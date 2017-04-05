Christopher ‘Play’ Martin of Kid ’n Play: ‘I’m in my groove’

The focus of this year’s Love, Peace & Hip-Hop festival is on fun.
That’s especially true of Saturday’s headliner Kid ’n Play.
The late ’80s/early ’90s duo from New York gained fame by slinging positive, party-ready tracks like “Ain’t Gonna Hurt Nobody,” “Gittin’ Funky” and “Rollin’ With Kid ’n Play” that made hip-hop lighthearted and cool. (The high-top fade hairstyles also helped).
“It doesn’t get any more fun than Kid ’n Play,” event organizer FatRat da Czar said.
Christopher “Kid” Reid and Christopher “Play” Martin are now in their 50s and still performing and having a good time. Before their Columbia show, Play spoke with Go Columbia about their career highlights, recent tour and trademark dance.
Q: How’s everything been going for you?
A: Everything has been great. We had an incredible last year. We did 70 dates that I’m still recuperating from (laughs). You could say I’m in my groove.
Q: Those dates included the “I Love the ’90s” inaugural tour last summer. How was that?
A: It was incredible. It was really, really great. It was only supposed to be two weeks at the most and ended up taking off like wildfire. A lot of us were really caught off guard. We didn’t have the kind of prep to rout the extended tour with the most convenience. Superman would have found it challenging, but the crowds were incredible and the love was incredible. I was humbled, that’s the best way to describe it.
Q: What do you remember most about the ’90s?
A: Going into the ’90s, I would say from late ’80s to ’93/’94, were very special times. They were priceless. I find it a blessing to have lived and experienced that evolution of entertainment and hip-hop. We were fortunate to have our relationship with Salt-N-Pepa. We were fortunate to emerge that time and in a way contribute to some history-making moments.
Q: Let’s talk about your trademark dance. Is it the Kick Step or the Funky Charleston?
A: It’s the Kick Step. We never called it the Funky Charleston, but to describe it we’d say it was like doing the Charleston, but with two people. And then someone along the way put funky in front of that.
Q: Have you found that kids of this generation know what it is?
A: They do it all the time. Someone is always sending me clips of people doing it. Jay-Z did it with his daughter Blue Ivy backstage at a Beyonce concert. The younger younger set might not know the origin of it, but it’s used quite a bit. I wish we had put a copy-trademark-whatever on it.
Q: How did you create that positive, fun-loving reputation that Kid ’n Play is known for and how do you keep it going today?
A: We just like having fun. The world has always been an interesting place. Now it’s gotten, well, I’ll just say more interesting, and we pick up on the need and the desire for a laugh. Life’s too short, as people say. I’ve never been into throwing up my middle finger and mean mugging for the camera. The fun we like to have resonates with audiences. It’s just us, period, having a good time. As one of our songs goes, “We ain’t gonna hurt nobody.”
Comments