazz paintings for display. One of the most diverse music venues in town across all demographics. Cash bar and pizza by The Village Idiot. $15. 701 Whaley St. (803) 771-0101, www.colajazz.com/venue/701-whaley/
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5
JAZZ: ADRIAN CRUTCHFIELD AND JMICHAEL PEEPLES: 8-11 p.m. Wednesday at Main Street Public House. Known as the last horn-man to perform and record with Prince (2012-2016); Adrian Crutchfield is featured on many of Prince’s final masterpieces including the 2017 Grammy-Nominated Hit-N-Run Phase 2, and the unreleased but highly anticipated “Black Is The New Black” Album. Free. 1556 Main St. (803) 834-3409, www.colajazz.com, www.facebook.com/pg/colajazz/events
THURSDAY, APRIL 6
EIGHTH ANNUAL WALK A MILE IN THEIR SHOES: 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, beginning at the State House Grounds. Men, women, children, and four legged friends from across the Midlands will be standing up against sexual abuse and violence, one pair of heels at a time! Hosted by Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands, the annual event encourages the community to get involved in the fight against sexual violence and raises awareness about the no-cost, local services STSM provides for survivors of sexual assault and abuse. More than 2,000 supporters participated in last year’s event! The walk begins at 6:30 p.m., with pre-walk entertainment starting at 5:30 p.m. www.stsm.org/walkamile
MEET ME AT TAPPS: PRESENTING THE STUDIO ARTISTS: 6 p.m. Thursday at Tapp’s Arts Center. Tapp’s is thrilled to present the first annual installment of Meet Me At Tapp’s, a showcase of the excellent work produced by the studio artists. Featuring painting, installation, video, sculpture, jewelry and conceptual mixed media, the variety and creativity of each artist have stimulated a rich communal space of shared ideas, experiences and camaraderie. Join us for corn sticks and soup and meet the artists at Tapp’s! 1644 Main St. (803) 988-0013, info@tappsartscenter.com. www.tappsartscenter.com
FIRST THURSDAY ON MAIN: 6-10 p.m. Thursday on Main Street. Businesses and galleries keep their doors open late, offering a mix of specials, events, entertainment and more. Participants include: The Whig, Persona Pizzeria, Uptown, Cantina 76, Columbia Marriott, Columbia Museum of Art, Anastasia & Friends Gallery, Random Records, Drake’s Duck-In, Mast General Store, The Nick, Michael’s Cafe & Catering, Grapes & Gallery, Tapp’s Arts Center, Villa Tronco and Gallery at City Hall. Free and open to the public. www.facebook.com/firstthursdayonmain
PARKER QUARTET CONCERT: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at USC’s School of Music Recital Hall. The University of South Carolina School of Music welcomes back the Grammy Award-winning Parker Quartet for their spring residency. Program: Mendelssohn - Quartet Op.12, Rebecca Saunders - Fletch and Britten - Quartet No. 2. Adults, $15; seniors, military, USC faculty and staff, $10; students, $5. 813 Assembly St. (803) 576-5763, sc.edu/music/parker-residency.
FRIDAY, APRIL 7
CITY OF WEST COLUMBIA – A CELEBRATION OF ART MONTH: 5-8 p.m. Friday on the 100 Block of State Street. The event will feature live music by Flat Out Strangers, and food and drink from Size Matters BBQ Bus and other restaurants on State Street. There will be live street mural paintings by Alicia Leeke, Art & Murals by B.A. Homan, Dylan Fouste, Jamie Blackburn, Lucas Sams, Michael Cassidy Painting, Michael Krajewski, and Sammy Lopez. Businesses on State Street will have specials for the event. Come enjoy the beautiful view of the city skyline, dine, stroll and immerse yourself in art!www.westcolumbiasc.gov
STATE STREET FIRST FRIDAY ART CRAWL: 5-8 p.m. Friday on State street. The State Street Friday Art Crawl is an established venture put together by the locally owned shop and restaurant owners on State Street and features a revolving lineup of art, music, food, and drink. Join the merchants, venues and restaurants on State Street for their First Friday in April Art Crawl in collaboration with the City of West Columbia Celebration of Art. The event will feature live music by The Flat Out Strangers. Live street mural paintings from local artists: Alicia Leeke, B.A. Hohman, Dylan Foust, Jamie Blackburn, Lucas Sams, Michael Cassidy, Michael Krajewski and Sammy Lopez. Businesses on State Street will have specials for the evening. Come enjoy the beautiful view of the city skyline, dine, stroll and immerse yourself in art! Gallery West, 134 State St. (803) 207-9265, www.gallerywestcolumbia.com
USC STUDENT CHOREOGRAPHY SHOWCASE: 7 p.m. Friday at the UofSC Dance Studios. Directed by dance instructor Cindy Flach, the showcase features four original works conceived and choreographed by dance students. Each of the pieces were originally premiered in the Fall 2016 Student Choreography Showcase, and were selected to be further developed for this concert. The showcase will be performed in Room 102. $5. 324 Sumter St. Kevin Bush, (803) 777-9353, bushk@mailbox.sc.edu. http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/dance/front-page
BLUEGRASS BLOWOUT: BALSAM RANGE: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Sumter Opera House. Balsam Range, one of the most prolific Bluegrass bands touring the nation, strikes an enduring chord, complete with fiery instrumentals and vocal harmonies that earned the group nearly a dozen international awards. Elements of jazz, country, gospel, swing and old-time music are all infused into the fresh sound of this unique Southern band. $30, $28 or $25. 21 North Main St., Sumter. (803) 436-2616, www.SumterOperaHouse.com
SATURDAY, APRIL 8
MIDLANDS HEART WALK: Activities kick off at 8 a.m. The walk begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at Colonial Life Arena. The Midlands Heart Walk is designed to promote physical activity and initiate heart-healthy living while raising funds to support the mission of the American Heart Association – “building healthier lives, free of cardiovascular disease and stroke.” Teams of employees from more than 100 local companies, along with friends and family members of all ages will gather for music, a kid’s zone, healthy snacks, heart disease and stroke prevention information and interactive displays. This year the Midlands Heart Walk will also include non-competitive 1 and 3-mile walker routes. 801 Lincoln St. www.MidlandsHeartWalk.org
NO FOOLIN’ NATURE WALK: 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Riverfront North parking lot. Walk with us to learn about the plants, animals and history that make Riverfront Park so great! Spring is a great time of year to explore Riverfront’s north end. Guests are encouraged to bring binoculars and field guides as well as any essentials like water and sturdy walking footwear. 4122 River Dr. Parks & Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100, parksinfo@columbiasc.net
YOU’RE HIRED! JOB SEARCH SKILLS: 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Richland Library Main, BCR Classroom. Ready to ace your job applications and learn about résumés? We have all the help you need. Join a certified career coach and a teen services librarian as they help you explore career skills and resources, so you can be ready for the “You’re Hired: Young Adult Career Fair” in May. Geared toward ages 16-24. 1431 Assembly St. (803) 799-9084, www.richlandlibrary.com/locations/main
ROSE FEST: 5-7 p.m. Saturday at The Vino Garage. This is no April Fool’s joke. No better way to celebrate the coming of Spring than by sampling some pink wine. Liz, Jess and Georgia will be here sampling a copious amount of the pink stuff. We’ll also have hologram concerts by Leonard Cohen and Tupac (OK, that’s a joke). 2327 Main St. (803) 834-3392, www.facebook.com/thevinogarage
2017 GALA, A NIGHT IN WONDERLAND: 7 p.m.-midnight. Saturday at the Columbia Museum of Art. CMA hosts a whimsical, black-tie affair to celebrate and support the arts. The museum’s largest fundraiser of the year will showcase the major spring exhibition, “Salvador Dalí’s Fantastical Fairy Tales”, in an evening filled with enchanting cuisine, décor, and entertainment. The Gala raises critical funds to support the museum’s mission to provide outstanding art and arts education for lifelong learning and community enrichment. Whimsical Black Tie Attire. Complimentary Valet Parking. $150 ($75 tax deductible). 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org/gala.
ONGOING EVENTS
“GUYS AND DOLLS”: Musical at Village Square Theater. Select dates through April 2. Adults, $19; $17 for senior or military; $15 for students. 105 Caughman Rd., behind Firestone Auto Care. (803) 359-1436, www.villagesquaretheatre.com
NEIL SIMON’S BAREFOOT IN THE PARK: Musical at The Market Space at 701 Whaley. Select dates through April 2. $20 for adults, $17 for seniors/military, $14 for students, $10 for children. 701 Whaley St. (803) 799-5661, www.workshoptheatre.com
HOLOCAUST REMEMBERED: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday at McKissick Museum, second floor lobby. Through April 8. Free. 816 Bull St. http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/mckissickmuseum/holocaust-remembered
EILEEN BLYTH – SOLO EXHIBITION: Exhibit, Thursday-Saturday or by appt. at Vista Studios/Gallery 80808. Through April 10. 808 Lady St. (803) 252-6134, www.vistastudios80808.com
BEA KUHLKE ART EXHIBIT: Exhibit, Monday-Friday at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Columbia. Through April 15. 2701 Heyward St. (803) 799-0845, www.uucolumbia.dreamhosters.com
TOM STANLEY: DRAWING IN PAINT, 1992 – 2017: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday at if ART Gallery. Through April 22. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 255-0068, (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com/
JEFF SUMEREL: THE SUBJECTIVE GRATITUDE OF TIME: Exhibit, Wednesday-Sunday at 701 CCA. Through April 30. 701 Whaley St., second floor. Wim Roefs, (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. www.701cca.org
J MICHAEL MCGUIRT EXHIBITION, “FORM & FLOW”: Exhibit, Monday-Friday at The Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County (FAC). Through May 5. 810 Lyttleton St., Camden. (803) 425-7676, extension 300, www.fineartscenter.org
BLACK MEDICINE/WHITE BODIES: AN INVESTIGATION OF CHARLESTON’S YELLOW FEVER EPIDEMICS 1854-1871: Exhibit, Monday-Saturday at McKissick Museum, second floor, north gallery. Through May 6. Free. 816 Bull St. (803) 777-7251, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/mckissickmuseum/mckissick-museum
XANTHUS SMITH AND CIVIL WAR MARITIME ART: Exhibit, Tues.-Sat. at the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Museum. Through Aug. 26. Adults 18-61, $6; seniors 62 and over, $5; military (active duty and veterans), $5; youth 10-17, $3; children 9 and under, free. First Sunday of the Month, $1 for ages 10 and over. Members, free. 301 Gervais St. (803) 737-8287, www.crr.sc.gov
‘SAVAGE ANCIENT SEAS’ AND ‘SEA MONSTERS: A PREHISTORIC ADVENTURE’: Exhibit, Monday-Sunday at The South Carolina State Museum. Through Sept. 5. Guests can see both the exhibit and film for a complete underwater prehistoric experience for only $16.95 for adults, $15.95 for seniors (62 and older), $14.95 for children (ages 3-12) and $7 for museum members. Regular blockbuster admission, including museum general admission is $13.95 for adults, $12.95 for seniors, $11.95 for children and $4 for museum members. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays at Cayce United Methodist Church. For singles age 55-plus. Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home. 1600 12th St., Cayce. Mary Beth Lamey, (803) 996-1023, (803) 995-0068. www.thompsonsfuneral.com
SECOND SHIFT TWOSDAYS: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays at the S.C. State Museum. 2 for $10 or $5 per person. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
PICKLEBALL: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Trenholm Park, indoors. Free. 3900 Covenant Rd. (803) 787-0216, richlandcountyrecreation.com/centers/trenholm-park/
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Free. 3200 Trenholm Rd. Palmetto Scottish Country Dance Society, (803) 345-0158, billmac85@yahoo.com
CITY ROOTS FARMERS MARKET: 4-7 p.m. Thursdays at City Roots Farmers Market. 1005 Airport Blvd. (803) 254-2302, erin@cityroots.org. www.cityroots.org/city-roots-farmers-market
KARAOKE: 8 p.m.-midnight Thursdays at Vista Keys Dueling Piano Bar. Join us for a night of karaoke! 700 Gervais St., suite B-2. (803) 317-3676, info@vistakeys.com. www.vistakeys.com
OPEN STAGE & BLUEGRASS/ACOUSTIC JAM SESSION: 6 p.m. Fridays at Bill’s Music Shop. Open stage and bluegrass/acoustic jam session every Friday night. 710 Meeting St. (803) 796-6477, www.billsmusicshop.com
SODA CITY MARKET: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays on the 1500 block of Main Street. Runs year-round, rain or shine. http://sodacitysc.com/
FREE SUNDAYS AT COLUMBIA MUSEUM OF ART: Noon-5 p.m. Sundays at the Columbia Museum of Art. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org/visit
SQUARE DANCE LESSONS: 1:30 p.m. Sundays at The Barn. $5 per lesson. First lesson is free. 680 Cherokee Ln., West Columbia. (803) 772-0546, www.thebarnsc.biz
UPCOMING EVENTS
PALMETTO CAMPOUT: 10 a.m. April 9 at Sesquicentennial State Park. Want to learn how to camp? Apply today to join us for the 9th annual palmetto campout! Camp with park rangers and other camping experts and have guided instruction for pitching your tent, building a camp fire, camp cooking and more. Apply to be one of the lucky families to join us for an overnight campout in the park’s campground and learn these skills along with many more to make your first camping experience a fantastic and fun one! Campers will have the opportunity to attend demonstrations and workshops to learn more about camping and other activities to do while camping. Activities will include geocaching, fishing, canoeing, camping games and more. Overnight spaces are limited and families will be notified if their application has been accepted. $50. 9564 Two Notch Rd. (803) 788-2706, sesqui@scprt.com. www.southcarolinaparks.com/products/10003732
INDIE SOUTH FAIR’S SPRING COLATOWN MARKET: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. April 9 at 701 Whaley. Join Indie South Fair for its return to Columbia, SC to celebrate creative community and good times! Shop small and buy local from over 40 vendors. While you’re shopping, enjoy live entertainment and food trucks! $2. 701 Whaley St. (770) 713-3815, indiesouthfair@gmail.com. www.columbiacvb.com/includes/calendar-of-events/Indie-South-Fair-s-Spring-Colatown-Market/49560
SECOND SUNDAY STROLL: UNIVERSITY HILL: 2-3:30 p.m. April 9 beginning at the Inn at USC. Explore University Hill with Historic Columbia during the monthly Second Sunday Stroll presented by Seed Architecture. This guided walking tour will highlight Columbia’s University Hill neighborhood and explore how it was shaped and defined by urban renewal and the University of South Carolina’s eastward expansion. Space is limited. Free for members. Non-members: adults, $8; youth, $5. 1619 Pendleton St. (803) 252-1770 x 23, reservations@historiccolumbia.org. www.historiccolumbia.org
STARGAZING ON THE HORSESHOE: 8-10 p.m. April 10 at the Melton Memorial Observatory. This historic observatory on the Horseshoe of the USC Columbia campus is currently open to the public on clear Monday nights, weather permitting. Anyone is welcome to come by and observe through the 16-inch Cassegrain telescope in the dome and other small telescopes on the observatory deck. See the Moon, planets, stars, clusters, and more through our telescopes free of charge! 1429 Greene St. (803) 777-4180, www.physics.sc.edu/melton
