Hunter Hayes, Kellie Pickler to perform at Fort Jackson

Country singers Hunter Hayes and Kellie Pickler will perform at the For Jackson Centennial Celebration on June 3, the Army installation announced Friday.
The concert will take place at Hilton Field and is free and open to the public.
It will be Hayes’ first time performing at Fort Jackson and Picker’s second. She last performed there in 2011. Hayes is best known for his hit songs “Wanted” and “I Want Crazy,” while Pickler gained fame as an “American Idol” season five contestant.
The Centennial Celebration will also feature Golden Knights Army Parachute Team, rides for children, and food and beverages for sale.
