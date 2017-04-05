Hip-hop success in Columbia is possible, but tough

The Love, Peace & Hip Hop festival in Columbia, which began Friday, March 31 and ends Saturday, April 8, continues to grow. In its first year, 4,000 people gathered on Main Street to hear Kool Moe Dee perform for the culminating Hip-Hop Family Day. This year, organizers expect a crowd of 15,000 to turn out for headliners Kid ’n Play, the late-’80s and early-’90s duo known for their likable flows, high-top fades and trademark dance move called the “kick step.”
At the same time, Columbia’s amateur hip-hop artists are struggling to find regular performance spaces around town, a crucial step in honing their craft.
“There aren’t really any hip-hop places to go or perform where you feel people not only get where you’re coming from, but will also want to support you,” Columbia rapper 2Ru3 said.
After releasing a mixtape and EP, 2Ru3 made rounds more often at churches and American Legions than bars and clubs. It helps that his music is profanity-free. Pushing his music online is another promotional avenue.
“I’m doing what I know I’m able to do, but it definitely is a struggle,” he said.
There was a brief time in the ’90s when a fair number of hip-hop friendly venues, including Elbow Room and New Brookland Tavern, put on regular shows and open-mic nights.
WUSC also had a thriving hip-hop show, “Non-Stop Hip-Hop Live.”
Former promoter and DJ Sherard “Shekeese” Duvall, along with rapper FatRat da Czar and DJ Kingpin, became champions of the local hip-hop community.
But even then, hip-hop was considered “other.”
“Columbia is a rock town. A rock venue is a dime a dozen. It’s never been that way with hip-hop,” Duvall said.
And without dedicated promoters, it stagnates.
Duvall and FatRat have matured, become parents and shifted into other projects: Duvall as a film producer and FatRat as a coach to artists at his Boom Room recording studio (although he still organizes the Love, Peace & Hip-Hop festival).
“We just don’t have that young, dedicated hip-hop promoter anymore. We need that guy. I’m looking for him,” FatRat said.
Venues are less likely to take risks on new artists without a reliable promoter. New Brookland Tavern, for example, still books hip-hop shows, but not very often.
Owner Mike Lyons admits hip-hop is not in his wheelhouse of knowledge, and he’s “not going to buy something that I don’t know.”
He used to be able to trust Duvall or Kingpin or FatRat to bring in a good show and crowd, but now it’s harder to know what’s going to happen, especially with a green artist.
Sometimes, artists don’t know how to set up their shows because they don’t have any experience. With a band, there’s usually at least one person who knows how it’s supposed to be done, Lyons said.
“Usually we tell (hip-hop artists) to get a few shows under their belt and come back when they’re ready,” Lyons said, “but I guess the problem is there’s nowhere for them to do that.”
New Brookland Tavern will host a “Beat Street Battle” as part of the Love, Peace & Hip-Hop festival.
There is a golden opportunity for new acts to get on the festival stage: The Roc the Mic contest. Artists can submit a “creative, positive” song for a chance to be an opening act on Saturday, April 8. The winner also will receive a $500 cash prize, studio time at the Boom Room and airplay on HOT 103.9.
It would be a big “get” for any artist. However, performing isn’t the only element that artists should focus on, FatRat said. “Being on stage is important, but being protector and promoter of the culture is vital,” he added.
Finding an audience is equally vital, and an eager audience exists in Columbia, Duvall insists. The key is for an artist to attack the city with an entrepreneurial mindset and treat Columbia as a testing ground.
“You have to work really hard at defining who you are. Columbia isn’t going to just give it to you because there aren’t as many outlets,” he said.
The same could be said for other nearby cities like Charlotte or Raleigh. It shouldn’t be an excuse to run to Atlanta, as many Southern rappers are known to do, Duvall said.
“You can’t look at your obstacles and say, ‘Ah, man, I should just move.’ You have to tackle it. If you can do it here, you can do it anywhere.”
Love, Peace & Hip-Hop events
Hip-Hop Studies Conference: Features workshops on hip-hop dance, lyrics analysis and a student showcase.
9 a.m.-noon and 5-9 p.m. Thursday, April 6 at Allen University. hiphopstudies.weebly.com
“Da Cold Warrior” book release: Learn the story behind Love, Peace & Hip-Hop founder FatRat Da Czar at the release of “Da Cold Warrior,” a book that is part memoir and part companion piece to his Cold War album trilogy. Images by photographer Larry J. Frazier that are featured in the book also will be on display. FatRat Da Czar will perform songs from Da Cold War trilogy and his latest project, “RailRoad.”
7 p.m. Friday, April 7 at Tapp’s Art Center, 1644 Main St.
Hip-Hop Family Day lineup
11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Main and Laurel streets. Free. www.lovepeacehiphop.com
Noon – 103.9 Rock the Mic winner
1 p.m. – Charismatic Dance Troop
1:30 p.m. – Dynamic Rockers
2 p.m. – Dawn Staley’s Innersole presentation
2:30 p.m. – Cole Connor
3 p.m. – Grand prize winners from last year
3:30 p.m. – Positive K, Big Bub, Lil Ru
4 p.m. – Kid ‘N Play
